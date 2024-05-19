Image by Google Developments

It is our somber duty to report, dear reader, that if you search the words "how to edge" on Google, the top autocomplete suggestion isn't how to edge a beard, or a lawn, or a snowboard.

Instead, Google suggests that its users are looking for how to edge "in class."

For those blessedly innocent enough to not know what the colloquial term "edging" means, let us elucidate you: as WebMD explains, edging occurs when a person — often a cisgender man, though not exclusively — gets aroused just to the brink or edge of an orgasm, but then backs off stimulation so as not to achieve one too quickly. It's a way to prevent premature ejaculation, essentially, and to lengthen the experience of pleasure.

While that's all fine and good, it's obviously unacceptable to edge oneself in public, much less a classroom. Nevertheless, not only does Google Search pull it up as a top query, but the company's generative AI-assisted search option returns both a YouTube video and a Change.org petition about it. What gives?

Per our not-so-scientific research — eg, just Googling around a bit — it appears that "how to edge in class and not get caught" is something of a TikTok meme. As such, people looking for explainers on the video streaming platform could, theoretically speaking, be using Google to make those searches happen.

As one might expect, the hopefully facetious videos are seemingly filmed by horny boys advising viewers to watch a bunch of porn — they often describe Pornhub as "the black and yellow site" or "yellow YouTube" to circumvent TikTok's censorship algorithms — wear bulky jackets, and sit in the back of the classroom.

Despite there not being all that many videos on the topic, edging in class seems to have become a meme in 2023, coinciding with the uptick in jokes about "gooning," a form of prolonged masturbation in which one gets into the ecstatic arousal state before orgasm for hours on end. Tantra, eat your heart out.

As with other Manosphere-adjacent memes like looksmaxxing and bone-smashing, any "edging in class" content should be taken with a heaping of salt, as the people behind these joke hoaxes traffic in convincing those without context into thinking they're legit.

That said, Google may want to take a look at why its search engine and AI are surfacing info about this dumbass viral trend.

