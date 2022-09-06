Whether you’re a fitness fanatic looking to examine your health data, a business person who needs to keep track of endless meetings, or just someone looking for some extra help to stay on top of it all, a Samsung Galaxy Watch can help you get the job done. Although the Apple Watch is an excellent wearable, it’s no longer the only high-quality option on the market. In recent years Samsung has released a slew of high-performance watches with cross-platform compatibility.

However, with so many Samsung watches to choose from, finding the best one for your needs can be a challenge. This overwhelming nature of sifting through the current models is compounded by the fact that numerous discontinued Galaxy Watches still circulate the market. We did the necessary research for you, so you can discover which one of the best Samsung Galaxy watches is best for you.

— Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

— Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

— Best for Fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

— Best for Battery Life: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

— Best with Traditional Timepiece Design: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

How We Picked the Best Samsung Galaxy Watches

We conducted an in-depth investigation into each and every Samsung Galaxy Watch on the market to ensure that we chose the best for our recommendations. In addition to researching the specifications of each model, we took dozens of verified customer reviews into account. Where possible, we consulted previous hands-on testing and independent, third-party specification-check tests. We paid particular focus to the materials used in each watch, as well as the specific fitness-tracking and smartphone features on offer. All of the recommendations on our list meet exacting durability standards and contain functional, rather than superfluous, features that will make your life easier, such as extended battery life, rapid charging, reinforced screens, and easy-to-use operating systems that optimize cross-compatibility. Lastly, we compared the performance to the price to determine the relative value of each Samsung Galaxy Watch; all of our selections have a favorable performance-to-price ratio.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watches: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Premium Design. SAMSUNG

Why It Made The Cut: As the more affordable version of the newest entry to the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers top-of-the-line tech for a great price.

Specs:

— Case Sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm

— Battery Life: 410 mAh; up to 50 hours

— Onboard Storage: 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB Internal Memory

— Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, LTE

Pros:

— Durable construction

— Slim, versatile design

— Easy to use

— Excellent functionality on both Android and Apple operating systems

— Rapid charging

Cons:

— Comparatively poor battery life

— Skin-temperature sensor not available at launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 uses the Galaxy Watch 4’s platform as its point of departure, which is great because the Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent wearable in its own right. The new Galaxy Watch 5 has a smart-touch bezel instead of the rather bulky rotating bezel that characterized the lineup in prior generations; check out our guide to the best Samsung watches to learn about different models. While the new smart-touch bezel makes the watch better-looking and easier to use, it takes some getting used to at first. Another design upgrade on the Galaxy Watch 5 is the curved case profile, which snugly, but comfortably fits your wrist and ultimately results in more accurate health monitoring.

With the Wear OS platform you can easily synchronize your health data to your Samsung phone, or with a little more effort you can transfer your data to Google Fit and access it from any device. Since Google recently bought Fitbit, there may be more of a draw to use Google Fit in the future. Wear OS is easy to navigate and provides quick access to popular apps like Google Wallet and Spotify. Plus, you no longer have to deal with Bixby as your virtual assistant on the Galaxy 5, you can program to work with Google Assistant if you prefer.

Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Great Value. SAMSUNG

Why It Made The Cut: The Galaxy Watch 4 has almost as much capability and durability as the 5 at a fraction of the price, making it the best value Galaxy Watch you can buy.

Specs:

— Case Sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm

— Battery Life: 361 mAh; up to 40 hours

— Onboard Storage: 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB Internal Memory

— Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, LTE

Pros:

— Bright, easy to navigate display

— Lightweight and comfortable on the wrist

— Advanced health monitoring includes body composition measurements

— Affordable

Cons:

— Not compatible with iPhones

— Some verified reviewers have complained about inconsistent battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an all-around high-performing smartwatch. If you have a Samsung smartphone, or any phone with Android 6.0 for that matter, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best watch you can get for the price. It looks and feels great on the wrist, and is the first smartwatch to offer integrated bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), which is the same technology body composition scales use to determine your muscle-to-fat ratio. The health monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 4 is top-tier. Another great feature of the Galaxy Watch 4 is the fact that it runs on Wear OS instead of the more-restricted Samsung operating system that came with older models. While the new operating system is promising for cross-compatibility, it still lacks useful features such as Google Assistant and is geared towards adapting the Samsung platform to other Android phones, not iOS devices.

