Transform any space into an ethereal sanctuary with the soothing light of a moon lamp. These glowing orbs have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years due to the calming, relaxing light they provide by simulating the luminescence of the sun reflected from the moon’s surface. But while the intensity of traditional moonlight varies depending on the lunar phase, it’s always a full moon with one of these soothing lamps in the home.

In addition to adding a creative element to a room, moon lamps offer versatile and helpful lighting. Whether functioning as a basic night light or simply giving off a relaxing ambiance, they make a great addition to any home, office, or college dorm room. Many models can also project different colors, mimicking the optical phenomenon that causes the real moon to sometimes appear different colors. Here are some tips for selecting the best moon lamps and our recommendations.

— Best Overall: Brightworld Moon Lamp

— Best for White Noise: Hotekme Moon Lamp with Built-in Speaker

— Best Customizable: CPLA Custom Moon Lamp

— Best Levitating: VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp

— Best Budget: Mind-Glowing Mini 3-D Moon Lamp

How We Picked the Best Moon Lamps

To narrow down our list to five selections, we considered customer reviews as vital to the process. Not all moon lamps are created equal, and it can be a challenge to sort through lesser quality products to find the gems.

We chose a variety of lamps with features that would meet the unique needs of individual consumers. For example, someone looking for a small, stylish bedside table lamp may not want a levitating orb or a moon lamp that projects a light show.

Other factors we considered were tech specifications such as power and battery life. Since many of the products we chose are rechargeable, we steered clear of any moon lamps with reviews complaining of poor or insufficient battery life. If the lamp included an AC adapter, we made sure that it was easy to set up or install and that the power cord wasn’t bulky or distracting.

Best Overall: Brightworld Moon Lamp

Brightworld

Why It Made The Cut: Vibrant color changes and an authentic, 3-D surface based on accurate astronomical data from NASA satellites sets this stunning moon lamp apart from the pack.

Specs:

— Color: Multiple

— Size: 5.9 inches

— Materials: Metal, wood, polyvinyl chloride

Pros:

— Wireless remote control functionality

— Battery lasts for up to 12 hours of use

— Adjustable brightness and color

Cons:

— Power brick not included

— Emits a blue glow while charging

For the closest experience to actually gazing at the moon from the comfort of your own home, the Brightworld Moon Lamp uses astronomical data from NASA satellites to create an authentic 3-D recreation of the lunar surface. But the real moon’s surface doesn’t dazzle in rainbow colors like these.

There are two ways to control the lamp: Choose from 16 different colors and dimming options when using the wireless mini remote control, or simply touch the metal ring to toggle between seven colors. It’s easy to become transfixed as the color and perspective changes, providing a mesmerizing and relaxing experience for kids and adults of all ages.

Charging the lamp is simple with the built-in USB polymer lithium rechargeable battery. Two or three hours of charging time can provide up to 12 hours of use, depending on how bright and how continuously the lamp is powered.

Although the lamp can be used while charging, some consumer reviews point out that the orb glows a dim blue color while charging, even when not in use. To avoid the charging light from interfering with sleep, it may be best to charge the lamp during the day or in a different room.

Best for White Noise: Hotekme Moon Lamp with Built-in Speaker

Hotekme

Why It Made The Cut: With three different lighting modes, white noise, and speakers, this versatile moon lamp does it all.

Specs:

— Color: White/Multi

— Size: 6 inches

— Materials: Wood, PLA plastics

Pros:

— Built-in speaker allows you to play music

— Comes with five white noise settings

— Timer setting turns off automatically

Cons:

— Charging can be slow

— The orb itself is fragile if dropped

The Hotekme Moon Lamp is a triple threat, thanks to a built-in speaker that allows the user to listen to music or white noise along with the soothing glow of the lamp’s surface. This lamp features three separate light settings and can function as a regular light, nightlight, or soft reading light with 18 vibrant colors to choose from. The variety of colors provide a calming ambiance that coordinates with virtually any room or decor style.

Choose from five natural white noise sounds, including pendulum, thunderstorm, drip irrigation, insects, and sea waves. Or, simply connect a phone or device through Bluetooth to listen to your favorite music as the surface colors of the lamp change to the beat.

Best of all, the remote control and timer setting make this lamp the perfect companion for a better night’s sleep and an excellent addition for any nursery. The timer can be set to automatically shut off the light and speakers after 30, 60, or 90 minutes. Plus, the remote control makes it easy to adjust the audio and visual settings from anywhere.

Best Customizable: CPLA Custom Moon Lamp

CPLA

Why It Made The Cut: For the perfect gift for a friend or loved one, choose a favorite photo or inspirational quote to display on this gorgeous, customizable moon lamp.

Specs:

— Color: White, warm white, and yellow

— Size: 4.8 inches

— Materials: Plastic

Pros:

— Customizes with the click of a mouse

— Makes a perfect gift

— Easy to install

Cons:

— Takes a few weeks for delivery

— Some images may appear distorted

The CPLA Custom Moon Lamp makes the perfect gift for weddings, engagements, birthdays, graduations, and more. Simply upload a favorite photo, inspirational quote, or image, which is then printed on the realistic-looking surface of the moon lamp using the latest 3-D printing technology. It’s as easy as that — no special tools or software are necessary.

The lamp’s updated design features three color settings: white, warm white, and yellow. The lamp’s glow provides a calming, relaxing atmosphere in any space with the added enjoyment of artwork customized for the owner. For added safety, CPLA moon lamps are the only ones on the market with a unibody, single-mold design, and triple FCC, CE, and RoHS certification (meaning they are compliant with U.S. and European standards for electronic devices).

