Thousands of chatlogs.

Clearcut Logging

Hackers have targeted a phony "online university" founded by the far-right influencer and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate, gaining access to thousands of files and chatlogs from people who paid for his sketchy lessons.

As the Daily Dot reports, a group of purported "hacktivists" breached private user files on Tate's subscription-based "The Real World" site and leaked the chat logs, exposing the idiotic musings of those who pay the self-described "misogynist" $50 per month for his crank wisdom.

"Maybe it’s just the [mainstream media], but I am starting to fear for my own safety and the future of the USA," one of the users wrote the day after Donald Trump's assassination attempt earlier this year, per the logs viewed by the Dot. "Shootings every day, LGBTQ agenda, the matrix, I live in a very good area with a very good home life but I am sick of all this garbage happening here."

Along with breaching the user information and chatlogs, the unidentified group flooded the notoriously homophobic Tate's Rumble chatroom with LGBTQ-themed emoji in the middle of one of his shows.

According to one of the Dot's sources with knowledge of the situation, the platform was "hilariously insecure" — as also evidenced by another hack earlier this year exposing nearly a million users' personal information.

This lack of security made it easy, per the hackers' own statement to the site, to "upload emojis, delete attachments, crash everyone’s clients, and temporarily ban people."

Legal Defense

Maybe the most interesting question is what else the hackers haven't released yet — and whether it could affect Tate's ongoing legal jeopardy.

While it doesn't appear that Tate has responded publicly to the hack, the timing could not be worse for the 37-year-old "Manosophere" icon.

As Reuters reported earlier in the week, Tate and his brother Tristan both had appeals accepted in a Romanian court, where the influencer faces charges related to sex trafficking allegations in that country. Tate is also the subject of a more recent civil suit filed by women in the United Kingdom who claim he raped them.

While some social media commentators attempted to overstate the significance of the Romanian appeal and characterize them as outright dismissals, Newsweek noted that the appeals court merely removed part of the evidence from the sex trafficking case due to inconsistencies in the original indictment.

From a minor legal win to a major hacker blow, Tate's clearly had a hell of a week — and we couldn't imagine it happening to a nicer guy.

