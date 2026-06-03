Bitcoin Is Taking a Nasty Swim

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

If you bought one single Bitcoin at the currency’s peak price in October of 2025, you’d have lost over $58,000 across eight months of bleeding.

The price of Bitcoin is now in the toilet, having fallen to $65,527 at its lowest so far this week. That’s down over 45 percent from its all-time high of over $124,000 on October 7 of last year, and reverses nearly two years of gains since March of 2024.

Some are speculating that Bitcoin’s price slump will end in a major sell-off by institutional investors, who had hoovered up the digital currency in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

As CNBC reports, typically rock-solid Bitcoin owners have sold about $2.4 billion worth of the digital currency over the last two days alone. Of all the Bitcoin sold over the last 30 days, the publication notes that 26 percent came from investors who bought-in at over $90,000.

“This cohort of top-buyers had been resilient throughout the bear market; however, they’re finally capitulating as BTC approaches new cycle lows,” Ed Engel, analyst at the financial firm Compass Point told CNBC. Translation: Bitcoin is tanking so hard that even the most delusional holders are now fleeing like rats on a sinking ship.

The downturn bolsters the longstanding theory that the Bitcoin market follows the dictates of US election cycles. Basically, prices tend to soar in the wake of US presidential elections, typically reaching a new record high in the latter half of the year after a new president is chosen — as they did in 2025, 2021, and 2017.

During the year of a US midterm election, though, Bitcoin tends to collapse into a bear market, characterized by prolonged losses of over 20 percent. While this regularity would suggest the digital currency could moderate before too long, there’s no real way to know how far Bitcoin could fall: the true bottom could be a long way down.

More on crypto: Four Financial Journalists Accused of Being Fake AI-Generated Puppets That Shill Crypto in Forbes, HuffPost, and More