A celebrity cosmetic surgeon is sounding off on Real Housewife Brandi Glanville's alleged face parasite and urging her to handle it ASAP.

In an interview with TMZ, Dr. Terry Dubrow of the plastic surgery nightmare show "Botched" suggested that "parasite" may be the wrong word for whatever the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hill" star has going on under the skin.

Though Glanville said in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight that she thought the issue began with potentially rotten meat she had in Morocco at the beginning of 2023, Dubrow said it's far more likely that it's a "microorganism" of some sort.

"It’s not going to be something she ate," he told TMZ, "it’s going to be from something that got into her bloodstream."

Unable to diagnose from afar, Dubrow said it's likely Glanville may have either a mycobacterium or a fungus living in her face from "something she's had injected" — a reference, perhaps, to the facial fillers she admitted to having gotten in her ET interview.

Diagnosis is crucial, Dubrow suggested, because whatever is affecting Glanville's skin is "like a ticking time bomb" the longer it's left untreated.

"Every minute that that microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage," the celebrity surgeon warned, "she could suffer worse for it."

Without getting into specifics, Dubrow said that infections from microorganisms "can be very difficult to treat" and require between six and 12 months of antibiotics. Given that Glanville has already been dealing with this issue for a year — and says she's spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to figure out what's wrong — that may be a tall order.

Glanville said in that ET interview that she's embarrassed by how the mysterious problem has made her look — and in response, Dubrow emphasized that whatever has happened to her is "not her fault."

"It’s her doctor’s fault," he suggested. "Brandi needs a diagnosis."

The longer the issue continues, Dubrow cautioned, the longer it could take to treat and recover.

"It could be more difficult to treat, and she could form more scars and more nodules," the doctor said. "She probably needs a surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on."

Shortly after Dubrow's TMZ interview began making the rounds online, Glanville took to X to say that she'd gotten in touch with the "Botched" surgeon and planning to speak to him more about the issue. She added that the rest of the fillers she had in her face "have been dissolved."

This debacle has been bizarre even by "Real Housewives" standards — and until she gets a diagnosis and on a treatment regimen, it may only continue to get weirder.

