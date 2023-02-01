How We Picked the Best Mini Fridges

While it’s easy to assume that all mini fridges offer similar performance, a number of factors affect their functionality. Several years of experience covering home goods and appliances as well as extensive product research went into choosing our final curated selection. We reviewed over 30 mini fridges and weighed a number of practical considerations before making our recommendations.

Size: In order to provide options to suit a wide range of needs, we included mini fridges of varying sizes and capacities.

Extra features: We gave preference to models with added features like adjustable shelves, temperature controls, and interior lights.

Portable vs. built-in: Built-in mini fridges are designed to be installed under a kitchen counter. For this article, however, we opted to focus on portable mini fridges, which don’t require any complex installation.

The Best Mini Fridges: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

hOmeLabs

Why It Made The Cut: The hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler may be designed to fit 120 beer or soda cans, but it’s also suitable for food due to its adjustable thermostat.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 18.9 inches W x 17.3 inches D x 33.3 inches H

— Capacity: 3.2 cubic feet

— Available Finishes: Stainless steel and black Pros:

— Removable shelves

— Adjustable thermostat

— Interior light

— Reversible door Cons:

— No freezer

— High power consumption

This freestanding mini fridge from hOmeLabs has a 3.2 cubic foot capacity and can store up to 120 full-sized cans, making it a great choice for use as a beverage cooler. The shelves are adjustable and removable, so while it’s initially set up to accommodate cans, the space can be adapted and customized as needed. The adjustable thermostat can be set as low as 34 degrees, ensuring a safe temperature for both food and beverages. An auto-defrost function is an added bonus.

The door is made with translucent glass, allowing you to easily see the fridge’s contents, and the interior features an LED light that makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. The door can be set up to open from the left or right, allowing the fridge to be used in a wider variety of locations. The stainless steel frame paired with the glass door makes for a sleek, modern aesthetic. One downside is that this model consumes more energy than many of its competitors, requiring 240 watts of power to operate.

Best Large: Vremi Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

Vremi Why It Made The Cut: With a 3.6-cubic-foot capacity and the ability to accommodate 130 cans, this tall mini fridge is a great option for frequent hosts.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 18.9 inches W x 18.7 inches D x 33.8 inches H

— Capacity: 3.6 cubic feet

— Available Finishes: Stainless steel and black Pros:

— Digital thermostat

— Adjustable shelves

— Includes auto defrost mode

— Features internal light Cons:

— No freezer

With a 3.6- cubic-foot capacity, this freestanding mini fridge can hold up to 130 cans, making it a perfect tool for hosting parties and other gatherings. A digital thermostat allows users to control the fridge’s internal temperature in a range that reaches a low of 32 degrees and a high of 61 degrees. Since the thermostat can be set so precisely, it makes this model ideal for storing wine and other items that need to be kept at a specific temperature. It’s also equipped with a memory function, so if the fridge is unplugged or experiences a power outage, it will return to the last set temperature once it’s powered on again.

The fridge’s three shelves can be removed or readjusted to create the ideal configuration for your household. The internal LED light is a handy addition. One downside, however, is that this model lacks a freezer component.

Midea

Why It Made The Cut: This compact, cube-style fridge from Midea comes in three finishes and includes a freezer section despite its small size.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 18.58 inches W x 17.72 inches D x 18.19 inches H

— Capacity: 1.6 cubic feet

— Available Finishes: Black, white, stainless steel Pros:

— Three finishes available

— Includes freezer

— Adjustable thermostat Cons:

— Low capacity

A small cube fridge is perfect for storing under a desk or on a shelf in a small space that doesn’t have room for a full-sized mini fridge. This model from Midea has a 1.6 cubic foot capacity and a compact design. The door hinges are reversible, so the fridge can be set to open to either the left or right.

Despite its small size, this model still includes a small freezer section that’s perfect for storing ice cubes. While the temperature is adjustable, it’s controlled using a manual dial so it’s not possible to set the fridge to a precise temperature. The fridge does, however, operate at a range of between 32 and 35.6, making it safe for storing any type of perishable food. Due to its small size, the fridge only has a single shelf which is removable but not adjustable. Shoppers can choose from three finish colors: black, white, and stainless steel.

Frigidaire

Why It Made The Cut: This option from Frigidaire has a sleek stainless steel finish and is available in a variety of sizes to best suit your needs.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 21 inches W x 18.5 inches D x 28 inches H

— Capacity: 2.5 cubic feet

— Available Finishes: Stainless steel Pros:

— Includes built-in can dispenser

— Adjustable shelves

— Available in multiple sizes

— Stainless-steel finish Cons:

— Lacks automatic defrost

Small cube fridges have capacities of under 2 cubic square feet while standard tall models have interiors that are 3 cubic feet or more in size. This mid-size model from Frigidaire has a 2.5 cubic foot capacity, including a small freezer and additional storage on the door’s interior. A built-in can dispenser makes great use of this space. The two shelves are adjustable and can be raised or lowered as needed. An adjustable thermostat provides control of the overall temperature though it doesn’t allow users to set a specific temperature.

