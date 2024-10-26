This could be huge.

Lithiumania

The Biden administration has approved a gigantic lithium and boron mine — and though the project could revolutionize America's electric car industry, critics say it could also endanger the survival of a rare wildflower species.

As the Washington Post reports, the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in southern Nevada, roughly halfway between Las Vegas and Reno, could provide the country with an important source of the alkali metal, which is a crucial component of EV batteries.

According to the report, the mine could produce enough lithium for around 370,000 vehicles each year for more than two decades, giving the United States a massive leg up in the reproduction of electric cars. So far, the country has largely relied on lithium battery imports and has been home to just one operating lithium mine.

"The Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine project is essential to advancing the clean energy transition and powering the economy of the future," said acting deputy interior secretary Laura Daniel-Davis in a statement. "This project and the process we have undertaken demonstrates that we can pursue responsible critical mineral development here in the United States, while protecting the health of our public lands and resources."

Green Energy Gold

Still, environmentalists have raised concerns about the mine endangering wildlife species that thrive in the area, as well as its water consumption. The area has been battling a historic drought, as WaPo points out.

The company behind the project, an Australia-based mining firm called Ioneer, tried to reassure the public during a call with reporters on Thursday.

The mine will be "very efficient with water," managing director Bernard Rowe promised, as quoted by WaPo. "We recirculate about 50 percent of our water."

Ioneer also claims that it will set aside around 719 acres to protect an endangered wildflower.

Construction is set to kick off sometime next year and go into full operation in 2028. Ioneer claims it will employ up to 500 workers during construction and 350 during operations.

