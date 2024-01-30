Image by Christopher Polk for MTV via Getty / Futurism

Earlier in January, Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus' 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus suffered a severe stroke — and now, she's raising awareness about how to spot the symptoms early.

In an Instagram Story on Monday featuring an iPhone Notes App screenshot, Broadus included a list of symptoms she experienced during the lead-up to her stroke, which included "blurry vision" and "really bad headache pain on right side," plus fatigue and nausea.

"Listen to [your] body," wrote Cori, the famed rapper's daughter with his wife Shanté Taylor. "I'm glad I'm still here and able to tell my story."

As People reports, the star's adult child also posted a story highlighting warning signs in her blood pressure, which was way up prior to her stroke.

"So before my stroke my blood pressure was like 170, then it started going down slowly," Broadus wrote. "I’ve been trying to just keep data of everything."

In another slide, she posted a photo of her blood pressure at 118/80 mmHg — a healthy level per the American Heart Association, which says that anything under 120/80 is considered in the "normal" range.

As People points out, this is unfortunately not the first health scare for the second of Snoop's four kids. At age six, she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the body's immune system to attack itself, leading to inflammation across the body and often associated with high blood pressure, which itself is a risk for strokes and heart disease.

Because of her health struggles, Broadus' mother Shanté called her a "warrior" and "the strongest person" she knows in her own Instagram post.

"Brb," Broadus replied, "going to cry my eyes out really quick."

Although we tend to think of strokes as only happening to the elderly, they can happen to younger people as well.

A 2020 update published by the American Heart Association's journal Stroke indicates that roughly 10 to 15 percent of all strokes happen to people aged 18 to 50 years. Although the generalized risk factors are the same for both younger and older people, such as smoking, substance use, and stress, the "underlying pathogenesis... are more diverse" in more youthful populations, the paper explains.

However, "among younger adults presenting with acute stroke," the paper adds, "there is debate about whether or how much those traditional risk factors contribute to the cause of stroke, particularly for those [less than] 40 years of age."

Notably, there is some research into younger lupus patients having strokes at higher rates than their healthier counterparts, but because neither Broadus nor her family have revealed the cause of her stroke, the public will have to settle for her sharing the warning signs — and be grateful that she's around to provide them.\

Updated to correct mistaken reference to Snoop Dogg's wife.