If this particular size isn’t ideal for your needs, the model is also available in both smaller and larger sizes with 1.8-, 3.3-, 4.5-, and 4.6-cubic-foot capacities.

Best Retro: Frigidaire EFR176 Retro Mini Refrigerator

Frigidaire

Why It Made The Cut: This model is both cute and practical, with a retro design, an adjustable thermostat, and a reversible door.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 21 inches W x 19 inches D x 21 inches H

— Capacity: 1.6 cubic feet

— Available Finishes: Stainless steel, black, coral, red, and blue Pros:

— Comes in multiple colors

— Includes freezer

— Reversible door Cons:

— Lacks automatic defrost

The fun retro design of this Frigidaire mini fridge will add style and a mid-century aesthetic to any space. The adjustable thermostat allows you to cool your food and beverages to your desired temperature, and a small freezer provides the perfect place to store ice cubes. It operates quietly at just 37 dB, making it unobtrusive enough to use in a bedroom.

The door is reversible and includes added storage space; the interior shelves are adjustable and removable. The shelves are made of glass and are designed to prevent spilled liquids from dripping. As an added bonus, there’s a handy bottle opener on the side of the fridge so you don’t have to hunt one down before opening a cold beer. Best Budget: RCA RFR322-B Mini Fridge RCA Why It Made The Cut: With an affordable price and high performance, this RCA mini fridge is a great choice for dorm rooms. Specs:

— Dimensions: 18.5 inches W x 17.7 inches D x 32.8 inches H

— Capacity: 3.2 cubic feet

— Available Finishes: Stainless steel, white, black, blue, green, orange, purple, red Pros:

— Available in a wide range of colors

— Reversible door

— Includes integrated freezer

— Adjustable shelves Cons:

— Small freezer capacity This mini fridge from RCA has a 3.2 cubic foot capacity and includes a small integrated freezer. The freezer has a capacity of 0.2 cubic feet and its temperature can be controlled with a thermostat. The shelves are adjustable and removable, allowing users to set the fridge up in the configuration that works best for them. An automatic defrost function makes for easy maintenance. The door is reversible, allowing it to be used in a way that best suits the layout of your space. The door is also configured with additional storage for taller items like large soda bottles or milk cartons. Leveling legs ensure the fridge is properly balanced even on uneven flooring. This model comes in black, white, and stainless steel but is also available in a rainbow of colors, making it a fun choice for a dorm room or child’s room.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Mini Fridge

With so many mini fridges on the market, choosing the right one for your home requires careful consideration. Keep the following factors in mind while making your purchase.

Size and Capacity

Size is the first factor to consider when choosing a mini fridge. The capacity of a mini fridge is measured in cubic feet, with most models ranging in size from about 1.5 to 4 cubic feet. Mini fridges come in one of two styles: cube and tall.

Cube — or countertop — fridges have capacities of less than 2 cubic feet. They are typically between 17 and 21 inches tall, 18 and 22 inches wide, and 17 to 22 inches deep, making them compact enough to fit under a desk or on a shelf. Tall mini fridges are freestanding units with capacities between 3.5 and 4.5 cubic feet. They tend to be 30 to 35 inches tall, 18 to 24 inches wide, and 19 to 26 inches deep.

Aesthetics

Since a mini fridge is a relatively large appliance, its aesthetic is a key consideration if it will be placed in a visible location. The most affordable mini fridges simply come with a black or white finish, while higher-end models have stainless steel exteriors. Many options on the market today feature fun retro designs that are meant to replicate the look of mid-century appliances. They are often available in a rainbow of colors and make a stylish addition to a room.

Desired Features

Mini fridges all share a common functionality, but many come with desirable additional features.

— Temperature Control: Many models allow users to control the fridge’s internal temperature using a thermostat. — Adjustable Shelves: This feature allows for customization, letting users set up the fridge to best suit their specific needs. — Integrated Freezers: Some mini fridges include a small freezer compartment which is ideal for storing ice cubes. Unfortunately, however, these tiny freezers typically aren’t able to maintain temperatures below 0 degrees, making them unsuitable for storing meat long-term. — Two-Door Design: Two-door mini fridges feature a separate freezer that offers higher performance and can maintain lower temperatures.

FAQs

Q: How much energy does a mini fridge use? Modern mini fridges are designed to be energy efficient and only require between 100 and 400 watts of electricity to run. Energy Star-rated appliances are guaranteed to be as efficient as possible. Q: Are mini fridges safe for food storage? Highly perishable items like dairy products, meat, and mayonnaise must be kept at temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in order to prevent the development of potentially harmful bacteria. Ensure your mini fridge is able to maintain a suitable temperature before using it to store such items. Q: How do you defrost a mini fridge? Some high-end mini fridges have an automatic defrost function, but most need to be defrosted manually. To do so, start by unplugging the fridge and removing the contents. Then place a towel inside to absorb the water as the ice melts. Leave the door open overnight or until all of the ice has melted. Q: How long do mini fridges last? Mini fridges can last as long as 15 years or more, but should typically be replaced after 10 years or when you notice performance beginning to decrease.

Final Thoughts