In a surprise to absolutely no one, scientists have discovered that literally smearing testosterone onto the skin of young straight dudes makes them unbelievably horny.

Testosterone is a hormone that plays a key role in libido, as well as many other biological functions, and men with higher testosterone levels have also been found to be greater risk-takers. In this new research, the scientists — an international team hailing from China and Switzerland — wanted to develop a deeper understanding of how testosterone doesn't just impact sex drive, but sexual impulse.

The experimental study, published recently in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology (say that five times fast), studied a cohort of group of 140 healthy young men, all between the ages of 18 and 26 years.

The participants were split randomly into two groups — one that got smeared with a single topical dose of testosterone, applied to the shoulders and upper arms, and one that received a placebo gel. Participants were then asked to complete a series of 60 "trials."

Each individual trial featured an image of a nude woman, which at first appeared fuzzy. The men were then given three choices:

Wait one second to view the picture, only to see if for one second.

Wait for three to 15 seconds, and be rewarded with a three-second viewing time.

Analyzing the results, the scientists discovered that those who received the placebo gel opted for the longer-sighted option to wait a bit longer in exchange for a longer reward.

As for those in the testosterone group? More often than not, they decided that they couldn't wait the three seconds, and opted for the more impulsive one-to-one ratio — a finding that supports the notion that testosterone doesn't just boost young mens' sex drive, but puts the pedal-to-metal on their sexual impulsivity. (The scientists noted that, per the Barratt Impulsivity Scale, there was no inherent difference in impulsivity between the two groups prior to the application of the testosterone dose.)

The results are interesting — if very much not shocking — but there are a few caveats, a major one being that nude images are a secondary sexual reward. The scientists have no way of knowing how the testosterone-loaded young men might react when exposed to the opportunity for a physical sexual experience. And as PsyPost points out, participants' baseline testosterone levels were unclear, as were their relationship statuses, both of which — alongside countless other variables — could well impact behavior in the trials.

But in any case, the results are certainly intriguing, and will hopefully pave the way for further studies in sexual impulsivity. As for any horny, young, heterosexual men out there: keep your eyes peeled for those future studies. You might just get paid to look at a bunch of pictures of naked ladies.

