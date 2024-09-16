"It can be old and used as not returning."

Gently Used

The man alleged to be Donald Trump's second would-be assassin once asked Elon Musk if he could buy a rocket off him.

In a tweet posted on X-formerly-Twitter in April of this year, suspected gunman Ryan Routh tagged the social network's owner asking him if he could give him the hookup.

"I would like to buy a rocket from you," the 58-year-old who has since been arrested on suspicion of planning an assassination attempt on the former president at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, wrote. "I wish to load it with a warhead for [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] Black sea mansion bunker to end him."

"Can you give me a price please[?]," the Hawaii man continued, as if asking about an appliance on Facebook Marketplace. "It can be old and used as not returning."

Though his X account was taken down in the aftermath of the Sunday debacle, which involved the Secret Service thwarting Routh's alleged attempt and catching him when he fled by car, reports from Reuters and Newsweek confirm its veracity.

Ukraine Crazy

While there's still a lot that isn't known about the alleged attempt on Trump's life, what we do know is alarming.

As alluded to in his highly unofficial query to Musk, the 58-year-old who originally hailed from North Carolina was a zealous supporter of Ukraine's resistance to Putin's invasion. He was even interviewed by the New York Times about his alleged contributions to Ukraine's defense efforts last year and told reporters that he was trying to recruit Afghanis who'd fled the Taliban to join the cause.

Beyond his ardent Ukraine support, Routh's politics seem to be something of a jumble. In another post from his now-suspended account, the alleged gunman admitted in July to having voted for Trump back in 2016, saying he'd become disenchanted with him over the course of his presidency.

As of now, it's unclear what Routh's motives were, but as the Associated Press and other outlets have noted, he once urged Iran to take Trump out in a bizarre book he seems to have self-published last year. That book, notably, was also about Ukraine.

"You are free to assassinate Trump," Routh wrote in his chilling dispatch. "No one here in the US seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection."

