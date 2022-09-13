Just in time for the marathon season, Garmin is celebrating their birthday with great Garmin smartwatch deals this week. For those who want to track their steps and receive notifications, there’s tons of smartwatches to choose from. Or, if you’re training for your first 5K (or the next of many), this is the perfect time to get the gear you need to perform your best.

Whatever you need a smartwatch for, taking advantage of these deals can save you hundreds, and what better way to celebrate Garmin’s birthday than with extra money in your pocket and a sleek new accessory on your wrist? To sweeten the occasion, Samsung is getting in on the savings too with their own batch of deals, so you’ll be spoiled for choice.

A smartwatch built for an active lifestyle needs to be comfortable and slim enough that it doesn’t inhibit your workout, while providing real-time updates on your vitals on an easy-to-navigate touchscreen. Garmin’s vivoactive 4S does just this, with its lightweight, slimmed down design that’s intended for everyday use. With health stats and tracking metrics like energy, pulse, stress, heart rate, sleep monitoring, and many more, you’ll be able to keep tabs on yourself and maintain healthy habits. With up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode, you can stay focused all week without needing to stop and charge.

The vivoactive will completely change the way you work out, with built-in sports apps, customizable workout plans, animated on-screen exercise tutorials, and a running coach. With a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM, this smartwatch can even track your swims or stay on your wrist in the shower. The vivoactive also comes equipped with all of the expected features, like smart notifications, music, contactless payments, tracking and safety features, and the Connect IQ store where you can download more apps, widgets, or custom watch faces. At $150 off just this week during these great Garmin smartwatch deals, let the vivoactive 4S be your motivation to get moving (and enjoy doing it).

More Garmin Deals:

vivomove 3S, $169.99 (Was $199.99)

Instinct Esports Edition, $139.99 (Was $299.99)

fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition, $599.99 (Was $799.99)

Forerunner 945 LTE, $499.99 (Was $599.99)

Forerunner 735XT, $149.99 (Was $349.99)

vivofit 4, $49.99 (Was $79.99)

vivofit jr. 3, $69.99 (Was $89.99)

vivosmart 4, $99.99 (Was $129.99)

Approach S10, $119.99 (Was $149.99)

Lily Classic Edition, $199.99 (Was $249.99)

Samsung Deals:

Galaxy Watch5, $194.99 with trade-in (Was $359.99)

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition, $259.99 with trade-in (Was $499.99)

Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum 44mm, $229.99 (Was $279.99)

Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum 40mm (refurbished), $179.99 (Was $249.99)

Galaxy Watch4 Stainless Steel 46mm, $329.99 (Was $379.99)

Galaxy Watch4 Stainless Steel 42mm, $299.99 (Was $349.99)

Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.