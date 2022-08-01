With so much variety in the galaxy, it may seem daunting to find the right gift for your space-obsessed friend or family member. While space is vast and complex, you definitely don’t need a physics degree to make the right gift choice. There are plenty of options out there that can spark a young astronomer’s mind or challenge a PhD student to double check that dissertation. Take a peek at the best space gifts below to start your intergalactic journey.

— Best Telescope: Gskyer Telescope

— Best Educational: DIY Solar System Planetarium

— Best Moon Lamp: Balkwan Moon Lamp

— Best for Babies: Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit - Astronaut

— Best Space Book: Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX

— Best for Coffee Drinkers: Unemployed Philosophers Guild Heat Changing Constellation Mug

— Best for LEGO Lovers: LEGO Ideas International Space Station Building Kit

— Best for "Star Wars" Fans: Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous Board Game

— Best for Dreamers: Snurk Astronaut Duvet Cover Set

— Best for Mixologists: Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker Set

— Best Budget: Chronicle Books Mars Playing Cards

The Best Space Gifts

Best Telescope: Gskyer Telescope

High Quality & Accessible. Gskyer

Key Selling Point: The Gskyer Telescope is the best telescope for any beginner or intermediate astronomer who is looking to stargaze from the backyard or beyond.

The Gskyer Telescope comes fully equipped with a comprehensive package including telescope tube, finder scope, zenith mirror, two eyepieces (10mm and 25mm), a Barlow lens, a phone attachment with Bluetooth remote, an aluminum alloy tripod, accessory tray, carry bag, and a handy user manual. It’s fully coated optics glass lens ensures sharp and crisp images while also protecting your eyes. This is one of the best telescopes on the market that for just shy of $100, making it a perfect starter option for budding astronomers.

Best Educational: DIY Solar System Planetarium

Art Meets Science. 4M

Key Selling Point: Kids 8 and up will have a blast assembling, painting, and learning all about the solar system with this do-it-yourself kit.

The Solar System Planetarium by 4M includes 12 planets, stencils, a squeeze glow paint pen, rods, string, a fact-filled wall chart, and plenty of Kidz Quiz questions to keep users busy and entertained for hours! Whether kids prefer art or science, this gift will be sure to appease anyone’s interests. Plus, it’s a total steal of a deal.

Best Moon Lamp: Balkwan Moon Lamp

Moody Lighting. Balkwan

Key Selling Point: This is the best Moon Lamp because it's based on real NASA topography will add gorgeous lighting and decor to any room.

Bring a lunar glow into a home or office with the Balkwan Moon Lamp. It comes with a hand base, USB charging cord, cute greeting card, and user manual. It has a rechargeable battery inside that lasts around 8 hours after a 2 hour charge. The LED lights are dimmable and come in two modes — soft yellow light and bright white light — to your chosen environment as well as your mood. The Moon Lamp is available in 4 sizes ranging from 3.5 to 7.1 inches.

Best for Babies: Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit - Astronaut

Functional and Adorable. Cuddle Club

Key Selling Point: Newborns and toddlers will level up their cuteness when they are dressed in this precious and cozy astronaut-themed bodysuit making this the best space gift for babies.

Plant the idea of a trip to the moon early with the Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit in Astronaut. The cozy covering comes in white, orange, and blue colors and is available in 0-3 months up to 5T sizing. Rated as a best seller, it’s designed with temperature control to keep kiddos warm while not overheating. Rollover cuffs can even be converted into mittens and booties, perfect for the winter season. This outfit can be used for a costume, a birthday present, or simply around the . Plus, the zipper is asymmetrical which helps for diaper changing and the fleece material is completely washable.

Best Space Book: Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX

For SpaceX Enthusiasts. Eric Berger

Key Selling Point: A space reporter chronicles the formative days of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which paved the way for its historic missions making this the best space book.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX company made history by partnering with NASA to send the first all-civilian crew to space in 2020. But that mission was a long time in coming. Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX by space reporter Eric Berger goes behind the scenes to chronicle SpaceX’s 10-year rise from startup to a rocket company with the largest constellation of commercial satellites in orbit and the failed missions and innovation it took to make Musk’s vision a reality.

Best for Coffee Drinkers: Unemployed Philosophers Guild Heat Changing Constellation Mug

Heat Activated Ceramic. The Unemployed Philosophers Guild

Key Selling Point: This mug is the best space gift for coffee drinkers. It lets you watch a starry sky turn into a vivid, constellation-filled galaxy right before your eyes!

