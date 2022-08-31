Marine solar panels can generate renewable energy to power a boat’s electronic needs as well as personal gadgets while underway, anchored, or docked. These solar panels use photovoltaic (PV) technology to charge a boat’s batteries, reducing the need to rely on a fossil fuel-powered generator or a dock line to provide electricity. By replenishing the boat’s batteries, they can supply the energy needed to run essentials like bilge pumps, depth and fish finders, radios, GPS devices, lighting, fans, galley appliances, or other boating operations.

By harvesting the sun’s rays throughout the day — almost every day — marine solar panels can help to minimize the amount of fuel you’ll need to carry onboard to keep electronics fully operational. The best marine solar panels available today are designed to withstand maritime weather conditions so they can continue to power a boat’s electronics for many years to come.

HOW WE PICKED THE BEST MARINE SOLAR PANELS

In creating this guide, in order to provide a diversity of choices, we looked at many types, styles, and sizes of solar panels. This list of the best solar marine panels includes some of the top options for each type of panel such as portable, flexible, or rigid, and includes several sizes that satisfy multiple boating needs.

In many cases, the manufacturers offer similar panels in multiple wattage options. For instance, if a solar panel was offered in 50-, 100-, and 170-watt sizes, unless each specific wattage type was unrivaled in its category, we wouldn’t award all of them to the same solar panel.

While we focused on marine solar panels and systems, we also realize that these modules and systems are designed for other mobile platforms as well (such as RVs). As such, some of these products are marketed or cross-promoted that way.

In all, we evaluated more than 75 professional reviews of more than 60 different modules and solar-energy systems, and also considered thousands of customer reviews across nearly 20 sites and resources. In that research, we found 20 top brands manufacturing solar panels intended for the marine environment. We used tools to help ensure that the customer reviews were generated by actual customers, and selected those ranked highly both by consumers and professional reviews.

While solar panels are an environmentally friendly means of generating electricity (much more so than diesel or gas generators), only two companies currently have some panels in their inventory that are Cradle-to-Cradle certified. That means that towards the end of the product’s life, the consumer will have to decide how to dispose of the solar panel. It’s one downside to this sunny solution (although most solar panels have a relatively long lifespan). We also checked to see if any of the specific solar products we included in this list carried any Cradle-to-Cradle certifications, but unfortunately, they did not.

The ability for a product to be repaired is crucial to its overall longevity, so warranties and customer service were another important consideration. We chose panels from North American companies where we could, with the knowledge that many of the solar panels and their components are still manufactured overseas.

BEST MARINE SOLAR PANELS: REVIEWS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Monocrystalline for Monohulls. Renogy

Why it Made the Cut: The Renogy 100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel is one of the best options out there for most boaters’ needs. It’s powerful and compact, making it ideal for almost any size boat.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 42 inches L x 21 inches W x 1.4 inches H

— Weight: 14.1 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: 22.3 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: MC4

Pros:

— Compact size

— High efficiency

— Easy mounting options

Cons:

— Solar panel only; no mounting hardware included

— Customer service slow to respond

— No product end-of-life recycling programs

If you’re just looking for an individual solar panel for your boat and already have the other equipment needed to tie it into your energy system (like solar controllers and hardware), the Renogy 100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel is our overall favorite. It’s compact and can absorb up to 500 watt hours per day. Plus, the company rates the panel’s cell efficiency at an impressive 22 percent.

The Renogy panel’s solar cells have bypass diodes that ensure each cell can send as much power as possible to the battery and charge controller. The solar panel is marine ready with an IP65-rated waterproof junction box and IP67-rated waterproof solar connectors. Pre-drilled holes allow for easy installation and are compatible with Renogy’s mounting hardware (sold separately).

The panel is manufactured in Thailand and includes a five-year limited workmanship warranty and a 25-year output warranty (at 80 percent). Renogy offers a number of social initiatives, such as donating power stations to those affected by natural disasters, and the company also participates in educational partnerships to develop solar and sustainability projects.