Best for Fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

First-Rate Tracking. SAMSUNG

Why It Made The Cut: The Active2 is a straightforward, good-looking smartwatch that pairs advanced fitness tracking and health monitoring with strong battery life.

Specs:

— Case Sizes: 40 mm

— Battery Life: 247 mAh; Up to 43 hours

— Onboard Storage: 0.75 GB RAM + 1.4 GB Internal Memory

— Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, GPS, LTE

Pros:

— Good battery life

— Haptic-feedback enables precise touch-screen use

— Minimalist design is versatile and comfortable

— Electrocardiogram (ECG) capability

Cons:

— Tizen operating system limits, but doesn’t eliminate, cross-compatibility

— 40-mm case may be too small for some people

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is fitness-focused at its core. It’s equipped with Samsung’s built-in sleep tracking software, as well as an FDA-approved ECG sensor which can provide peace of mind regardless of whether or not you have a medical condition that requires consistent monitoring. Another great fitness feature of the Active2 is the built-in GPS that can track your runs, walks, and hikes whether it’s connected to a phone or not. This is especially useful if you want to track your short hikes but your phone is too bulky to carry on long excursions or you want to turn it off to conserve the battery. The Active 2 is well-suited for all sorts of indoor and outdoor physical activity thanks to its durable construction. Not only is it waterproof to well over 100 feet deep, the screen is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ coating to make it scratch resistant.

Best for Battery Life: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Ideal for Female Athletes. SAMSUNG

Why It Made The Cut: As the flagship Galaxy Watch, The 5 Pro has the best battery-life, and durability out of any watch on this list, but it also has the highest price tag.

Specs:

— Case Size: 45 mm

— Battery Life: 590 mAh; Up to 80 hours

— Onboard Storage: 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB Internal Memory

— Connectivity: WiFi, LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS

Pros:

— Rugged construction and premium materials

— Auto workout tracking reminds you to maximize your data

— Built-in recognition of 90+ exercises

— Sleep analysis software provides unique recommendations

Cons:

— Pricey

— One, large size

For years the Samsung Galaxy Watch community had been asking for a more durable, high-performance model that competed with the likes of Garmin smartwatches, and they finally answered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. In terms of durability, the 5 Pro features sapphire crystal, the same kind that you find on ultra-premium diving watches, instead of glass, and has a strong titanium case. The overall construction is sturdy, and the watch itself is impact-resistant and waterproof to more than 150 feet. The 5 Pro also has a secure D-buckle band, which is both more comfortable and more luxurious than what’s been standard on previous generations of the Galaxy Watch.

In addition to the enhanced design and construction of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it also contains all the intelligent health-tracking sensors and softwares included in the Galaxy Watch 5. The 5 Pro contains an improved biometric sensor as well as the ability to monitor oxygen saturation in your blood, which will be of particular interest to cardio athletes. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro measures everything from stress, steps, and sleep to women’s health tracking, making it ideal for female athletes.

Best with Traditional Timepiece Design: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Classic and Futuristic in One. SAMSUNG

Why It Made The Cut: The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic combines the internal technology of an advanced smartwatch and the external aesthetics and elegance of a classic timepiece.

