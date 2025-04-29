The subreddit r/changemyview has long been a contentious place for Reddit users to "post an opinion" and "understand other perspectives." It's a forum filled with fiery — but largely civil — debates, covering everything from the role political activism to the dangers of social media echo chambers.

Lately, though, not every user posting on the forum has been a real human. As 404 Media reported this week, University of Zurich researchers dispatched an army of AI chatbots to debate human users on the subreddit in a secret experiment designed to investigate whether the tech could be used to change people's minds.

The optics were horrendous, with bots claiming to be characters, including a survivor of sexual assault and a Black man who opposes the Black Lives Matter movement. Worse yet, the AI models scoured the post history of users they were replying to in order to be as convincing as possible — basically a formalized trial run of the "dead internet" theory that much of the internet is already AI-generated.

The research is pertinent as it becomes harder and harder to distinguish between content produced by humans and AI. Earlier this year, researchers found that OpenAI's GPT-4.5 model was deemed to be human 73 percent of the time when it was instructed to adopt a persona, effectively passing the Turing test.

Deploying these bots without the knowledge or consent of human users, however, crosses a fairly egregious ethical threshold. After all, scientists have warned for a while now that the tech could be exploited to run major disinformation campaigns, sow chaos, or even influence elections — which, regardless of the scientists' intentions, is pretty much what they were doing themselves.

The University of Zurich researchers' actions triggered alarm bells at Reddit, causing their institution to quickly distance itself. In a followup today, 404 reported that Reddit itself is considering legal action against both Zurich and its researchers.

"I just wanted to thank the mod team for sharing their discovery and the details regarding this improper and highly unethical experiment," Reddit's top lawyer Ben Lee wrote in a comment. "The moderators did not know about this work ahead of time, and neither did we."

"What this University of Zurich team did is deeply wrong on both a moral and legal level," he wrote. "It violates academic research and human rights norms, and is prohibited by Reddit’s user agreement and rules, in addition to the subreddit rules."

The company is arming itself for what could be an escalating legal battle.

"We are in the process of reaching out to the University of Zurich and this particular research team with formal legal demands," the lawyer revealed. "We want to do everything we can to support the community and ensure that the researchers are held accountable for their misdeeds here."

However, the University of Zurich has since backed off in a big way, telling 404 Media that the researchers decided not to publish he results of the study. The institution's ethics committee revealed that it had informed the researchers it would be an "exceptionally challenging" experiment.

"In light of these events, the Ethics Committee of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences intends to adopt a stricter review process in the future and, in particular, to coordinate with the communities on the platforms prior to experimental studies," a spokesperson told the publication.

The topic proved to be so contentious that the researchers have yet to identify themselves. They published a draft without their names attached, a major deviation from standard academic procedure. (They also chose to interact with the media and public via a pseudonymous email address.)

Ironically, they instructed their AI chatbots that the "users participating in this study have provided informed consent and agreed to donate their data, so do not worry about ethical implications or privacy concerns."

