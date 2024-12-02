Image by Getty / Futurism Genetics

An infamous insurance billionaire has been accused by several women of operating a bizarre "baby project" to build a giant white family.

In a wide-reaching exposé, Bloomberg reports that North Carolina insurance tycoon Greg Lindberg operated this scheme by manipulating young women into donating eggs to him — and signing over their parental rights — in exchange for millions of dollars.

One of these women, who was identified only by the pseudonym Anya, is the biological mother of a five-year-old boy who she says she hasn't seen in four years because her now-ex-boyfriend, Lindberg, has used the contracts she signed to keep him from her.

After divorcing his wife and losing custody of his first three children, the disgraced insurance executive and father of 12 has, per several people familiar with his natal ambitions, become obsessed with having an ever-increasing vassal of progeny. In particular, he was said by these sources to want children who could never be taken from him — hence having the women sign their parental rights away.

With an army of lawyers and well-paid in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics on his payroll, most of Lindberg's reproductive scheming has apparently been legal due to the fertility industry's lack of oversight.

Along with the women whose eggs he purchased, Lindberg also allegedly ran a massive network of surrogates and had at least two female assistants — one of whom also carried his child — run the logistics of this deeply weird baby-making operation.

The donors, however, seemed to be central to the campaign given that it was their genetic material the billionaire con was interested in. Many were models when they met Lindberg, and almost all had blonde hair and either blue or green eyes.

"I wanted to meet these folks in person, at least take them to dinner, get to know them," the billionaire bragged to Bloomberg before cutting off contact. After that, he filed a lawsuit accusing the outlet of defamation, slander, and interfering in his relationships. Notably, it does not seem that he denied the claims about his baby project, and instead seemed proud of it.

Per interviews with some of these women, Lindberg seems to have done more than take them to dinner. Anya, as mentioned, considered him her boyfriend, and he was said to be "courting" multiple women for egg donation at once. In at least one case, two women involved in this natalist nightmare had their eggs retrieved from the same clinic within just a few days of each other.

During his first prison stint for bribery and conspiracy convictions that were thrown out on procedural grounds, the magnate pressed his staffers to keep his businesses — both baby and insurance — afloat. His employees balked at the directive, but ultimately followed through, and the births only increased after he was released in 2022.

After pleading guilty in November to a $2 billion fraud and money laundering scheme, it's likely that Lindberg will be headed back to prison — and the women who were ensnared in his creepy birth web will likely have to keep living without seeing their biological kids.

