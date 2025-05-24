Image by Getty / Futurism Developments

A new Olympics-style sporting event invites athletes to get as doped up on as many drugs as they want to compete.

The so-called Enhanced Games, which are set to kick off exactly a year from now at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, will see roided-up weightlifters, swimmers, and runners face off to break both records and norms, as The Guardian reports.

Instead of carefully ensuring that no participants are taking any performance-enhancing drugs, the event — which feels straight out of a sci-fi franchise for teenage boys, and as such is unsurprisingly backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Peter Thiel — encourages users to indulge in all sorts of substances to gain an edge.

In other words, it sure sounds like a gladiator-style event where drugged-up athletes compete for the sheer entertainment of billionaires (participants will be under constant medical supervision, the group says, to ensure they don't dope themselves to death.)

"We are creating a new category of human excellence," the event declares in its promotional material obtained by The Guardian. "A world where performance-enhancing drugs are used safely, openly, and under medical supervision."

The event's creators claim anti-doping measures have held the world of competitive sports back, instead of creating a fair and even playing field for all.

"The Enhanced Games is renovating the Olympic model for the 21st century," founder Aron D'Souza told reporters on Wednesday. "We are here to move humanity forward. The old rules didn't just hold back athletes, they held back humanity."

D'Souza said that indulging in steroids and even clinical trials of FDA-approved "investigational medicinal products" will allow humanity to unlock "human potential."

"We are the vanguard of super-humanity," he added.

Unsurprisingly, the plans were met with outrage by the anti-doping community.

In a statement, the World Anti-Doping Agency condemned the plans, calling them "dangerous and irresponsible."

"The health and well-being of athletes is WADA's number-one priority," the watchdog wrote. "Clearly, this event would jeopardize that as it seeks to promote the use of powerful substances and methods by athletes for the purposes of entertainment and marketing."

The agency pointed to a wealth of data about athletes "suffering serious long-term side-effects from their use of prohibited substances and methods."

"These things aren't just banned because they're effective at making athletes stronger or faster," the US Anti-Doping Association's chief science officer Matt Fedoruk said in a statement. "Many are banned because they've been proven to be dangerous for athletes, with some harmful side effects being potentially irreversible."

The scientific community has already uncovered plenty of evidence suggesting performance-enhancing drugs come with extreme risks. Just earlier this week, researchers published a study finding that athletes who performed in professional bodybuilding competitions were far more prone to die prematurely from sudden cardiac arrest compared to control groups.

In short, the Enhanced Games aren't just an obscenely dystopian attempt to push human performance to the absolute limits; they likely come with plenty of dangers as well, despite organizers' repeated promises that participants' safety will be ensured throughout.

While officials claim that the use of illicit substances will not be prohibited, it's unclear how or if these rules will be enforced.

"There are always risks in elite sport," one of the Game's internal FAQs reads, as quoted by The Guardian. "We believe the greater risk is pretending those risks don’t exist."

