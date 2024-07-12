And Waymo is under federal investigation.

Road Rage

A California resident has been arrested for allegedly slashing the tires of Waymo vehicles in 17 separate incidents in San Francisco, showing in high relief that these driverless robotaxis are a sore point with many city residents.

Ronaile Joshua Burton, 36, of Castro Valley, is facing charges for the crime spree, which happened over a span of three days in late June in the city's crime-ridden Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a statement from the office of the San Francisco District Attorney.

Cameras on Waymos apparently captured Burton damaging these vehicles, according to law enforcement. Burton is also connected with another incident in which cameras caught Burton allegedly slashing the tires of a three-car Waymo caravan.

"We can confirm that charges have been brought against the individual who aggressively vandalized a number of Waymo vehicles, some with riders present," said a Waymo spokesperson, as reported by NBC News.

While nobody was reported injured, NBC reports, law enforcement have placed Burton in custody with no bail "because of the public safety risk" Burton poses.

Deputy Public Defender Adam Birka-White said in a statement obtained by NBC that Burton needs help and not imprisonment.

"Ms. Burton is someone in need of help and not jail, which is why our social workers are actively working to identify and secure appropriate services, as we continue to advocate for her release from jail," said Birka-White.

Street Avenger

Birka-White also blasted Waymo in the same statement.

"The District Attorney continues to prioritize punishing poor people at the behest of corporations, in this case involving a tech company that is under federal investigation for creating dangerous conditions on our streets," Birka-White said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is indeed probing the Waymo company, looking into numerous accidents and moving violations involving Waymo vehicles.

Waymo and others like it have become a flashpoint among critics who see these driverless cars as reckless and unsafe. Earlier this year, some California residents and activists banded together to call for government officials to ban the cars.

Beyond Burton's arrest, others have vandalized these vehicles in the past, such as when an angry crowd set fire to a Waymo in February.

No word on what they think about Burton's arrest, but no doubt a few may view her as a city folk hero.

