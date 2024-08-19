Image by Getty / Futurism Studies

Stanford scientists have discovered that there are two specific age ranges at which your body starts to feel like it's breaking down faster than ever before — and at which you start looking way older, too.

The researchers found that molecular and microbial fluctuations in our mid-40s and early 60s could be responsible for the rapid aging leaps we tend to experience during those years.

Specifically, the Stanford researchers found in their new paper published in the journal Nature Aging that on average, these leaps or "crests" tend to occur around the ages of 44 and 60.

"We’re not just changing gradually over time; there are some really dramatic changes," explained Michael Snyder, a Stanford genetics professor who was the senior author of the Nature paper. "It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s. And that’s true no matter what class of molecules you look at."

To come to these groundbreaking conclusions, the aging experts looked at sample molecules, microorganisms, and gut and skin microbiomes from 100 people between the ages of 25 and 75. Collected routinely every three to six months for up to seven years, these samples indicated upon analysis that rather than gradual, chronological shifts occurring over time, there tended to be two periods of rapid change in microbes and microorganisms around the ages of 44 and 60.

As the researchers found, there seemed to be some "dysregulation" when it comes to skin and muscle stability during both age crests of molecular and microbial changes. Those findings appear to suggest that during both those age waves, skin, and muscles age more rapidly.

Beyond those surface-level aspects that occur during both shift crests, the research also found that each wave seemed to accelerate specific kinds of changes, too.

Specifically, molecular changes related to the way we metabolize alcohol and caffeine occur around age 44. At 60, meanwhile, changes occurred in the immune system and kidney functioning of the subjects.

Obviously, scientists need to do plenty more research to test out this hypothesis, and the authors noted that there are certainly lifestyle factors that could both result in these changes and help ease the worst of them, too.

Specifically, decreasing alcohol consumption and learning exercises that protect your heart and increase muscle mass could benefit people as they keep these aging crests in mind, the Stanford scientists said.

At the end of the day, that's probably good advice for everyone, regardless of their age.

