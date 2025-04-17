Scientists have found the most compelling evidence to date of extraterrestrial life — and apparently the discovery was a lot to process, even for the researchers behind the finding.

As NPR reports, Cambridge University astronomer Nikku Madhusudhan described the human impact of finding, along with his fellow researchers, strong biosignatures — possible signs of life, basically — when pointing the James Webb Space Telescope at the exoplanet K2-18b.

"This is a question humanity has been asking for thousands of years, and if you're witnessing it for the first time, it is a shock to the system," Madhusudhan said during a press briefing announcing the discovery. "And it takes a while to recover from that, from the enormity of it."

In a new paper published this week in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, the astronomer and his international group of colleagues described the technical work that went into finding chemical signatures of dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) — a gaseous compound that accounts for the smell of the oceans on Earth — in K2-18b's atmosphere.

Though the researchers are "not currently claiming" that the biosignatures they detected coming from K2-18b are definitively "due to life," they're definitely not ruling it out.

After repeatedly analyzing the signals over a period of time to make sure the readings weren't due to some malfunction, Madhusudan and his colleagues hypothesized that for such strong signals to occur, the concentration of DMS and DMDS would be thousands of times greater than it is on Earth. If further analyses show similarly strong signals, those concentrations could suggest that K2-18b hosts an ocean that's "teeming" with life, the researcher said in a Cambridge press release.

But beyond the intensive analysis behind the find from the massive exoplanet located between 120 and 124 light-years away in the Leo constellation, the Cambridge astronomer seemed to be awestruck upon contributing to "potentially one of the biggest landmarks in the history of science" — the discovery of extraterrestrial life.

"I know this sounds grand, and it's not my intention to make it sound grand, but there's no other way to put it," Madusudhan said during the presser.

Still, others are throwing cold water on the importance of the potential biosignatures.

To the mind of Edward Schwieterman, an astrobiologist at the University of California, Riverside, who wasn't involved in the headline-grabbing research, the likelihood that these newly-discovered signals are biosignatures is "tentative."

"It is not a sure thing," Schwieterman told NPR, suggesting that he wouldn't be surprised "if the signal went away" when other researchers re-analyze the new data. That seems a bit pessimistic even by skeptical scientific standards, given that Madhusudan and his team spent months "just trying to get rid of the signal," as the astronomer said during his press conference.

"It is in no one’s interest to claim prematurely that we have detected life," the astronomer said during the same briefing, per the New York Times. Still, Madhusudan has every right to enjoy his "revolutionary moment" — even as the haters line up to tell him not to.

