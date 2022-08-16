The latest tale from the Tolkienverse, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” takes us all back to a world unspoiled by the ravages of man. You know, New Zealand. Set thousands of years before “The Hobbit” or “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Rings of Power” shows just where the Middle Earth legend of magical rings began. In a time of relative peace, the Second Age, the many races of Middle Earth are forging the Rings of Power. Dark Lord Sauron is gaining more and more power, and an alliance between elves and man may be the only thing that can stop him.

It’s been years since Tolkien fans delighted at the sight of Middle Earth, and now, while it’s not an original Tolkien joint, it’s inspired by many of the events that eventually led up to one of the best fantasy stories of all time. Here’s everything you need to know to watch “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

What is “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”?

— Premiere Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

— Episodes: Season 1 will comprise of eight episodes

— Streaming Service: Amazon Prime Video

— Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy/Drama

— Cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Ema Horvath as Eärien, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo, Peter Mullan as Durin III, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Leon Wadham as Kemen: Pharazôn's son, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as Unnamed Stranger, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot.

How to Stream “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

The show is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service comes with every Prime membership, but luckily, subscriptions come with a 30-day trial, in case you want to watch “Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” for free.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the best streaming services available, and not just because it’s part of a bigger suite of services including two-day shipping. Not only can you watch Prime exclusive hits like “The Tick” or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” but you can stream from a massive library of hit TV shows and movies, including both Peter Jackson Middle Earth trilogies, “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.” That’s six films to satisfy your fantasy hankering until “The Rings of Power” premieres.

