Workbenches will help you eliminate items from your to-do list regardless of what type of project you have in store. Whether it be woodworking, landscaping, crafting, or something else entirely, a high-quality workbench will help you get the job done efficiently and keep you organized while you do it. The last thing anyone wants to do is go searching for a tool or piece of material in the middle of their work. Although workbenches look pretty simple, a lot more goes into the design process than meets the eye, and technology has improved in recent years.

Gone are the days of only being able to get bulky wooden workbenches, the kind you had in shop class; now you can get them in all different shapes, sizes, materials, and designs. You can even get workbenches that fold away for storage, allowing people with smaller spaces to enhance their DIY capacity. However, sifting through the seemingly endless options to find the best workbench for your needs and budget can be more of a challenge than the project you had in mind. Not to worry; we conducted in-depth research into the best workbenches with a diverse set of characteristics and at a wide price range to curate this list of top notch workbenches.

— Best Overall: Seville Classics UltraHD UHD20247B Lighted Workbench

— Best Budget: Olympia Tools 82-802 Multi-Purpose Workbench

— Best Traditional: Sjobergs Nordic Pro 1400 + SMO3 Cabinet

— Best Portable: Keter 197283 Folding Workbench

— Best Garage: OEM Tools OEM24615 72-inch Garage Workbench

How We Picked These Products

Although the world of workbenches is filled with confusing terminology, loads of confusing dimensions, and perhaps worst of all, over-the-top DIY-ers insisting the only workbench worth its salt is one that’s handmade. However, finding the right work bench comes down to a few critical considerations. For example, your workbench has to fit into the space you have; if there isn’t enough space on the sides, it’s likely to slow hinder your progress rather than help it. To arrive at my final recommendations for this list I relied on my experience working in a professional furniture studio. In addition to countless hours spent at the workbench, both at work and at home, I investigated workbenches from trusted brands. I made sure to cast a wide net, and considered everything from the product descriptions provided by the manufacturer to verified customer reviews on Amazon. These are the main factors I took into consideration when determining which workbenches were best:

Design Simplicity: While I can appreciate the appeal of a cool new power tool or neat gadgets, when it comes to workbenches, simple is better. Whether you’re a woodworker, artist, or into DIY home improvement, it’s likely that your workbench is the most frequently used tool in your toolbox. This means that your workbench needs to be sturdy and reliable, and the fewer gadgets means less potential breakage. If you want to go the high-tech route, get ready to shell out some serious change for a high-quality workbench. Each product on our list maximizes utility while minimizing complexity.

Weight Limit: Unfortunately, there’s an abundance of low-quality budget workbenches for sale on the internet that intentionally obscure their weight limit, which is usually quite low. I made sure that each product on this list has a weight limit that’s at least 500 pounds. If you’re planning on tackling larger products that require large beams or other heavy materials, I included workbenches with professional-grade weight limits.

Durability: As the heart of your workshop, your workbench has to be durable. Of all your tools, you should worry the least about your workbench. Each selection on this list, regardless of the material, exceeds the durability standards for heavy-duty DIY projects. Workbenches not only need to be able to support the weight of your project, they also need to maintain their shape under significant pressure. If your work surface becomes warped and uneven, the final product of your project will likely feature the same, off-kilter shape.

Storage: Workbenches come in many shapes and sizes, but it’s likely that whatever you choose will end up taking up a large amount of space in your work area. If you're tight on space, built-in storage is even more important. Great workbenches provide a flat, stable surface as well as storage space that organizes the space below the tabletop. A hallmark of a good work area is cleanliness and organization, both of which promote safety, by reducing clutter and debris, as well as speed and efficiency.

Best Workbenches: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Seville Classics UltraHD UHD20247B Lighted Workbench

Sturdy and Versatile. Seville Classics

Why It Made The Cut: The Seville Classics UltraHD includes high-end features such as built-in lighting without compromising the durability that’s traditionally associated with the brand’s no-frills approach to design and manufacturing.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 48 inches D x 24 inches W x 65.5 inches H

— Weight: 69 pounds

— Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

— Materials: Steel, stainless steel, beech wood

Pros:

— Includes built-in lighting as well as surge protector

— High-quality drawer hardware is smooth and durable

— Peg board back provides convenient storage

— Stainless steel drawers are fingerprint and dust resistant

Cons:

— Not compatible with wheels, even if installed after purchasing

— Fails to maximize all of the space below the tabletop

This workbench from Seville Classics is versatile, well-made, and reliable thanks to the fact that it’s constructed out of long-lasting materials. Both the peg board and frame are made from heavy-duty powder-coated steel that’s corrosion- and rust-resistant, which is an essential aspect of any multi-purpose workbench. This bench is also easy to install since you can back it up against, or even affix it to a wall, which will make it even sturdier. The drawer has two pulls and three interior compartments, and the bench comes with two replacement mats for tools with sharp edges. However, the drawer is only a few inches deep, and the space between the bottom of the drawer and the floor is entirely empty. While this is good for under-workbench mobility if you plan to use it like a desk, it’s not the most efficient use of the space. To top it all off, literally, the lights are attached to a simple overhanging shelf that gives you quick storage for miscellaneous tools throughout the course of a project.

