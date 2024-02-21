Uh oh.

As The Independent reports, ChatGPT users have spent the last 24 hours or so flocking to social media to share screenshots and anecdotes of bizarre interactions with the OpenAI chatbot — which, well, appears to be losing its mind.

Screenshots show the AI's responses to seemingly normal queries devolving into total gibberish, or simply generating way too much content. In one case highlighted by the Independent, a Redditor shared that the AI — when asked a question about coding, mind you — provided a garrulous and mostly illogical answer that included the statement: "let's keep the line as if AI in the room."

"Reading this at 2 am is scary," the user wrote of the spooky incident.

That wasn't the only wild interaction shared by ChatGPT users. In one instance, for example, a Redditor posted that they'd asked the AI what the "Bill Evans Trio it would recommend on vinyl." Pretty standard ask! Its answer, though, completely breaks down, and after churning out what mostly looks like nonsense, it starts repeating the phrase "happy listening!" — complete with a musical note emoji — over and over again.

chatgpt is apparently going off the rails right now and no one can explain why pic.twitter.com/0XSSsTfLzP — sean mcguire (@seanw_m) February 21, 2024

In another example, per the Independent, a prompt asking how to make sundried tomatoes led to the AI telling the user to "utilize as beloved" and "forsake the new fruition morsel in your beloved cookery." Sure, sounds tasty!

Elsewhere, when another user asked the bot to explain what a computer was, they got way more than they bargained for.

"Anyone else experiencing VERY strange behavior from GPT4 today?" the netizen asked other Redditors on the r/ChatGPT subreddit, explaining that GPT-4 was suddenly "[going] on and on and ON with progressively stranger and nonsensical phrases."

This user also shared an excerpt of the AI's philosophical computer musing, which was certainly something:

"It does this as the good work of a web of art for the country, a mouse of science, an easy draw of a sad few, and finally, the global house of art, just in one job in the total rest. The development of such an entire real than land of time is the depth of the computer as a complex character. The education of these designed 'important to them' computer talents is a great, average, or one-room spot for the word of a single part. The elite of its machine or talk is the book of life, and the shared essence of the self of a family is the white coat of the dove. Stand the computer as the most important culture of success, and it is just an understatement."

Many of the users with complaints appear to be GPT-4 users, meaning they cough up $20 per month for access to OpenAI's most advanced large language model. OpenAI has acknowledged the issue, noting on a status page that the issue has been identified and it is continuing to monitor the situation. What the problem actually is, though, remains unclear.

