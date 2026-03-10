Zuckerberg Loudly Booed at His Safe Space

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Meta CEO and noted MMA practitioner Mark Zuckerberg was loudly booed at a UFC fight on Saturday night, raising an urgent question: does anyone like this guy?

The vociferous outpouring of disapproval was unmistakable. In footage taken at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, the crowd loudly cheers for various celebrities on the jumbotron, until Zuckerberg’s unfortunate visage appears. Actor Mark Wahlberg? Sure, why not. UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler? Hell yeah, roars the crowd, thirsty for blood. Woo-hoo.

Zuckerberg, though? The camera lingered on him only for a few seconds, but attendees let their low opinions be known. The centibillionaire laughed it off, pointed to the camera, and appeared to say “I’m booed,” before a brief nod of sucking-it-up acceptance. When the camera cut to another celebrity, football player Puka Nacua, the boos immediately turned back to cheers.

The crowd went from cheers to boos for Mark Zuckerberg 😭 pic.twitter.com/NwTKSUeoOq — IcyVert (@IcyVert) March 8, 2026

Zuckerberg can laugh his way all the way to the bank, but this was a pretty embarrassing showing for him. He’s never been popular, but over the past few years he’s worked hard to transform his image from Silicon Valley dweeb to a bro-coded tech leader who resonates with the generally right-wing, Joe Rogan-listening audiences that turn up for a UFC fight.

The Zuck ditched his famously dull attire of form-fitting gray t-shirts and even tighter fitting blue jeans, and started wearing “drip” — and by that, we mean oversized t-shirts, gold-chains, shearling jackets, and gaudy sunglasses. He also got jacked and started picking up martial arts, and is apparently skilled enough that, had Elon Musk not chickened-out of his promise to fight Zuckerberg in hand-to-hand combat, Zuckerberg probably would’ve killed him.

If that isn’t enough right wing pandering for you, then take Zuckerberg’s overtures to president Trump — who frequently appears at UFC fights — including his decision to have Facebook turn a blind eye to hate speech the second that Trump came in power. His most overt groveling before Trump, however, came when a hot mic moment caught him more or less admitting to the president that he made up a figure on how much Meta would commit to AI spending to please him. “I wasn’t sure what number you wanted to go with!” Zuckerberg told Trump.

But, even after all that, plus other pandering maneuvers like an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Zuckerberg still ain’t loved by the crowd he’s work so hard to win over.