Powerful and Convenient. Olympia

Why It Made The Cut: This workbench offers an incredible value for the price thanks to the fact that it has built-in power outlets and a great build quality.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 47.5 inches D x 23.5 inches W x 61 inches H

— Weight: 83.7 pounds

— Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

— Materials: Steel, particle board

Pros:

— Built-in outlets are grounded, which protects your power tools

— Assembly is quick and easy

— Particle board is stable and easy to replace

Cons:

— Self-leveling feet not included

— Heavy, especially in comparison to its weight capacity

If you’re in the market for an affordable workbench that doesn’t skimp on quality, look no further than the Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench. Although it’s not the most capable bench on the market, it exceeds the needs of the average user and comes at a reasonable price. With a weight limit of 220 pounds, you can mount small fixed tools, such as a small drill press or miter saw, but you can’t load it up with material for a large project without considering its capacity. However, the size of the tabletop itself makes it unlikely that you would ever come across a project that requires you to haul more than 220 pounds onto the table at once. One area where this workbench stands out is the built-in technology. In addition to the light that hangs over the tabletop and pegboard, there are three grounded outlets, which means you can safely plug an extension cord or powerstrip to each of them. Importantly, this shelf makes the most of the space below the tabletop by including two separate drawers and a high-clearance storage shelf that’s ideal for large bins, scrap materials or bulky tools.

Best Traditional: Sjobergs Nordic Pro 1400 + SMO3 Cabinet

Attractive and Robust. Sjobergs

Why It Made The Cut: Sjoberg has earned a reputation for producing high quality, traditional workbenches that take advantage of classic techniques to provide durable, and functional features, such as built in shop vices.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 56 inches D x 25 inches W x 35.4 inches H

— Weight: 200 pounds

— Weight Capacity: 2,000+ pounds

— Materials: Solid European beech wood

Pros:

— European beech wood is hard and easy to maintain

— Storage cabinet is large and can be moved out from under the workbench itself

— Includes a smattering of traditional shop tech that you can trust

— High-quality Swedish manufacturing process

Cons:

— Quite expensive

— Too large and heavy to be moved with any ease

The Sjobergs Nordic Pro 1400 workbench is reliable, functional and versatile. The tabletop is thick and solid, which means that it’s unlikely to warp overtime. The tabletop also has a pattern of holes in the top so you can use bench dogs to hold your project in place while you work on it; bench dogs come in handy during sanding and finishing when you are applying lateral pressure, which can cause your project to slide around on the tabletop. In addition to the bench dogs, this workbench also comes with two wooden vices, a small anvil, and a generous, removable under-table storage chest. The chest has three drawers and two cabinets and can be used as a standalone chest or as part of the larger workbench.

Best Portable: Keter 197283 Folding Workbench

Lightweight and Intuitive. Keter

Why It Made The Cut: This workbench neatly folds away for easy storage without sacrificing functionality.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 33.5 inches L x 22 inches W x 30 inches H

— Weight: 30 pounds

— Weight Capacity: 1,000 pounds

— Materials: Thick plastic and aluminum

Pros:

— High weight capacity considering small profile

— Intuitive design includes handle for easy transport in folded position

— Durable plastic material is easy to maintain and weather resistant

— Ability to fold doesn't come at the expense of additional storage

Cons:

— Legs are fixed, so there’s limited leveling ability

If you regularly find yourself taking your tools to your project, instead of the other way around, then this Keter workbench is ideal for you. This bench is light enough to carry by yourself, and it’s made to be entirely weather-resistant so you don’t have to worry about using it outside, making it a contractor or landscaper's best friend. Even though the secondary shelf has some plastic scaffolding that adds strength and rigidity to the table, there’s still enough space to store loose tools such as a drill, hammer, or set of fasteners. Considering this table is low profile and portable, the inclusion of the second storage shelf exceeds expectations in itself. The tabletop surface has two channel grooves cut into it that are designed to accept Keter clamps, thus allowing you to hold your project flat without having to use your hands or having to worry about finding a place to apply even pressure.