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Heat Changing Constellation Mug is the perfect space gift for anyone who gazes up and tries to figure out which constellations are visible in the night sky. It’s also sure to be a hit with morning horoscope readers. When the mug gets hot with your beverage of choice, you’ll be able to see Cassiopeia, Perseus, Sagittarius, Hercules, Andromeda, Scorpius, Taurus, Ursa Major (Big Dipper), Ursa Minor (Little Dipper), Orion, and Gemini. The mug itself is black, fits 10 fluid ounces, weighs 14.6 ounces, and is microwave safe. Be sure to hand wash after using.

Best for LEGO Lovers: LEGO Ideas International Space Station Building Kit

Model Spaceship. LEGO

Key Selling Point: LEGO’s International Space Station (ISS) will have kids, teens, and adults incredibly focused as they build an intricate construction that mimics the actual ISS.

This is the best space gift for LEGO lovers and perfect for aspiring astronauts and engineers alike, the LEGO Ideas International Space Station Building Kit comes with a buildable mini NASA space shuttle, 3 mini cargo spacecrafts, 2 astronaut microfigures, and a comprehensive booklet with ISS facts and more. Builders will learn tons about the engineering of the ISS when they handle solar panels, a mechanical arm, and more. This is a great space gift that can be completed as a solo mission or interactively with friends and family. And when the building is finished, it’ll look great as an impressive display!

Best for Star Wars Fans: Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous Board Game

Unleash Your Dark Side. Ravensburger

Key Selling Point: For “Star Wars” fanatics, fulfill your dark destiny in this strategic board game that’s perfect for game night.

Ravensburger is back with another installment of their “Villainous” board game franchise. In “Star Wars” (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous, play with your friends and family as Darth Vader, General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Renn, or Moff Gideon. Face off against Jedi heroes like Luke Skywalker and The Manadlorian, deploy iconic ships like TIE fighters, and achieve your unique story-based objectives.

This board game is perfect for two to four players aged ten and up, and you can enjoy several versions of gameplay with sculpted villain movers, illustrated cards, tiles, tokens, and boards, to set obstacles, maneuver opponents, and use your abilities. Take a glimpse at how to play, and you’ll feel the dark side calling.

Best for Dreamers: Snurk Astronaut Duvet Cover Set

Oprah-Approved. Snurk

Key Selling Point: Future astronauts can lift-off into dreamland thanks to Snurk’s imaginative and comfy duvet and cover set.

Not only is the Snurk Astronaut Duvet and Cover Set completely adorable, but it’s made from high quality materials. The set — including a duvet cover and matching pillowcase — is 100 percent cotton, made from Portugal, and has a high weave density that makes it soft, smooth, and durable. The cotton has been combed to get rid of any impurities, and it also receives an anti-shrinking treatment so that the sizing stays true even after it has been machine washed and dried. Available in twin, full, and queen, this set can bring space travel home to most beds, making it the best space gift for dreamers .

Best for Mixologists: Viski Rocket Cocktail Shaker Set

Shake in Style. Viski

Key Selling Point: Viski’s Rocket Cocktail Shaker is an elegant take on a classic item thanks to its stainless steel and textured chrome appearance.

If you’re ready to spice up your mixology game, look no further than the best space gift for mixologists, the Rocket Cocktail Shaker Set. Complete with a strainer, cap, and ‘launch pad’ stand, it’ll give your drinks an intergalactic twist. The shaker has capacity for 24 ounces, or 2 to 3 cocktails. Viski American Barware is a tried and true company, delivering high quality materials with sophisticated packaging and design. At less than $30, this is an ideal gift for mixologists, bartenders, and space lovers too.

Best Budget: Chronicle Books Mars Playing Cards

Classic Family Fun. Chronicle Books

Key Selling Point: The Chronicle Books Mars Playing Cards offer a stellar twist on the classic deck of cards.

Why get a boring set of playing cards when you can have Mars-themed cards? This deck is complete with a full 52-card deck and two jokers. The fun part is that each card features special Mars photos from NASA’s archives. Chronicle Books also has two other card sets — Moon and Space — in case you want to ante up and get all three! The cards lay flat in a custom tin case, so you won’t have to worry about losing any out in the galaxy. And at less than $12, this is a simple gift that will make its mark as one of the best space gifts.

Related: The Best Science Gifts

The Final Word on the Best Space Gifts



If you’re in the market for the best space gifts but don’t know where to start, don’t worry. The above list offers plenty of great options for different audiences at a range of price points. Whether you want a fun game to play with a LEGO-loving niece or nephew, an intergalactic barware product for those who are 21+, or an actual telescope for a budding astronomer, these gift ideas have you covered.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.