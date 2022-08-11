With our planet in crisis mode, more and more companies are jumping on board to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Among these companies aiming to make a difference in manufacturing are Black+Decker and Eastman, a power tools company and a specialty plastics manufacturer, respectively. This duo has partnered together to create a greener initiative for power tools, and earlier this year released their long-awaited product line: reviva.

In accordance with the Environment, Social & Governance strategy of Black+Decker’s parent company (StanleyBlack & Decker), this new line of power tools is a big step towards their near-term goal of 100 percent reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging by the year 2025. With more products coming next year and a focus on “Innovating with Purpose,” this may be the new way forward in the world of manufacturing.

Defining Sustainability

Gauging how sustainable a product is can be tricky, but the manufacturing process used to create the reviva line of power tools is the key to future green innovations. Currently, the power tools are made utilizing Eastman’s Tritan Renew, a durable and reliable material made up of 50 percent recycled plastic. This new way of recycling gives a second life to single-use plastics, keeping them out of landfills and avoiding the unnecessary, harmful production of more materials. Compared to the typical manufacturing methods many companies are still using, this production method reduces greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil-based resources as it provides an equally efficient medium.

On top of using this recycled material, reviva’s packaging is environmentally friendly, too. The manufacturers claim that all of their packaging is frustration-free, 100 percent sustainable, and curbside recyclable. As a consumer, this should be especially appealing with the movement toward a smaller carbon footprint.

Unfortunately, not all materials used in these products are sustainable yet, as each cordless reviva power tool incorporates a battery that’s about as green as your typical lithium-ion battery. This should only be a problem though, when it comes to throwing away the tools, which shouldn’t be frequent as they’re built to last. The batteries used are rechargeable, and on the bright side, Stanley Black & Decker are already focusing on providing eco-friendly methods of recycling batteries and end-of-life tools across all of their brands.

The reviva Product Line

Specs:

— What One Charge Gets You: Over 30 minutes of runtime

— Applications: Sanding varnish, metal polishing, removing paint and rust

— What’s Included: Sander, charger, sand paper (2x P80 Grit, 2x P120 Grit, 2x P180 Grit)

— Weight: 2.9 pounds

DIY projects can be difficult, especially when you’re working with heavy, overloaded machines. The reviva Cordless Detail Sander is a lightweight, versatile piece of equipment made up of recycled material that’s equivalent to the weight of 11, 16.9 fluid-ounce single-use plastic bottles. With the sander weighing in at just under three pounds, you can complete your projects without your arm getting tired, and feel good about working with a greener product.

Its intuitive design is great for any sanding requirements, be it removing paint or refining surfaces. The triangular-shaped sanding base allows you to work on tight corners and angles while achieving high-quality results, making it a fantastic tool for nearly any project. Everything you need to get started comes in the box. Setup is as simple as plugging in the sander, waiting for the charging light to turn off, attaching the sandpaper, and it’s smooth sailing from there.

Specs:

— What One Charge Gets You: Over 200 holes and 400 screws driven

— Applications: General assembly, decor hanging, installations, fastening, woodworking, household repairs

— What’s Included: Drill/driver, charger, double-ended screwdriver bit

— Weight: 2.2 pounds

Built compactly for easy use, the reviva Cordless Drill/Driver is a key asset in any DIYer’s tool belt. This powerful machine is incredibly lightweight, comes equipped with 10 screwdriving settings for better control, and is suitable for drilling into several kinds of material. It’s also made up of recycled material that’s equivalent to the weight of eight 16.9 fluid ounce single-use plastic bottles, making it a solid option for the eco-conscious odd-jobber.

This multifunctional drill has a maximum torque of 230 in-pounds, enabling it for reliable usage on wood, plastic, and metal materials, and incorporates 11 clutch positions for controlled use. With a long-lasting battery life, you can drill hundreds of holes and likely need a break yourself before this drill needs a charge. Whether you’re hanging frames, installing a fire alarm, or assembling furniture, reviva is designed with the ergonomic tools needed to get the job done.

Specs:

— What One Charge Gets You: Cut up to 65 feet of ⅜-inch plywood

— Applications: Cutting wood, laminate flooring, thin sheet metal, plastic, tight curves, cutting out holes

— What’s Included: Jigsaw, charger, wood blade

— Weight: 3.1 pounds

For woodworking, crafting, and household repairs, the reviva Cordless Jigsaw does it all. You can easily saw through wood, plastic, and metal materials with this handy saw that’s built for longevity. The ability to cut through up to 65 feet of plywood on a single charge will save even the most dedicated woodworker plenty of time. The jigsaw is made up of recycled material that’s equivalent to the weight of 18 single-use 16.9 fluid-ounce plastic bottles, which is quite a feat for such a lightweight instrument.

Changing the blade for different materials and projects is effortless, requiring only a simple press of the tool-free blade release lever. This tool provides all of the control you’ll need, with the integrated variable speed trigger; once you’ve charged the jigsaw and your included blade is attached, a light pressure will get things started, and as your cutting needs change, you can vary the speed. You shouldn’t have to compromise on results when it comes to buying sustainably, and reviva’s tool set proves you don’t have to.

More reviva Sustainable Tools to Come

Black+Decker and Eastman have made a fantastic example that creating eco-friendly products in a sustainable way doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality. Their aim is to continue trailblazing sustainable manufacturing, and hope to eventually work with 100 percent recycled and recyclable materials. With so many companies working to incorporate greener initiatives, it’s likely that new sustainable innovations will continue to be implemented, paving the way for a more optimistic future.

Additional reviva products are scheduled to debut in 2023 and we can’t wait to see what will be added to the collection. In the meantime, eco-conscious shoppers should check out other sustainable products to add to their list.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.