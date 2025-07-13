Who asked for this?

Skin Deep

If for some reason you wanted your smartphone experience to be as off-putting as possible, you should check out this phone case that imitates human skin to a supremely unnerving degree. Not only does it look and feel like an epidermus, but it gets sunburned like one too.

Morbid as this sounds, the "Skincase" is actually intended to help you. The idea is that seeing the faux skin wilt from spending too much time outdoors will remind you to protect yourself against the Sun's damaging ultraviolet radiation.

"Our phones are objects we don't expect to change and to react in a humane way," said Marc Teyssier, who designed the device in collaboration with the British Skin Foundation and telecom company O2, in a statement.

"By creating a tangible, visceral reaction to UV exposure," Teyssier added, "the Skincase not only raises awareness of Sun safety towards but highlights how Sun protection is an undeniable priority."

Crack a Bottle

It's a rare example, as gimmicky as it is, of possibly putting our chronic smartphone addictions to good use. We are experiencing what could be one of the hottest years on record, after all.

Regularly applying sunscreen vastly reduces your chances of developing skin cancer, a condition that roughly one in five Americans will experience at least once before hitting 70 years of age. It also helps keep your skin looking young and healthy. Slathering sunscreen, you'd think, would be a no-brainer.

But surveys have suggested that an alarming proportion of Americans are behind the curve on this issue, if they aren't buying into straight-up sunscreen myths. A National Health Interview Survey in 2020 found that just 12.3 percent of adult men and 29 percent of adult women applied sunscreen when outside on a sunny day for at least an hour.

No less damning, a more recent American Academy of Dermatology survey found that 27 percent of respondents only applied sunscreen when others made them. For the Gen-Z crowd, this number jumped to 37 percent. And speaking of: another survey from the Orlando Health Cancer Institute found that 14 percent of adults under the age of 25 believed, inexplicably, that applying sunscreen every day is more harmful than direct Sun exposure.

Hmm, on second thought, maybe the Skincase isn't such a ridiculous idea after all. Teyssier, the designer, has apparently been beating this drum for years now. In 2019, he created an even more Cronenbergian phone case with squishy folds of imitation skin that responded to hand gestures, including being pinched and tickled. We can only imagine what helpful horrors he will dream up with next.

