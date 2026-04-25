Elon Musk Fans Increasingly Disgusted by His Toxic Outbursts

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Elon Musk is expectorating racist diatribes even more than usual, and it’s alienating his fans and investors.

On his website X, over six percent of Musk’s posts have been about race in the past seven months, which is almost triple the rate of the two previous years, a new investigation by The Washington Post found.

More than half of these posts included the word “white,” reflecting Musk’s obsession with the racist myth that white people are being “replaced.”

“Whites are a rapidly dying minority,” Musk seethed in January, for instance.

He has paid particular attention to his home country of South Africa, whose government he frequently accuses of being “anti-White.”

“There are now more anti-White and anti other race laws in South Africa than there were anti-Black laws under Apartheid!” Musk tweeted at one point, a claim he has repeatedly nearly verbatim, without evidence.

Tesla was once seen as a shining beacon of green energy and the future of automobiles, and SpaceX a company that would take humans to Mars and beyond. Nowadays, Tesla owners are so ashamed of their cars that they slap anti-Elon stickers on them; and SpaceX has been rolled together with Musk’s AI company, xAI, whose chatbot Grok is best known for calling itself “MechaHitler” and generating nudes of minors.

His claims of whites being a dying minority are the same talking points that out-and-out white nationalists espouse, and longtime Musk supporters have taken notice, with some telling WaPo that on top of the beliefs being appalling, they distract from the mission of his businesses that they still believe in.

A once prominent pro-Tesla account quipped in December: “Rivian: focused on autonomy and their next vehicle. Elon: focused on the percentage of white people in New Zealand.”

Others saw the writing on the wall years ago. Fred Lambert, the editor in chief of the EV blog Electrek, sold his stake in Tesla in 2024 after shareholders caved to appease Musk with a $56 billion pay package, despite Musk’s extremist turn already blowing back on Tesla’s reputation and business. The company’s mission had become “enriching” its owner, he fumed, saying that it’s become impossible to ignore Musk’s beliefs.

“At this point, if you are invested in Elon, you are pretty much doing it for the white nationalism,” Lambert wrote in a January tweet.

“The entire situation baffles me… there’s no doubt he is a White nationalist based on his recent statements about White people ‘reclaiming their nations,'” Lambert later told WaPo in an interview. “As for the massive institutions backing him and investing in his ventures — it’s money before morals.”

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