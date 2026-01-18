Man Trains Crows to Attack MAGA Hats

For almost ten years, red MAGA hats have been an immediately identifiable sign of one’s political affiliation with president Donald Trump. The white-on-red design has become a powerful symbol for his supporters and their retrograde agenda, drawing comparisons to the Confederate flag.

And as Trump’s polling numbers continue to plummet, with the majority of Americans calling the first year of his second term a failure, more and more voters are becoming disillusioned.

In a particularly creative expression of anti-MAGA sentiment, a man who goes by the username “biz_dave” says he successfully trained crows to attack MAGA hats. As detailed in a series of posts on Threads, the self-proclaimed “big nerd” and “very part-time artist” stuck some tasty treats, including “peanuts, chicken scraps, mealworms, and dog kibble,” underneath a MAGA hat.

He explained that it took four months to get the crows to regularly come down to feed on the treats.

“Once they were coming regularly, it was only about three months to get them to the hat removal stage,” biz_dave wrote.

Footage shows the black feathered creatures swooping down and plucking off the red hat to access their tasty meal.

“Some folks want to befriend crows, or get them to bring trinkets,” he wrote. “I have… other goals.”

The self-proclaimed artist noted that his “favorite part has been discovering new and interesting behaviors from these amazing creatures,” showing off footage of a crow vocalizing, before ripping off the red hat.

Crows are considered to be exceptionally intelligent, with some experts arguing they could be the cleverest animal on the planet other than primates. Some research has even found they possess the complex problem-solving skills of a seven-year-old child.

They’ve been observed using hooked tools they created to retrieve grubs and insects from inside trees, identify people who have previously posed a threat — effectively holding grudges — or use gestures to communicate.

In 2022, scientists found that crows can understand recursion, the concept of embedding structures inside other structures.

In short, it’s no wonder it only took a couple of months for the crows to learn to attack the red MAGA hats.

It’s still unclear if the animals have struck a Trump fan in the wild yet.

“Do we know if they have taken anyone’s hat yet?” one Threads user asked.

“Nothing confirmed,” biz_dave replied. “Anxious for reports.”

More on crows: Scientists Claim to Have Proved That Crows Have Conscious Experiences