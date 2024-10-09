How??

Trapping Trespassers

Multi-hyphenate billionaire and The Boring Company owner Elon Musk's Las Vegas tunnel reportedly has a problem with trespassers.

The tunnel-digging company's single 2.4-mile tunnel, which connects parts of the Las Vegas Convention Center, isn't just filled with skin-burning chemical sludge. It's also attracting unexpected guests.

As Fortune reports, the gaudily-lit Vegas tube has seen "at least 67 trespassing episodes since 2022," with 22 vehicles following Teslas into either stations and tunnels since the beginning of last year.

At least one incident involved a lost skateboarder.

As it stands, the tunnel and its largely unmodified Tesla vehicles carry riders to and from various parts of the Las Vegas Convention Center, as well as a nearby casino. But according to public records obtained by Fortune, dozens of non-Tesla drivers have either snuck or wandered into the subterranean transport tube, forcing both Boring and the convention center to repeatedly intervene.

The revelation raises questions about the usefulness of the one and only Boring tunnel. Not only is it vastly less efficient than a conventional mass transportation system, but it's also dealing with plenty of confused drivers that are interrupting the Boring Company's operations.

Viva Las Tunnel

According to the report, many of the trespassers had to be escorted out by staff, and it remains unclear what they were doing there. Some appear to be accidental, with confused ride-share drivers closely following the Boring Company's vehicles.

To tackle the issue, the Boring Company resorted to installing a license plate reading system to automatically shut out any unwanted drivers.

Despite the many interruptions, surveys of riders taken between June 2021, when the tunnel opened, and November 2023 show high customer satisfaction scores.

Nonetheless, the Las Vegas tunnel is the only tunnel to have ever been bored by the Musk-led company in its seven-year existence.

The company was at one point reported to be in talks with American cities including Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Chicago for potential tunneling projects.

And with Boring's future still decidedly unclear, those few miles of neon-lit roadway are plagued by yet another kink in the tube.

