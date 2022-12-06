We can't tell if we should be laughing... or recoiling in disgust.

Yobacca Slash

It may not be able to tell truth from fiction, but OpenAI's ChatGPT conversational text-generating AI is seriously good at coming up with believable prose, poetry, and even source code.

Ever since it was opened to the public six days ago, more than a million users have used the algorithm to spit out anything from prompts for AI image generators to made up "Seinfeld" scenes.

Now, Boston Globe general manager Matt Karolian took things to their natural conclusion by asking the system to cook up a "steamy, love scene featuring Yoda and Chewbacca." It's a cursed prompt that could just as easily provoke tears of laughter — or horror.

Now Kiss

Karolian shared the lustful and surprisingly graphic love story in a Twitter thread, where it demonstrated its characteristic mix of surprisingly deep semantic knowledge — honestly, this AI knows who yoda is? — and total BS.

"As Yoda and Chewbacca lay in bed together, the warmth of their bodies entwined in a lover's embrace, they gazed into each other's eyes, their love and passion burning bright," the system wrote.

But that's when the story really starts to pick up, with the two fictional "Star Wars" characters locking lips in a "fiery kiss" while "Chewbacca's rough, calloused hands gently caressed Yoda's wrinkled skin, sending shivers down the small Jedi Master's spine."

Homework Bot

Outside of blasphemous fan fiction, other users have come up with even more impressive tasks for ChatGPT to complete. For instance, a journalism professor found that it was surprisingly good at writing undergraduate-level essays.

An engineer was also shocked at the AI's ability to explain practically "any concept to any level you specify." In one example, he directed it to describe the concept of mass spectrometry to a six-year-old.

In short, sure, ChatGPT may actually have some legitimate use cases — but that doesn't mean we shouldn't have some cringey fun with the new tool as well.

