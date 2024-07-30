Known for genetic good looks, bizarre antics seemingly reminiscent of his "Grey Gardens" foremothers, and now, for being Vogue's latest political correspondent, Caroline Kennedy's 31-year-old son Jack Schlossberg has become the internet's latest nepo baby "It" boy.

That's why it was so shocking when this Futurism reporter happened to be scrolling back through the Kennedy scion's Instagram feed — it is, somehow, even stranger and more unhinged than one could reasonably expect.

Take, for instance, this post from August 2018 during what we'll call Schlossberg's "green period":

Like most of the other posts in this roughly four-year-long attempt to turn his IG grid into a lime green-and-white custom meme page, Schlossberg muses about the comparative differences between the definitions of "Holland" and "Netherlands," the first of which denotes a region in the country as a whole.

"Also: Convinced 'The Hague' doesn't exist," Schlossberg writes, apropos to nearly nothing beyond The Hague very much being the capital of The Netherlands.

A Kennedy thinking The Hague isn't real sounds like the punchline of a long-forgotten political joke, but there's definitely more where that came from, too.

Prior to this green period, Schlossberg appeared to have a strange amount of personal stanning for since-assassinated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that occurred while his mother was the US ambassador to Japan.

After Abe was assassinated, the political heir explained in an Instagram story that the former PM and his mom were the only people who attended his 23rd birthday — but given that the oldest of those stan posts was made 10 years ago, before Schlossberg turned 23, it appears the fandom came before the party appearance.

While no one who's seen his "Ticket to Ride" rendition would accuse the raven-mopped Kennedy devisee of being, well, normal, the outright strangeness of his IG feed before his viral fame — you know, back when he was just the ultimate American nepo baby — makes him a lot more interesting than other influencers (to say nothing of people working for Anna Wintour).

It's worth at least a smirk that nobody has advised Schlossberg or his well-heeled family to clean up his feed — but then again, maybe that's part of the brand. After all, the Kennedy clan are having nothing if not a wild 2024 on the Internet. What's another one? It's another lesson in the forgettable permanence of one's posted past — until the spotlight hits. The eternal wisdom remains as ever: Cleanse your feed with fire every now and again.

