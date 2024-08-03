"If they pull up on me in something that ugly I'm telling them to let me die."

Cyberambulance

There's a new — and deeply questionable — volunteer ambulance on the streets of Lakewood, New Jersey: the Cyberambulance.

Yes, you read that right. Per Jalopnik, Lakewood is now home to a Cybertruck ambulance. The $100,000 Tesla vehicle was donated to the Hatzulas Nefashos, a Jewish volunteer EMT organization that operates in South Jersey.

It's definitely... something. As seen in a viral TikTok, the truck has been given a red, white, and blue wrap, and is indeed affixed with emergency sirens and ambulance insignia. But as all Cybertrucks are, it's extremely blocky; and sadly, in this case, that blockiness coupled with the paint job unfortunately makes it look like a life-size Pinewood Derby car. And looks aside, there seems to be another major flaw in using the Cybertruck as an emergency vehicle: where does the patient ride, especially if they're in a stretcher?

Doctor Musk

The Cybertruck's bed space isn't terrible, as far as your standard truck goes. But hauling normal stuff like groceries, or luggage, or even carrying heavy machinery or cargo is a very different ask than being able to soundly transport a patient, a gurney, a vast array of emergency equipment, and the medical personnel themselves.

You could put someone in the backseat, we guess, if their injuries aren't too severe. So if you have, for instance, an emergency sprained ankle and don't feel comfortable driving, or perhaps a cut that needs a few stitches, this might be the vehicle for you. Even so, that would render this Cybertruck more like a hospital car service than anything.

We weren't the first ones to notice the vehicle's apparent limitations. On the r/teslamotors subreddit last week, several Redditors questioned how effective a Cyberambulance would be in action.

"Is that really beneficial as an EMS vehicle?" wrote one user. "Don't you need more cabin space?"

Another user, more curtly, simply asked: "Why?"

But others were a bit more optimistic, arguing that the electric vehicle's power source could prove useful.

"Nice," wrote one such Redditor. "You can jump-start a heart straight from the battery pack."

And sure, you could feasibly hook a defibrillator up to the Cybertruck. But if you've gone into full cardiac arrest, you'd probably want a real ambulance where your feet wouldn't be dangling off the bed.

Still, not everyone's worried about the truck's efficacy in emergency situations. Some folks are mostly just worried about appearances.

"If they pull up on me in something that ugly," one Redditor quipped in the r/teslamotors thread, "I'm telling them to let me die."

