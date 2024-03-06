"You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!"

School Dance Energy

Not even billionaires are immune to the nightmare photographic combination of high temperatures mixed with weird, high-school gym-level lighting. Tech monarchs: they're (barely) just like us!

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are two of many high-profile global figures who flocked to India last week to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Arnant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, each of whom are heirs to billionaire fortunes (most notably, Ambani's father, Mukesh Ambani, has a net worth of roughly $114 billion and currently boasts the title of the eleventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.) According to CNN, singer Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty and magician David Blaine both performed. Yes, these people are so rich that they got Rihanna for the party before the actual wedding, which is reportedly to take place in July.

The Rihanna of it all aside, though, there's one picture we simply cannot stop thinking about: a photo of none other than Gates and Zuck, which the Microsoft founder posted to the Zuckerberg-owned Instagram on Sunday.

Gates, for his part, is rocking what can only be described as an "Any Old Guy" 'fit, complete with a nondescript green polo, seemingly linen blazer, and gray jeans, none of which looks nearly as expensive as it probably is. Meanwhile, Zucko is dressed much more extravagantly — some might call even call it Bezos-esque — than his counterpart, wearing a sequinned, tiger-embroidered, price-upon-request (oh my!) shirt from Rahul Mishra. They're both standing in what looks to be a brightly-lit corridor with an informative signpost about parrots in the background, adding to the school-principal-stands-with-aspiring-DJ-student vibe to the snapshot.

"You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!" Gates captioned the pic.

Vibeless

To Zuck's credit, he is on theme. As Reuters reports, guests at the spectacular affair were issued a detailed dress code for the various events; one day's festivities took place at a regional animal sanctuary — which also explains that parrot plaque — where guests were advised to wear "jungle fever"-themed outfits.

Gates' polo-blazer combination isn't really giving jungle vibes, though. And considering the Microsoft founder's fondness for silly outfits, we're disappointed. But if you're richer than the guy throwing the event, maybe you get a dress code exemption?

Anyway. We hope these two enjoyed the festivities, though if this were a contest, the Meta CEO would win this round for adhering to thematic demands. C'mon, Bill. Live a little.

