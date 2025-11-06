People Are Using Sora to Create Unbelievably Cursed Gender Reveals

If you thought traditional gender reveals were bad for the environment, wait until you get a load of the ones powered by OpenAI’s Sora 2.

Ever since its release in late September, lifelike AI gender reveal clips have been popping up like weeds on social media.

A compilation reel uploaded to Reddit shows just how tasteless the reels are getting. In one snippet, a couple cheers for joy as a baby-blue mushroom cloud balloons into the heavens, before cutting to a happy pair celebrating as the Hindenburg airship disintegrates in a plume of pink fiery smoke. Even worse, a brief second before the clip ends, we get a shot of the Twin Towers going up in a plume of blue ash, though the full Sora clip was cut off by whoever uploaded the compilation.

Other reels abound, like one showing a smiling couple celebrate as a bomber releases a nuclear warhead over a city, or another which depicts a newborn baby falling out a balloon and scrambling away.

In real life, the ritualized pregnancy celebrations have ended in plane crashes, shaken neighborhoods with explosive shockwaves, and caused wildfires that have taken the lives of first responders (and none of that is to mention their role in reinforcing harmful stereotypes.)

While the AI-generated equivalent aren’t as immediately destructive, AI data centers have been accused of damaging water tables, local populations, and the environment.

Overall, the clips are an ostentatious reminder that the internet as we know it is being overrun with AI slop. Is this seriously the best use case the trillion dollar AI industry can come up with?

