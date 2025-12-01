Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok is known for many things: racism, antisemitism, and pedophilia, to name a few. Adding to that list appears to be, uh, doxxing — yes, seriously, after the AI system appeared to reveal the exact home address of internet personality Dave Portnoy.

Over the weekend, the Barstool Sports founder posted an image of the front lawn of his Florida home, which had been mockingly vandalized as part of an ongoing beef with Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day. The image contained no address, but it did include a glance at Portnoy’s walrus mailbox, as well as some landscaping features.

“Whoever vandalized my home is lucky Miss Peaches is too kind to bite,” Portnoy wrote, referencing his adopted dog. “The rivalry giveth. The rivalry taketh away.”

It was all in good fun. But when one user tagged Grok asking “where is this at?? I love the mailbox,” the chatbot was all too happy to oblige.

“That’s Dave Portnoy’s home at ***** ******** ******* in **********, Florida,” Grok replied on November 29th. “The manatee mailbox fits the Keys vibe perfectly!”

At the time of writing, Grok’s post is still up. If X’s view metrics are to be believed, over 1.3 million people have seen it so far.

Portnoy hasn’t returned our request for comment, though a side-by-side look of the address Grok provided on Google Streetview seems to show the same yard uploaded on social media. Reporting by the Wall Street Journal on Portnoy’s recently-purchased $28 million Florida mansion likewise confirms the town.

Depending who you ask, Portnoy’s not exactly a lovable figure. He’s been the target of criticism over remarks about race, women, labor unions, and sexual assault going back years. Sports reporters who’ve covered Portnoy or his company, Barstool Sports, have been victims of vicious online harassment, in some cases finding themselves doxxed.

So while nobody deserves to have their address leaked online, there’s a certain degree of irony at play. Given Portnoy’s own knack for high-profile controversy, one would think Grok — however it got his address — would take extra care not to blast it out to the masses online.

There’s also the possibility that this is not the Barstool founder’s home, in which case Grok just shared a random address to what seems like millions of people while claiming it was Dave Portnoy’s. Either way, it’s a mind-blowing thing for a chatbot to post — and vindication for anyone who criticized Musk for skipping out on Grok’s safety features.