Specs:

— Case Sizes: 42 mm and 46 mm

— Battery Life: 361 mAh; Up to 40 hours

— Onboard Storage: 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB Internal Memory

— Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, GPS

Pros:

— Traditional appearance is ideal for formal and professional settings

— Mechanical rotating bezel

— Bright, 60-Hz OLED display

— High-end stainless steel case

Cons:

— Steep upcharge on the Galaxy Watch 4

— 42-mm model only gets 24 hours of battery life

If you’re looking for an elegant smartwatch that disguises itself as a high-end traditional timepiece, look no further than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Not only is the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a much greater value than its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 3 Classic, it also comes with a host of welcome technological and aesthetic improvements. The stainless-steel case is similar to what you’d expect from a brand-name Swiss watch, and it has a great wrist feel. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic retained the fan-favorite mechanical bezel from prior generations. In fact, the mechanical bezel got a bit of an upgrade for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and it now makes a more discernible clicking sound as it turns. Another standout feature of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the screen quality. The OLED display looks great from nearly any angle and does a superb job replicating the vibrancy of luxury timepiece faces.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch

Before investing in one of the best Samsung Galaxy watches, here’s what you should factor into your decision:

Existing Gear: As a wearable accessory, whatever Samsung Galaxy Watch you choose has to be compatible with your phone, and any other relevant wireless accessories, such as Bluetooth headphones. As you may have guessed, the best way to ensure compatibility is to pair a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a Samsung smartphone. What’s more, Samsung has shown through iterative generations of the Galaxy Watch that it’s committed to improving cross compatibility with other Android devices as well as iPhones. Most of the Galaxy Watches on offer are compatible with any device operating Android 6.0 or later. We also reviewed the best Android Phones if you’re looking to make an upgrade there as well.

Intended Use: Two of the biggest considerations to account for when choosing a Samsung Galaxy Watch are the aesthetics and capabilities. Both of these categories should be guided, in large part, by what you need to get out of your watch for its intended use. For example, if you’re looking for something to monitor your health and keep track of your digital calendar in the office, you should consider the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic because it has a professional aesthetic. If you’re an avid outdoor adventurer, on the other hand, you should look into the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro if you’re willing to spend the money, or the Galaxy Watch Active2 if you’re on a budget.

Bluetooth or LTE Connectivity: All of our recommendations have the option to include built-in LTE network capabilities instead of Bluetooth connection. If you opt for LTE connectivity, you can connect your watch to your cellular carrier’s network and use it as a phone anywhere that has service. With LTE service, you don’t need to be connected to your phone to access the full functionality of the watch. However, the LTE version is always a bit more expensive than the standard Bluetooth model, and also has the associated cost of a monthly phone bill. Thankfully, LTE capabilities aren’t necessary for the average user unless you frequently go on multi-day hikes, in which case LTE service can be considered a safety feature.

FAQs

Q: Do Samsung watches work with iPhones?

Many Samsung Galaxy Watches are compatible with iPhones; the two can be seamlessly paired via Bluetooth or the Galaxy Watch IOS app. However, not all Galaxy Watches support both connection to iPhones through Bluetooth and the app; the Galaxy Fit, for example, is only compatible with iPhones through Bluetooth. Another thing to note is that if your watch is compatible with an iOS device, it may not have full functionality unless it’s connected to a Samsung device.

Q: Which Samsung Galaxy Watches are waterproof?

The following Galaxy Watches are waterproof in 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes: GalaxyFit, GalaxyFit2, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch5 and the Galaxy Watch Pro.

Q: How much do Samsung Galaxy Watches cost?

Expect to spend between $175 and $500 for a new Samsung Galaxy Watch. The largest determinant of price for Samsung Watches is the capability of the built-in technology, especially if that technology is purpose built. However, if you already own a Galaxy Watch, Samsung offers a variety of enticing trade-in programs.

Q: Can you replace the battery on a Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Yes, you can self-repair the battery on your Samsung Galaxy Watch. In fact, Samsung even encourages you to do this, if you have the know-how; check out Samsung’s self-repair website, or their associated website iFixit to learn more about how to replace the battery on your Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the best option at the moment because it contains the latest technology without any of the expensive extras associated with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or any of the annoyances from the best value Galaxy Watch 4. Perhaps the most compelling case to be made for the Galaxy Watch 5 is the fact that it’s just as high-performance as any watch on our list and it doesn't even have all of the software it needs to take advantage of its capabilities yet. The best features may not be available yet.

