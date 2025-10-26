AI Is Even Putting Animal Actors Out of Work

Artificial intelligence isn’t just coming for human actors’ jobs — even our favorite furry celebrities are struggling to find work in Hollywood.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, studios are starting to push AI and CGI hard to create animal performances in post-production, instead of bringing real animals to the set.

One dog actor identified by THR, called Rocco, who appeared on shows like “The Morning Show” and “Veronica Mars,” is reportedly struggling to land gigs, and is resorting to picking up the “occasional commercial.”

In addition to the dogs and cats vying for a placement, trainers, wranglers, and animal coordinators are also growing concerned that the encroachment of tech could make them redundant.

“It has certainly impacted the studio animal trainers and the studio animal business already quite a lot,” Studio Animal Services owner Karin McElhatton told THR.

Their worries aren’t unwarranted. Earlier this year, a talent studio announced the creation of an AI-generated “actress,” dubbed Tilly Norwood, drawing enormous Hollywood backlash. Companies have also indicated that they’re looking to train AIs to replace background actors in an effort to lower costs.

In other words, if human actors are already on the chopping block, it’s only a matter of time until the animal kingdom lands on the chopping block — if they aren’t already, that is.

The animal actor industry has already felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, which saw actors fighting for protections against AI. Some worry the tech could be yet another nail in the coffin.

Benay Karp, the owner of LA-based Benay’s Bird & Animal Rentals, found that the number of jobs was down to a mere 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic times.

“I don’t think I’ve had a call for a woodpecker in probably three or four years, maybe five years,” she told THR. “I have a flock of seagulls. I think I’ve only gotten one job for them in the last year, where they used to work all the time.”

Even dogs, cats, and horses are struggling to find work, suggesting visual effects are eating their lunch.

Take, for instance, filmmaker James Gunn’s rescue dog, Ozu, who took on the role of Krypto in the 2025 blockbuster “Superman.” The dog was almost entirely computer-generated in the final product, despite a stand-in pup appearing on set.

Proponents of the trend say AI could reduce the cruel and exploitative treatment of animals.

“We know that AI can be used like all technologies for good or for harm,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals film and TV director Lauren Thomasson told THR. “In this case, this is one way AI can be used for a really good thing, which is ending the suffering of animals in the entertainment industry.”

Critics, on the other hand, argue we’re losing the authentic, emotional connection real animals on the screen can provide — and judging by the lifelessness of CGI Krypto in “Superman,” we can’t help but agree.