A Ringer for Renogy. HQST

Why it Made the Cut: The HQST 100-Watt 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great option if Renogy’s 100-watt monocrystalline panel is out of stock. The HQST panel boasts similar specs, connections, and favorable reviews.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 40 inches L x 20 inches W x 1.2 inches H

— Weight: 12.8 pounds

— Efficiency: 22.3 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: MC4

Pros:

— Compact size

— High efficiency

— Good mounting options

Cons:

— Solar panel only, no mounting hardware included

— Fewer mounting options than the Renogy

— Weaker frame

The HQST 100-Watt 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel looks and performs nearly identically to the Renogy 100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel, only at a slightly lower price tag. In fact, some suspect that this panel may simply be a rebranded version of the Renogy panel (which can happen occasionally with imported modules).

However, while the HQST is rated as highly as the Renogy solar panel, it has fewer overall ratings and customer reviews. Its panels carry a 25-year power output warranty, guaranteeing that they will produce 80 percent of their rated efficiency after 25 years of service. The panels are manufactured in China and can be purchased individually or in a pack of two or four.

Like the Renogy, the HQST features cell bypasses that allow each cell to perform to its maximum ability — even if parts of the panel are shaded. It also features an IP65-rated junction box, which means it’s fairly water-resistant and can withstand at least 15 minutes of spraying water — important protection to have against small waves or sea spray when the boat is underway.

Best Flexible : SunPower ExpertPower Flexible 100-Watt Panel

Thin but Strong. SunPower

Why it Made the Cut: The SunPower 100-Watt Monocrystalline Flexible Panel is ideal for smaller boats and curved surfaces.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 46 inches L x 22 inches W x 0.8 inches H

— Weight: 4 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: Cells between 22 and 25 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: MC4

Pros:

— Lightweight

— Highly waterproof connectors and junction box (IP67)

— Thin and Flexible

— Cradle-to-Cradle certified company

Cons:

— Less durable

— Expensive

— Shorter life expectancy than rigid panels

SunPower makes some of the most efficient commercial solar panels available, and the company’s collection of flexible solar panels are equally as impressive. In fact, several other manufacturers use Sunpower’s PV cells for their own panels (even if the products don’t carry the Sunpower brand). It’s also one of two major solar companies that have achieved Cradle-to-Cradle certification, meaning it has a plan in place to recycle modules at end-of-life.

These semi-flexible panels are ideal for curved boat surfaces, or for places where a solar panel is attached to something that’s more flexible, like a bimini or cover. The plastic covering on these panels makes them highly resistant to impact and weight (in case you accidentally step on them when walking around a swaying boat).

Flexible solar panels generally have thinner layers of PV materials than rigid solar panels, and most are less efficient than monocrystalline (and even polycrystalline) rigid panels. Yet, SunPower still claims their Maxeon solar cells can deliver up to 25 percent efficiency in a flexible panel. We selected the 100-watt panel since it’s the most used in boating applications, but SunPower also offers them in larger and smaller sizes.

All of SunPower’s flexible panels use the same type of MC4 connectors (cable adapters) and have a junction box that’s IP67 rated, making them more waterproof than competitors.

Square-Shaped Sunlight. Newpowa

Why it Made the Cut: If you prefer a polycrystalline solar panel (which is a little cheaper, but larger), the Newpowa 100-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Panel is an ideal choice.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 36 inches L x 27 inches W x 1 inch H

— Weight: 15.4 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: 22.9 percent

— Cell type: Polycrystalline

— Connectors: MC4

Pros:

— Less expensive

— Can withstand high winds

— 25-year output warranty (at 80 percent)

Cons:

— Larger than monocrystalline solar panels

— No mounting hardware included

The Newpowa 100-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Panel is slightly squarer and larger than the monocrystalline panels of the same wattage, but costs a little less than its monocrystalline counterparts. The squarer nature of the panel can also be useful in certain applications or surface areas of a boat. The solar panel features diode bypasses to help each cell produce as much power as possible in partial shade (by avoiding the shaded cells), and has IP67 connectors and an IP65-rated junction box.

