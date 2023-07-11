Have you been waiting for a sale to get an Apple Watch Series 8 or a new Samsung TV for your living room? Now's the time. During Amazon Prime Day from July 11 through 12, thousands of products are steeply discounted. Take advantage of the savings before they disappear.
Solar Generators
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel $999 (Was $1,649)
- EF ECOFLOW 220W Bifacial Foldable Solar Panel $379 (Was $649)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 $179 (Was $289)
- EF ECOFLOW Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner $909 (Was $1,299)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA Max $1,579 (Was $2,199)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station 3600Wh DELTA Pro $2,799 (Was $4,599)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max $358 (Was $469)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER mini $197.89 (Was $349)
- EF ECOFLOW GLACIER Car Refrigerator $799.99 (Was $999.99)
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station $699.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $199 (Was $349)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180, 1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $799 (Was $1,149)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200P, 2000Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $1,119 (Was $2,399)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB70S, 716Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $449 (Was $599)
- BLUETTI Solar Power Station AC300 & B300 Expansion Battery, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $2,299 (Was $3,898)
- BLUETTI Expansion Battery B300, 3072Wh LiFePO4 Battery Pack for Power Station $1,899 (Was $2,299)
- BLUETTI SP200 200w Solar Panel $399 (Was $599)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200MAX and 2 B230 External Battery Modules $3,697 (was $4,497)
- BLUETTI Solar Generator AC200MAX with 350W Solar Panel Included, 2048Wh Portable Power Station $1,893 (Was $2,808)
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] $279.99 (Was $389.99)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [40mm GPS] $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [44mm GPS], $229 (Was $279.99)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] $249 (Was $229)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] $279 (Was $329)
- Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] $309.99 (Was $429.99)
- Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] $409.99 (Was $519.99)
Analog Watches
- Citizen Men’s Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch $412.95 (Was $695)
- SEIKO Men’s SSG010 COUTURA Analog Display Japanese Quartz Two Tone Watch $455 (Was $650)
- Fossil Grant Men’s Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather or Stainless Steel Band $80 (Was $160)
- Seiko Men’s SNKN37 Stainless Steel Automatic Self-Wind Watch with Brown Leather Band $168.75 (Was $225)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Luxury PCAT Chronograph Watch $507 (Was $650)
- Seiko SRPD51 5 Sports Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- Bulova Men’s Classic Wilton 3-Hand 21-Jewel Automatic Watch $324.18 (Was $525)
- Lacoste Boston Men’s Quartz Chronograph Watch $126.51 (Was $185)
- BY BENYAR Men’s Watches Waterproof Sport Military Watch for Men $31.99 (Was $49.99)
Electronics & Smart Home
- Up to 15 percent off Apple iPad (10th Generation)
- Kindle Paperwhite $89.99 (Was $139.99)
- Kindle Oasis $164.99 (Was $249.99)
- Kindle $64.99 (Was $99.99)
- Save up to 45 percent on Ring Doorbells, Lights, and Security Cameras
- Google Nest Thermostat $84.99 (Was $129.99)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor Camera $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor Camera (2-Pack) $239.99 (Was $329.99)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight $199.99 (Was $279.99)
- Google Indoor Nest Security Cam 2nd Generation $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $149.99 (Was $179.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $6.99 (was $9.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $20.99 (Was $29.99)
- eufy Security C210(E110) Smart Lock, 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock, Built-in WiFi Deadbolt $76.99 (Was $139.99)
- eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $69.99 (Was $149.99)
- iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB) $379 (Was $499)
- Apple iPad 10th Generation (WiFi, 64GB) $379.99 (Was $449)
- iPad Mini (WiFi, 256GB) $529 (Was $599)
- iPad 10th Generation (WiFi) 256GB) $529.99 (Was $599)
- Apple iPad Air (WiFi, 64GB) $499.99 (Was $599)
- Apple iPad Air (WiFi, 256GB) $649.99 (Was $749)
Fitness Equipment
- Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine $1,995 (Was $2,495)
- Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine with 16" HD Touchscreen & Speakers, Subscription Required $1,695 (Was $1,895)
- Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine Vertical Anchor Kit | Wall Mount for Upright Storage $161.50 (Was $190)
- Hydrow Rower Upright Storage Kit $68 (Was $80)
- Hydrow Foam Roller for Exercise, Deep Tissue Massage, Muscle Recovery $34 (Was $40)
- Hydrow Yoga Blocks $25.50 (Was $30)
- Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $399.99 (Was $799.99)
- Echelon EX15 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $599.99 (Was $999.99)
- Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $799.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Echelon Smart Rowing Machine + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $699.99 (Was $999.99)
- Echelon Row S Smart Rowing Machine + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership $999.99 (Was $1,599.99)
TVs
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series $897.97 (Was $1,397)
- SAMSUNG 55-incc Class NEO QLED 4K QN90B Series $1,097 (Was $1,697)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum $1,997.99 (Was $2,197.99)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum $2,097 (Was $2,797)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series $1,897 (Was $2,197)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C $2,197 (Was $2,697)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with White Bezel $848 (Was $1,095)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 50” TV with Brown Bezel $947 (Was $1,445)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with White Bezel $988 (Was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with White Bezel $1,597 (Was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 75” TV with White Bezel $1,997 (Was $3,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with White Bezel $3,297 (Was $4,495)
- SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $2,797 (Was $3,645)
- SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $3,976 (Was $5,185)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV $8,736 (Was $10,179)
- SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $4,936 (Was $6,695)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV $6,351 (Was $10,187)
- Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $399 (Was $599)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $339 (Was $519)
- Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $289 (Was $449)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $229 (Was $369)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision $559 (Was $759)
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision $719 (Was $1,049)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $429 (Was $529)
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote Pro $888 (Was $1,134)
- Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $159 (Was $199)
Audio
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 (Was $99)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $248 (Was $348)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $229 (Was $329)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ ii Bluetooth Speaker $199 (Was $329)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $115 (Was $129)
- Beats Studio Buds $90 (Was $150)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $150 (Was $200)
- SAMSUNG HW-B57C B-Series 4.1ch Soundbar w/Dolby Audio $179 (Was $249)
- SAMSUNG HW-Q700B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Audio $493 (Was $697)
- SAMSUNG HW-S61B 5.0ch All-in-One Wireless Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos $179 (Was $348)
Home & Kitchen
- Save up to 55 percent on Intex pools
- Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $330 (Was $420)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum $600 (Was $750)
- roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $999 (Was $1300)
- roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Self-Empty Dock $660 (Was $950)
- roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Was $650)
- Up to 35 percent off Nespresso machines
- Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $559 (Was $799)
- Dyson V12 Detect+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $449 (Was $649)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $349 (Was $464)
- Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner $393.99 (Was $599.99)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan $369 (Was $499)
- Dyson Purifier Cool™ Autoreact TP7A Air Purifier and Fan $349(Was $549)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 Air Purifier and Fan $499 (Was $699)
- FLEXISPOT EF1 2 Tier Standing Desk with Storage Shelves $129.99 (Was $399.99)
- FLEXISPOT EC1 Electric Standing Desk (55 x 28 inches) $219.99 (Was $329.99)
- FLEXISPOT Office Chair Height Adjustable Mesh Swivel $139.30 (Was $199.99)
- Bestway SaluSpa San Francisco HydroJet Pro Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $1,130 (Was $1,682)
- CleverMade Collapsible Storage Bins 62L $54.99 (Was $74.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Milk Crates $37.99 (Was $49.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Plastic Grocery Shopping Baskets $37.99 (Was $48.29)
- CleverMade Collapsible Laundry Caddy $32.99 ($44.99)
- CleverMade Collapsible Fabric Laundry Basket $38.99 (Was $49.99)
- CleverMade Maverick Collapsible Cooler Bag 50-Can, Insulated $42.99 (Was $59.99)
- CleverMade SnapBasket 30 Can Soft-Sided Collapsible Cooler: 20 Liter Insulated $24.99 (Was $34.99)
- CleverMade 6 Can Cooler Sleeve – Insulated 6-Pack Cooler Tube $13.99 (Was $19.99)
- Calphalon Pizza Pan with Holes, $19.99 (Was $32.99)
- Calphalon Classic 3.5 Quart Saucepan with Lid, $47.99 (Was $79.99)
- FoodSaver GameSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags, $39.99 (Was $82.49)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags for Airtight Food Storage and Sous Vide, $16.99 (Was $24.99)
- FoodSaver Quart Vacuum Seal Bags, $22.99 (Was $29.99)
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Bags for Extra Large Items, $25.99 (Was $35.99)
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $26.60 (Was $38)
- YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug, $29.40 (Was $42)
- YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug, $19.50 (Was $30)
- YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator, $12.50 (Was $25)
- YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler, $17.50 (Was $25)
- YETI Rambler 46 oz Bottle, $38.50 (Was $55)
- Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, $22.99 (Was $29.99)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Repeller with 20’ Protection Zone and 5.5-hour battery $29 (was $39)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller blue $26 (was $39)
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller dark blue $29 (was $39)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in burnt orange $15 (was $20)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller with 15-foot zone $15 (was $20)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in light blue $15 (was $20)
- Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in beige $14.39 (was $20)
Telescopes and Binoculars
- Celestron NexStar 127 SLT Mak Telescope $447.33 (Was $639.95)
- Unistellar Equinox 2 Smart Telescope for Light Polluted Cities $1,899 (Was $2,499)
- Celestron - AstroMaster Newtonian Telescope $209.30 (Was $349.95)
- Unistellar eVscope 2 Digital Telescope $4,099 (Was $4,899)
- Celestron – StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ Smartphone App-Enabled Telescope $279.96 (Was $469.95)
- Celestron 31051 Astromaster 130EQ-MD Motor Drive Reflector Telescope $170.31 (Was $319.95)
- Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope DX - Portable Refractor Telescope $62.88 (Was $119.95)
- Celestron - AstroMaster Refractor Telescope $209.30 (Was $349.95)
- Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope - Portable Refractor Telescope $74.39 (Was $109.95)
- Celestron SkyMaster1 $251.96 (Was $499.95)
- Celestron PowerSeeker Refractor Telescope $41.99 (Was $63.95)
- Celestron Travel Scope $41.96 (Was $74.95)
- Celestron – 60mm Travel Scope DX $47.95 (Was $59.97)
- Celestron – Outdoor and Birding Binoculars $73.66 (Was $169.95)
- Celestron - SkyMaster 25x70 Binoculars $63.59 (Was $129.95)
- Celestron SkyMaster Pro Binoculars for Astronomy $157.55 (Was $319.95)
- Celestron – Nature Binoculars – Outdoor and Birding Binocular $194.11 (Was $269.95)
- Celestron – Outland X 8x42 Binoculars $76.30 (Was $149.95)
- Celestron - SkyMaster Giant 15x70 Binoculars $74.09 (Was $119.95)
- Celestron 71198 Cometron 7x50 Binoculars $23.76 (Was $37.95)
- Celestron 71450 Echelon Binoculars $699.30 (Was $1,129.95
- Celestron – Outland X 8x42 Binoculars $47.04 (Was $99.95)
- Celestron Nature 10x25 Monocular $31.46 (Was $56.95)
