Explosives Reported at Space Force Facility

Emergency officials raced to a Space Force base in Aurora, Colorado on report of possible explosives at a garage facility — but thankfully none were found, according to local broadcaster KDVR.

The incident unfolded on Monday at around 10:25 am when local officials received a call about suspicious materials at a facility on the Buckley Space Force Base, prompting authorities to set up a 1,000 foot perimeter circle around a large garage building and shutting down adjacent streets for an investigation.

Aerial shots taken by the broadcaster shows what appears to be the facility at the center of the emergency call: a large two-bay garage with construction equipment and trucks parked either inside and outside the building.

Officials from Buckley Space Force Base told KDVR that “no threat was found” and the emergency situation was resolved by 2:15 pm. In addition to the police, the base’s fire department, security, and explosive ordnance disposal crew reported to the scene.

Space Force, the youngest organization within the US Department of Defense, was started in 2019 to be the country’s military space defense organization and currently has around 9,400 active duty personnel.

As the space race with China heats up, Space Force is expected to grow in size and capability, while concurrently becoming a target for espionage and sabotage.

