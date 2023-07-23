Build Tesla Tough.

Truck It

Tesla's has finally shown its long-awaited Cybertruck — and its gigantic windshield wiper — in a rugged natural environment, and it doesn't look great.

In its most recent earnings report, the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company showcased its futuristic-looking truck driving through a big old mud patch, and although its single windshield wiper is supposed to be huge and state-of-the-art, it appears that it was struggling to clear the vehicle's enormous windshield.

CyberTruck taking a mud bath https://t.co/Z35kAN88qK — David Andreyev (@cyber_hooligan_) July 19, 2023

Wipe Me Down

While it's kind of hilarious that the Cybertruck, which is allegedly going to start being delivered to customers on its years-long wait list by the end of 2023, is apparently not great at wiping its own windshield, this isn't the first we've heard of its wiper woes.

Earlier this year, drone footage taken at Tesla's Texas Gigafactory showed the Cybertruck's gigantic single wiper, a staple of the prototypes dating all the way back to its unveiling in 2019. And as The Verge noted at the time, it didn't seem to be able to reach a sizable chunk of windshield — which, lest we forget, is its sole purpose.

Back in 2021, Musk himself commented on projected issues with the Cybertruck's single wiper — a design flaw that could easily have been fixed by, you know, putting a second one on, but one that the company has apparently declined to address.

"The wiper is what troubles me most," the Tesla CEO tweeted in response to someone commenting on the "comically large" wiper blade. "No easy solution."

We might brainstorm a few promising solutions, such as copying pretty much every other vehicle on the road with normal windshield wipers. But then again, we're not being paid the big bucks to come up ideas for Tesla.

More on the Cybertruck: The Cybertruck Has a Small Issue With Looking Like Complete Garbage