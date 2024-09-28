"I don’t think I’m that strong."

Shattered Dreams

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has boasted that the Cybertruck is built to tackle the toughest of terrain — even an apocalypse — and that the windshield made of "armor glass" is essentially shatter resistant.

But is it really?

One Cybertruck owner says trying to clean the vehicle's windshield with a microfiber cloth unintentionally shattered it. The owner, a Pennsylvania man, relayed the comical incident on the online Cybertruck Owners Forum with a post first spotted by TorqueNews.

"While cleaning the windshield with a brand new freshly washed microfiber cloth, the windshield spidered and shattered," he wrote. "Anyone else experience a weak windshield? This should be covered under warranty or a recall. Not happy at all."

He posted a picture of the windshield with spidery cracks spread over its considerable area.

The poster told fellow Cybertruck owners he wasn't bearing an excessive amount of pressure on it while cleaning the glass. In fact, he says he was wiping the glass from inside vehicle.

"I don’t think I’m that strong," he said in a later comment.

Handle With Care

This isn't the first reported incident of the Cybertruck's armor glass breaking in circumstances that Tesla's marketing department has said the glass would be able to withstand.

Tesla has touted that the glass is resistant to hail, but we have at least one recorded incident when a routine hail storm in Texas sent a perfectly-aimed icy ball from the heavens to ding the windshield.

In another incident, a car burglar was able to pry open a Cybertruck's window, shatter the glass, and peel it off like a piece of orange rind before gaining entry into the vehicle.

In a boastful display of its strength, one Cybertruck fanboy even walked on the vehicle's windshield to show off its durability — but accidentally demonstrated the opposite when the glass cracked.

If you've been following the twists and turns of the much delayed Cybertruck, you know that it's been beset with quality control issues beyond its apparently fragile windshield, which is made of laminated layers of glass.

There's been misalignment of its exterior doors, as well as many incidents in which the vehicle just plain stopped working.

But marketing hype and the physical reality of a Cybertruck have collided from the very beginning, when during its infamous unveiling in 2019, a live audience was treated to one of its windows breaking under the force of a metallic ball.

And that's why recent news about the car's glass breaking isn't exactly Earth-shattering.