While some people worry about polycrystalline solar panels being slightly less efficient than monocrystalline, that just means it needs a little more space to produce the same amount of power. As such, polycrystalline solar panels should be considered for larger boats or boats with additional flat surface areas.

The panel includes a two-year, limited material and workmanship warranty as well as a 10-year output warranty (for 90 percent) and a 25-year output warranty (for 80 percent).

A-Bundle-of-Sunshine. Renogy

Why it Made the Cut: If you need all the hardware and extra equipment to connect a solar panel to a boat’s battery, the Renogy 100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel Kit is a perfect choice.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 42 inches L x 21 inches W x 1.4 inches H

— Weight: 16.5 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: 22.3 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: Solar Panel: MC4, Battery: Eyelets

Pros:

— Full solar panel kit with controller and mounting hardware

— Great value

— Compact size

— High efficiency

— Multiple amperage controller options available

Cons:

— Mounting hardware limits options

— Includes PWM controller (not as efficient as an MPPT)

A solar panel alone is a great purchase, but if you need all the hardware and equipment for properly connecting a solar panel to your battery, check out the Renogy 100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel Starter Kit. The kit features the same Renogy solar panel as our overall top pick, but bundles in everything else you’ll need to get rolling. The Z-bracket mounting hardware included with the kit allows you to install the panels flush to the surface of your boat.

To help regulate the flow of energy to prevent overcharging your batteries, with this package you can opt for a 10-amp, pulse width modulation controller (PWM), keeping the cost of the system under $200. Or, upgrade the kit to include a more advanced or higher amp controller, such a a maximum power point tracker (MPPT solar controller), which operates up to 30 percent more efficiently than a standard PWM device. This means the higher amp controllers can charge batteries faster and connect multiple panels into a system (but they cost more). These controllers can also connect to multiple battery types and voltages as well.

Portable-Power. Dokio

Why it Made the Cut: The 100-Watt DOKIO Solar Suitcase is ideal for boaters who want to bring solar power with them when they’re going out on the boat. It’s a lightweight folio with an integrated charge controller, so it can be used during various types of outdoor adventures.

Specs:

— Dimensions: Folded: 24 inches L x 21 inches W x 2.8 inches H

— Weight: 18.5 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: N/A

— Cell Type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: Battery: Alligator clips

Pros:

— Portable and lightweight monocrystalline panels

— Durable anodized aluminum frame

— All-in-one kit

Cons:

— Stand could be more adjustable and robust

— Can’t connect with multiple units

— Somewhat expensive

The DOKIO Foldable Solar Panel 100-Watt Solar Suitcase is ideal for users who need a powerful, yet portable solar power solution. The all-in-one unit includes a charge controller and USB ports for directly charging smaller devices. It also includes alligator clips for attaching to 18-volt batteries.

Established in 2007, Dokio is an ISO 9001-certified company that manufactures its portable solar suitcases in China. What’s great about this kit is that it isn’t just for a boat; you can use it for car camping, glamping, and RV-ing as well. As such, it’s a pretty utilitarian solution, ideal for users with lots of adventure equipment.

Unfortunately, the stand isn’t robust enough to use in bad weather conditions on a boat. However, since it is foldable and only about 20 pounds, you can quickly break it down and stow it in adverse conditions. It’s also easy to transport ashore to power devices like a laptop or USB speaker during afternoon sailing breaks.

More-Panels-More-Power. Renogy

Why It Made the Cut: This all-in-one, the multi-panel kit can power up more advanced electronics without having to purchase panels à la carte.

Specs:

— Dimensions: Four panels: 42 inches L x 21 inches W x 1.4 inches

— Weight: 72.8 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: 22.3 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: Solar Panel: MC4, Battery: Eyelets

Pros:

— Full solar panel kit with controller and mounting hardware

— High efficiency

— Multiple amperage controller options available

Cons:

— Mounting hardware limits options

— Expensive

This Renogy 400-Watt Solar Starter Kit system is ideal for a larger boat or yacht, or the liveaboard boater who plans to use the sun to power not just minimal electronics, but also equipment like a microwave, small fridge, and a laptop. It features four of Renogy’s 100-watt solar panels, plus all the equipment to mount it and hardware to connect to a boat’s batteries.

