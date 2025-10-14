Top US Army General Says He’s Letting ChatGPT Make Military Decisions

If it’s worrying that high school kids are outsourcing their brains to AI, it’s downright alarming to imagine US military leaders — the commanders of the most well-equipped armed forces in history — doing the same.

Unfortunately, that scenario is no longer the stuff of cold war fiction. As first reported by Business Insider, Major General William “Hank” Taylor, commander of the 8th Field Army in South Korea, told reporters that “Chat[GPT] and I” have become “really close lately.”

“I’m asking to build, trying to build models to help all of us,” he said, adding that he’s using ChatGPT to help make military and personal decisions affecting the soldiers under his command. This includes the joint United Nations Command in South Korea, which Taylor currently leads as chief of staff.

“As a commander, I want to make better decisions,” Taylor reportedly said. “I want to make sure that I make decisions at the right time to give me the advantage.”

It’s a remarkable comment coming from the top US military official in Korea, a nation the US has occupied since 1945. ChatGPT is notorious for its often-agreeable answers, prioritizing endless engagement over accuracy. In extreme cases, ChatGPT has even encourages users as they’ve fallen into severe mental health crises that led to involuntary commitment and even death by suicide.

The company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, has since tried to address more extreme cases of brown-nosing with the release of the more grounded GPT-5. That was short-lived, however, as a massive outcry from users prompted the company to reinstate the chatbot’s sycophantic traits.

Beyond sycophancy, GPT-5 has been found to generate false information on basic facts “over half the time” — a problematic track record even before you consider the fact that it’s now helping manage the US military in the shadow of one of the longest-standing geopolitical showdowns of the modern era.

