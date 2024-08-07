Perfect. No notes.

Brave Little Cybertruck

If you were wondering how you might make your $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck look less like a grill on wheels and more like silly cyberpunk goose, a solution has emerged: googly eyes.

Yes, googly eyes. According to the internet, Cybertruck owners are slowly but surely figuring out that slapping a goofy pair of extra-large crafting eyeballs is, without question, the best way to decorate their stainless steel vehicles.

"Vote for your favorite [googly] eye placement on the Cybertruck," one Tesla customer wrote yesterday in a post to X-formerly-Twitter, along with a series of images of his electric vehicle decorated with the white-and-black eyeball attachments.

Beautiful, magnificent, sensational, no notes. No longer does this finger-slicing electric fridge look like a midlife crisis — now, depending on eye placement, it either looks like the Brave Little Toaster (complimentary), or a stainless steel tribute to the Cookie Monster (also complimentary.) Five stars.

Upgrade Ya

Some Cybertruckheads were less enthused by the trend.

"No," wrote one such Tesla fan, along with a photo of googly-eyed Cybertruck. "Do not do this."

But it seems that this wasn't the most popular take.

"You're not the boss of me," responded another X user, posting yet another picture of an eyed-up Cybertruck.

You’re not the boss of me. pic.twitter.com/k64sMCfkHa — 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚢 (@RetiredEnginerd) July 25, 2024

Anyway, we love it. And if we have to see these things on the road, we'd argue that adding a pair of googly eyes should become the standard — and judging by the comments section, we're not the only fans.

"It actually makes it look better," said one X user.

"Love it," added another, "going to have to get a big box of [googly] eyes to improve every one of these monstrosities I see."

On the practical side, for owners, perhaps it'll distract from the smudges and rust.