With four rigid panels, this kit needs more mounting space than a single-panel system, so it’s not ideal for smaller boats. However, if you have a larger boat with plenty of deck space, it can eliminate the need to charge batteries with a boat’s motor, paying back the initial cost of the system quickly with the free energy from the sun.

The 400-watt solar kit from Renogy features Z-bracket mounting hardware (for flush mounting to a flat surface) and enough cordage and adapters to connect everything. Renogy also offers this package with multiple charge controller options (at varying prices).

Why it Made the Cut: This full, small solar kit can help keep a 12-volt boat battery topped off so that its electric components are ready to use.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 17 inches L x 13 inches W x .5 inches H

— Weight: 4.2 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: 18 percent to 20 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: Solar Panel: SAE;Battery: Alligator clips

Pros:

— Compact

— Trickle charging

— Inexpensive

— High efficiency

— USB connection in controller

Cons:

— Low power

— Alligator clips are not a permanent battery connection

— Included PWM Controller (instead of MPPT)

If your sailboat has minimal power demands or you just want to keep your boats’ batteries charged while at the dock, the Eco-Worthy 25-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit for 12-volt batteries should meet your needs. The solar panel’s junction box is rated IP65 for waterproofness (protection against water jets), and the kit is easy to set up. If you’re using the kit to trickle charge a battery, it should be installed facing toward the sun and ideally at an angle to collect the most power throughout the day. In most of North America, that’s facing south and at an angle between 25 degrees and 35 degrees.

It’s an inexpensive kit and the charge controller features a USB port for charging small devices as well. The 10-amp, PWM charge controller can also connect with gel or lithium battery technologies, and includes a built-in USB port. The charge controller will keep the panel from overcharging the battery during the day and also prevent it from draining the battery at night — when solar panel cells can operate in reverse.

Best Large Rigid: Newpowa 210-Watt Solar Panel Monocrystalline

Delivers More Power. Newpowa

Why it Made the Cut: If you’re looking for a larger solar panel for your boat, the 210-watt monocrystalline panel from Newpowa is a solid option. It’s still compact for its size, but is more powerful than 100-watt panels.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 65 inches L x 27 inches W x 1 inch H

— Weight: 24.4 pounds

— Claimed Efficiency: 22.9 percent

— Cell type: Monocrystalline

— Connectors: MC4

Pros:

— More powerful than other options

— Highly efficient

Cons:

— Larger than other options

— More expensive

— No mounting hardware

If you have more power needs than a 100-watt solar panel can provide, but still need a compact unit, Newpowa’s 210 Watt Monocrystalline Panel is a great option because it’s able to provide twice the charging power in a single panel.

Since it’s larger, this panel is a good fit for boats with flatter surface areas or on racks built for holding solar panels.

Like the others on this list, the Newpowa 210-Watt panel has MC4 connectors that are IP67 rated. Its junction box is rated IP65, making it ideal for marine applications. Its bypass diodes help ensure it can produce as much power as possible, even under partial shade.

The panel comes with a two-year limited material and workmanship warranty, and is guaranteed 10 years at 90 percent output and 25 years at 80 percent.

THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE BUYING A MARINE SOLAR PANEL

When looking for solar panels for powerboats and sailboats there are many things to consider, such as the panel types, efficiency, wattage, size, and connection method.

Solar Panel Power

First and foremost, you want a solar panel or solar panels that are more than big enough to charge all the batteries and power up your appliances. In most cases, having roughly 20 percent more rated wattage in the solar panels than your estimated electric needs should provide enough on-demand power.

When reviewing available products, we found that most solar panels for boats are around 100 watts. These panels are generally close to three feet long and nearly two feet wide, making them small enough to fit on many parts of a boat. Larger and smaller panels were considered for their unique applications as well.