Though most reviewers report satisfaction with their 3-D printed custom images, a few have complained that their photos come out distorted. Before ordering, it’s imperative to carefully read the instructions and follow the recommended tips and tricks before submitting images.

Best Levitating: VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp

VGAzer

Why It Made The Cut: We love how cool this levitating moon lamp appears when it’s suspended in mid-air with the power of electromagnetic force.

Specs:

— Color: White

— Size: 6 inches

— Materials: Wood and plastic

Pros:

— Touch control switch

— No batteries needed

— Powered by electromagnetic induction

Cons:

— No brightness or dimmer settings

— LED bulb can’t be changed

That’s not an optical illusion, and no, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp features a patented design that uses electromagnetic force to power and levitate the glowing sphere. Watch mesmerized as the orb spins and rotates in mid-air without the need for strings or cords.

Each individual moon lamp is precision-crafted in a 3-D printing process that takes 24 hours. The moon’s surface is replicated on the lamp using high-resolution astronomical data for an authentic lunar look and feel. To set up, just place the moon lamp and base on a flat, non-metallic surface and connect the included AC adapter to a power source to switch on and off the LED light.

The lifetime of the LED light is approximately 50,000 hours and should last most customers for many years. However, as some reviews have noted, there’s no way to change the light if it goes out, since it’s sealed inside. Finally, this light does have a heftier price tag than other, non-rotating moon lamps.

Why It Made The Cut: Ideal for small spaces and tiny hands, this affordable mini moon light can fit virtually anywhere and doesn’t need to be connected to a power source to glow all night.

Specs:

— Color: White and yellow

— Size: 3.5 inches

— Materials: PLA plastic and ceramic

Pros:

— Small and compact

— Easy to set up

— Up to 15 hours battery life

— Budget-friendly

Cons:

— Doesn’t work well as a reading light

— Doesn't work well as a reading light

— No remote control

They say good things come in small packages, and that’s true of the Mind-Glowing Mini 3-D Moon Lamp, which also goes easy on the wallet. It shines nearly as bright as the real moon at just 3.5 inches in diameter. The tiny orb sits on a hand-shaped, ceramic stand, which elegantly holds the tiny sphere on bedside tables, desks, bookshelves, and more. In addition, rechargeable batteries mean the miniature lamp doesn’t need to be plugged into a power source to glow all night long.

The 3-D printed design is surprisingly realistic compared to even standard-sized moon lamps; each and every crater is highly visible when illuminated. In addition, durable, PLA plastic construction makes this lamp ideal for young children and teens. Likewise, the simple tap controls make toggling between color settings even easier than flipping a switch. A few user reviews noted that these qualities make it the perfect lamp for a preschool classroom.

However, those looking for a reading light may want to consider a different option. Though bright, the small size may not provide optimal luminescence for reading small type in books and magazines, which is why many customers prefer to use the mini-moon in place of a night light.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Moon Lamp

Before purchasing a moon lamp for your home or office, there are a few things to consider. First of all, how big is the space you’re looking to illuminate with a moon lamp? Standard moon lamps are an average of six inches in diameter, though you can find larger models on the market as well as smaller-sized lamps ideal for a bedside night light. These size considerations likewise may factor into your intended use for a moon lamp.

Battery life and power sources are likewise important tech specs to consider. Is there space to plug the lamp into a wall, or will a wireless rechargeable option make more sense? If you decide to go the wireless route, make sure to choose a model with ample battery life that won’t run out after a few hours of use. Whether you’ll want the convenience of remote control is another factor to weigh. Some models use a wireless remote to change color and brightness, while others operate solely by touch.

There’s one more significant factor to consider when deciding if a moon lamp is suitable for you. Standard moon lamps come 3-D printed with an LED bulb inside, making it impossible to replace the bulb if it goes out. The good news is that most LED bulbs last for many years. But if the prospect of having to replace the lamp after a few years is unappealing, a moon lamp may not be the best choice of mood lighting for you.

FAQs

Q: Do moon lamps have any health benefits?

Serotonin is the body’s so-called “feel-good hormone.” One thing that spurs the body to produce more serotonin is exposure to light, and some people even believe that serotonin levels increase during a full moon. A moon lamp may simulate the moon’s light indoors and stimulate increased serotonin levels, promoting a feeling of well-being.

Q: Is it safe to leave a moon lamp on all night?

Leaving a moon lamp on through the night is generally regarded as safe. Moon lamps operate using low-voltage LED bulbs that don’t get hot enough to burn wood, stone, or ceramic bases. However, some people may be concerned that the lamp’s switch could potentially catch fire. If you choose a model that plugs directly into the wall, be sure that the control is UL-certified for safety, and read the tech specs and safety reviews before setting up your lamp.

Q: How long does a moon lamp last?

Most standard moon lamps can last approximately eight to 20 hours after being charged for two to three hours, depending on brightness settings and continuous use. Moon lamps use energy-efficient LED bulbs which will eventually go out and cannot be replaced. A typical LED bulb has a rated life of up to 50,000 hours (approximately 5.7 years), but some can last as long as 20 years.

Final Thoughts

Our best overall pick, the Brightworld Moon Lamp , comes in a spectrum of vivid colors and at a reasonable price tag compared to other models. But we believe people would be pleased with any of the highly-rated moon lamps on our list. Though each selection boasts unique qualities — from levitating to playing music — they all provide the same essential function of providing mood-setting, transformative lighting.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.