Sleek and Organized. OEMTOOLS

Why It Made The Cut: This garage workbench is made from top-tier materials and includes an incredible array of storage options, making it an ideal choice for anyone who needs both organization and a workspace.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 20 inches D x 78 inches W x 72 inches H

— Weight: 390 pounds

— Weight Capacity: 2,000+ pounds

— Materials: 304 and 430 stainless steel and PVC-coated MDF (medium-density fiberboard)

Pros:

— High-quality fit and finish

— Includes heavy-duty casters and a pull handle for easy rolling

— Ample storage options, including drawers, cabinets and peg board

— Heavy-duty build quality means all drawers have high weight capacity at extension

— Includes liners for all drawers and cabinets

Cons:

— High shipping cost

— Stainless steel has higher maintenance needs than wood

Garage workbenches are usually made from metal because wood will corrode over time due to the presence of chemicals and oils that come with automotive and mechanical work. But the OEM bench goes the extra mile by making it look sleek and simple. Considering how large this bench is, it takes up a minimal amount of visual space, making it a good choice for anyone who doesn’t want to completely turn their garage into a workspace. Garage workbenches also need a high weight capacity due to the weight of parts and tools, and the OEM workbench exceeds expectations in this regard. Not only is PVC-coated MDF tabletop stable, it’s easy and cheap to replace. More importantly, each of the drawers has a minimum weight capacity of 100 pounds at full extension. The deeper drawers have a weight capacity of 200 pounds at full extension, so you don’t have to worry about what types of tools you have to store, this bench can handle almost anything.

Things To Consider When Buying The Best Workbench

Size and Surface Area: First and foremost, your workbench has to be able to fit into your workspace while also providing enough surface area as a table top to make it worth it. The ideal workbench will leave enough space for your maneuver around it with bulky, awkward items while also offering a large enough area for you to have a clutter-free work area. Reducing clutter not only improves workflow, it also makes your workspace safer for you and anyone else you share it with.

Portability: If you’re lucky enough to have a dedicated workshop with ample space, portability may not be as much of a concern for you. However, if you’re tight on space, or your workspace is a flexible space that serves other purposes some of the time, portability is an important thing to consider. Thankfully, portability doesn’t necessarily mean lightweight and low-quality. There are durable folding workbenches that can be carried, but you should also consider larger ones with wheels that can be rolled off to the side to make space for something else when it’s not in use.

Additional Features: Keep an eye out for workbenches that include handy features that will benefit your specific work style. For example, if you regularly work at night or in a space with low light, a workbench with a built-in light will be beneficial. Or, if you invest in high-end power tools, you may want to check out a bench that has lockable storage options. If you’re a contractor or regularly work on the move, you may want a bench that includes a removable tool box.

FAQs

Q: How high is a standard workbench?

The surface height of a traditional workbench falls between 34 and 38 inches. However, you can get high quality benches as low as 28 inches. The height of your work surface is a matter of preference.

Q: Is wood or metal a better material for a workbench?

Both wood and metal are great materials for a workbench, and neither is obviously better than the other. Whether you should get metal or wood really depends on what type of projects you usually tackle. If you regularly do mechanical work and are handling thick, staining oils, you need a metal workbench to avoid corrosion and warping. However, if you usually work with wood, a wooden bench may be best because you can use things like bench dogs and vices to keep your projects stable while you work on them. Also, wooden benches can be drilled into so you can add accessories that are unique to your woodworking workflow.

Q: How thick should the tabletop be?

The thickness of the tabletop depends on the material type. If your workbench is solid wood, interestingly, thickness is more important than if the tabletop is made of MDF, which has a higher stability rating thanks to the manufactured, cross-hatched grain. If you’re going for a high-end look with solid wood, you’re going to want at least 1.5 inches of thickness. If the tabletop is MDF, one inch will do. If the tabletop is metal, which is unlikely, thickness requirements vary widely.

Final Thoughts

The Seville Classics UltraHD Workbench strikes the perfect balance between size and functionality. It’s made from high-quality materials that can’t be beat for the price, and has an efficient design that allows you to store lots of items without having to organize them on your tabletop or in dark and deep cabinets. The pegboard and upper shelf allow you to see all of your tools and keep them within reach. Finally, the inclusion of lighting, self-leveling feet, and a pre-finished wooden tabletop make this workbench easy to set up and ready to get to work right away.

