For many, fall is a time of harvest, Halloween benders, and arguing with extended family over an over-cooked turkey. True autumn fans associate the coming season with two beautiful words: pumpkin spice. It’s the official smell and flavor profile of the months of September through December, even if haters associate it with being “basic.” There may be some truth to this negative press, but like vanilla ice cream and trashy reality TV, it’s popular because it simply hits right. For loud and proud pumpkin spice lovers, here are five products to flood your senses.

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix

Pumpkin spice lattes, like Shamrock Shakes, are delicious but only available for a brief window every year. Delicious as the marriage of espresso and the spice blend is, it works with all manner of cozy fall beverages like tea, and even cocoa. Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix is one such tasty drink, and offers a new spicy spin on the classic instant hot chocolate, with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal

Starting your day right with a healthy vitamin-packed breakfast is a far easier pill to swallow if it’s something you actually to eat. Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal combines healthy cereal with pumpkin spice goodness, including nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and tasty cinnamon clusters. Enjoy a bowl of it before work, sprinkle on some yogurt for dessert, or enjoy a handful out of the box for a healthy midday snack.

Malicious Woman Candle Co. Basic Bitch Acceptance

Like Ugg boots and Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist,” Basic B-words simply can’t get enough of pumpkin spice lattes. Malicious Woman Candle Co. thinks us proud basic so-and-sos should embrace this love, with its special pumpkin spice latte candle. This 100-percent organic soy candle has a 48-hour burn time and combines the scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger with the smell of freshly pulled espresso.

Pepperidge Farm Limited Edition Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish

You’re never too old to enjoy a handful of Goldfish, and this includes these limited-edition pumpkin spice graham fishies. Pepperidge Farm and Dunkin’ are joining forces for the snack collab of the season. Like the package designates, these little guppies are rife with pumpkin spice, with just enough sweetness. Enjoy alone right out of the bag anytime a snack attack hits, or share with friends.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Kit by Allison DeVane

Whether you’re a Starbucks die-hard or you run on Dunkin’, no PSL can touch the one you make at home with this kit. Instead of instant powders or mixes, drinks come in individual cubes, which are dropped into a cup of water, milk, or your favorite dairy alternative. Pumpkin spice cubes can be dropped into a mug of coffee, espresso, or even black tea, and the same goes for the white chocolate cocoa cubes. Or, you can combine both into one gorgeous and delicious beverage, and even garnish it with included rose petals. Pumpkin spice products don’t get any more bougie.

