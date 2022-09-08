Finding a high-quality, well-fitting pair of leggings can make the difference between reaching enlightenment during a yoga session and splitting a seam mid-Downward Dog — but as this review of Tentree inMotion Leggings will demonstrate, help is at hand.

To get the most out of your gym workout, stretch, or run, the comfort and fit of your clothes should be at the top of your priorities — you won’t get very far if you’re constantly hoisting your leggings back up, or fixing wedgies. And what if there was an option that not only looked great, but made a practice of reducing its carbon footprint and planted ten trees for every purchase?

Tentree offers tremendous style and comfort for an affordable price, which is made even more impressive given the sustainable practices they’ve put in place. Their InMotion High Rise Leggings are a real game changer. According to Tentree, they were designed to “inspire daily connection with the outdoors, from yoga to running.” At this level of quality, price, and sustainability, Tentree’s InMotion High Rise Leggings are a purchase you can feel good in and about. Read our Tentree's inMotion Leggings review to learn more.

Tentree's inMotion Leggings: A Review

Specs:

— Materials: 79 percent recycled polyester, 21 percent elastane

— Sizes: XS through XXL

— Colors: Ten

Tentree’s InMotion High Rise Leggings could become an essential in your wardrobe. The slim-fitting and stretchable activewear is designed with a high-rise waistband that sits at or above your belly button and a bottom hem that falls below your ankle, so you’re fully covered. The four-way, high-stretch knit fabric is made of 79 percent recycled polyester and 21 percent elastane, providing some flexibility. In our Tentree inMotion leggings review, we found that the fabric hugs your legs without squeezing too tight. It’s incredibly forgiving, so you can be sure they’ll still fit if you shift a few pounds in either direction (the holidays are coming up, after all). The leggings are also available in a range of sizes, from XS to XXL, to fit a wide variety of body types.

Tentree's InMotion High Rise Leggings are also designed for utility. They feature two hidden waistband pockets; the small one on the side will easily house your keys, money, or earbuds; the larger back pocket is equipped to hold a larger item, like your phone, so you don’t have to take your purse with you on your run. And the InMotion leggings help you both feel and look good. They come in two core colors (periscope grey and meteorite black), and eight more special-edition colors, with names that nod to the brand’s commitment to sustainability, like Seedling, Fig, and Orchid Flower.

We found during our Tentree inMotion Leggings review that they're flexible enough that you can strike any pose without worrying about a stitch popping loose, but also so soft that you could comfortably fall asleep in them. Whether you’re an everyday leggings wearer, or only rely on them for going to the gym, the InMotion leggings will keep you supported and looking great. To complete the look, add the InMotion Longline Active Bra to your cart.

Tentree and Sustainability

It’s all in the name: Tentree plants ten trees for every purchase. We learned as part of our Tentree inMotion Leggings review that the company’s mission is to “regenerate ecosystems, capture carbon and provide planting jobs in communities around the world.” They aim to plant one billion trees by the year 2030, with over 83 million already in the ground. Tentree also breaks down the sustainability of each of their products by measures including waste diverted from landfills, water saved, and energy saved. For example, their InMotion High Rise Leggings comprise.02 grams of waste, 2.66 liters of water, and .74 kilograms of carbon dioxide saved. Tentree's packaging is made from 100 percent recycled content, and they urge customers to recycle any waste. Learn more about how we gauge sustainability.

In addition, the company has been carbon neutral since 2020 and ensures their products are made with the Earth in mind. Tentree is Climate Neutral-certified, B Corp-certified, and has been awarded Best for the World: Community for their transparency about company practices. Their high-quality production shows how fast fashion and other heavy-carbon footprint brands’ practices are outdated, unnecessary, and can undo the hard work by more sustainable brands. Whether Tentree is responsibly sourcing sustainable textiles, only partnering with factories that uphold ethical labor rights, or continually searching for new ways to lighten their footprint, the company raises the bar for what’s possible in the world of fashion and sustainability.

