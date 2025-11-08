During a new video with Vanity Fair that challenges celebrities to answer probing questions while taking a lie detector test, reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted that she used ChatGPT for “legal advice” — causing her to fail tests in her ongoing quest to become a Bar-certified attorney.

“So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there,” she explained in the video. “They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time.”

Her comments highlight the risks of leaning on AI for important tasks, since even the most advanced chatbots still suffer from widespread hallucinations that make them a poor substitute for teaching materials by real-world human experts.

The 45-year-old socialite has spent years studying to become a lawyer and passed the “baby bar” exam in 2022, a precursor test to the much harder bar exam, after three failed attempts. Earlier this year, she announced that she’d had wrapped up her four-year law school apprenticeship and passed the multistate professional responsibility exam, a prerequisite for the bar.

She sat the bar in July and is expecting to find out whether she passed later this month, per the Daily Beast.

In the latest Vanity Fair video, Kardashian discussed her “toxic” relationship with ChatGPT.

“And then I’ll get mad and yell at it and be like, ‘You made me fail. Why did you this?’ And it will talk back to me,” she said. “I will talk to it and say, ‘Hey, you’re going to make me fail. How does it make you feel?… I need to really know these answers, and I’m coming to you.’ And it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along.'”

The reality TV star’s comments underline a troubling trend in which people are using tools like ChatGPT as a crutch and a replacement for human connection.

In the video, she called the tool her “frenemy” and “toxic friend” that is “becoming my therapist [telling] me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong.”

Kardashian also admitted to frequently complaining about ChatGPT to her friends.

“I screenshot all the time and send it to my group chat, like, ‘Can you believe this b***h is talking to me like this? This is insane!” she said.

While Kardashian seemingly understands ChatGPT’s weaknesses, many people have been sent into potentially dangerous mental health spirals in a phenomenon increasingly referred to as “AI psychosis” by mental health professionals. In a worst-case scenario, that kind of infatuation has already led to numerous suicides, particularly among teens.

Fortunately, the stakes aren’t nearly as high for Kardashian — who, in a worst case scenario, is simply facing personal embarrassment if she fails to pass the bar exam.

But her frustrations with ChatGPT while learning to become a lawyer are the perfect illustration of the tech’s drawbacks — and a showcase of why certain investors are getting nervous.

