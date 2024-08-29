"This idea was in my head for last month or so."

Multitasking innovation, meet your final boss.

This week on Reddit, someone posted a truly incredible video: a Tesla Cybertruck, sitting in traffic, with a working laundry machine strapped to its bed.

"Cyber laundry seen in Dallas," they captioned the clip.

Upon witnessing the Cyberlaundry in action, we were dying to talk to the driver. After all, given that these brutalist pickups look like industrial appliances themselves, hooking an everyday household appliance like this just made sense. And luckily for us, getting in touch with the roadborne laundromat wasn't very hard — because the driver had his business' phone number plastered to the truck's tailgate.

The driver, named Vladimir, is a Dallas-based handyman who runs a local business called Handy&Man. During our brief phone call, Vladimir — who says that, in general, he's been very happy with this purchase — confirmed that the Cybertruck-attached laundry machine is a dryer, not a washer.

"This idea was in my head for last month or so," said the handyman, who only just recently strapped the dryer onto the Tesla-made electric vehicle. "I just wanted to make fun... basically, no car can do this, other than the Cybertruck."

Vladimir said he drove around with the dryer for about 40 to 50 minutes, and didn't notice a significant drain on the car's battery life, though he did concede that could change depending on driving speed. And while he did actually dry some stuff, the fix isn't permanent. He really just did it because he could — and also, for the vibes.

"People's faces would be serious," recalled Vladimir, "but as soon as they saw my truck, they were smiling and starting to wave."

He added that he'll likely take the dryer down pretty soon, telling us that he might "go one more time" before he de-dryers the Cybertruck. But if you happen to be in Dallas and miss a Cyberlaundry this time around, there's still hope — when we asked if there might be a round two in the future, he didn't rule it out.

"Well, you know, when I have free time," he pondered, "and feel like doing it."

