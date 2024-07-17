This wind turbine can generate electricity even during a storm.

Winds of Change

Imagine a wind turbine so well designed that it can withstand not just hurricanes and typhoons but even harness the massive power of these unpredictable storms to generate electricity.

China has apparently done just that with the installation of OceanX, the "world's largest single-capacity floating wind turbine platform," according to a LinkedIn post by the manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy.

This massive wind power apparatus, located in the southern city of Guangzhou, is actually made up of two turbine rotors connected to a V-shaped stem — with the capability of generating 54 million kWh per year, roughly translating to powering 30,000 homes, according to Mingyang.

It's built on a "ultra-high performance concrete" floating pad meant for off shore wind capture, and has blades with a staggering diameter of 597 feet, according to Mingyang's website.

What's truly astonishing about the system is that due to its design it can stand up to winds as fierce as 161 mph, according to Mingyang. The innovative turbine can also harness storms by "turning into the wind" to generate power.

Power Up

Older wind turbines shut down when the wind speed is excessive, so if the OceanX proves its mettle in face of lashing storms, it'll signal an important development for wind power.

Besides China, other countries are also developing specially designed wind turbines, such as GE's massive Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in the Netherlands which is purportedly certified to withstand typhoons.

In Colorado, engineers were inspired by palm trees to design a wind turbine whose blades are flexible, making them resilient to extreme high wind situations.

Needless to say, all these innovations are going to be needed as the planet warms up and hurricanes and typhoons become stronger and more destructive.