For a smaller boat or sailboat with minimal electric requirements, you may only need a solar panel that can provide 10 watts of charging power. Some of these panels are as small as a piece of paper.

For a large boat (or a liveaboard) with a lot of power needs, you may want multiple solar panels that are 100 watts or even 400 watts. For instance, if you’re powering a microwave, TV, laptop, and sophisticated electronics, higher wattage panels would be needed. These panels are typically much larger than a basic, 10- or 20-watt panel.

That being said, panels with more efficient solar cells pack more productivity into a smaller space. So, a 100-watt solar panel with less efficient solar cells could actually be the same physical size as a 200-watt panel with the most efficient solar cells.

Rigid or Flexible

Another key concern is whether you want a rigid solar panel or a flexible solar panel. Rigid panels are generally more efficient and well-suited for mounting on larger boats with flatter surfaces. They’re covered with impact-resistant glass in a metal frame, and often require hardware to install. Over time, a rigid panel’s hardware or frame can corrode in maritime conditions, so it’s important to choose a panel with added weather protection.

Flexible solar panels are encased in plastics that make them easier to attach to a variety or surfaces, whether rounded or flat. You can more easily attach flexible solar panels to biminis or even sails, for instance. However, attaching them to flexing surfaces will cause more physical strain on the panel and its solar cells, which can damage them in the long run.

Flexible solar panels have efficiency levels as low as 12 percent and generally are under 20 percent efficient. Hence they need more physical space than the other types of panels to produce similar amounts of power. Rigid solar panels are generally between 18 percent and 23 percent efficient since their photovoltaic cells are thicker and can absorb more light.

The hardware used to mount flexible solar panels can be more minimalistic than for rigid solar panels. In some places, they can simply be glued to the hull of the boat. While flexible panels are encased in plastics to make them more impact-resistant, the plastic material can degrade due to salt and other weather conditions.

Finally, a note on both types: warranties for rigid solar panels are often for far longer time periods. Many rigid solar panels have a materials warranty for 10 or more years. Flexible solar panels carry a vastly shorter materials warranty, generally from two to five years — even from well-renowned companies like SunPower.

Photovoltaic Technologies

The majority of solar panels for boats use silicon-based photovoltaic solar cells, which are among the most top-rated, commercially available cells. Within these types, monocrystalline cells are considered to be the most efficient and are made from a single, pure ingot of silicon.

Polycrystalline silicon cells are made from multiple silicon crystals bonded together. They are close in efficiency to monocrystalline solar cells, however, they are often less expensive.

Thin-film photovoltaic cells use semiconductors like gallium arsenide or cadmium telluride. These solar panels are generally cheaper to manufacture and are lighter and easier to mount in flexible substrates. They also contain materials that can be more hazardous and difficult to recycle at their end-of-life.

However, there are other types of thin-film technologies currently being developed for online markets that require less energy to produce, and are also expected to be more efficient and less costly in the future.

Voltage

Most solar panels are designed to produce 12 volts or 24 volts of DC current. The given voltages and amperages of solar panels impact how quickly they can charge batteries (higher amperages can reduce the charging time).

Placement

When placing solar panels on a boat, look for flat areas on the deck, above the cabin, or on a bow pulpit rail (or similar durable railing). If you’re using rigid panels, you’ll want to secure them to a flat area on the boat that you’re not likely to walk on. You can also create a structure to mount them over the boat’s cockpit.

If you’re using flexible or semi-rigid panels you can attach them to shade biminis (if they have a firm structure) or curved parts of the boat directly. It’s crucial to install them in a place where they won’t be impeded by shade from other structures (like a sail or mast).

Depending on the type of boat, placing them high enough above the deck may also help reduce the amount of water and brine they get hit with, and help to reduce corrosion — particularly in salt water.

Controllers/Regulators

Connecting solar panels directly to a battery can overcharge it, and possibly lead to failure or even explosion. Integrated this way, they can also drain the battery at night.

To prevent this from happening, you’ll want to use a controller or regulator when using solar panels to charge your maritime batteries. Charge controllers and regulators can also integrate multiple solar panels to properly charge all a boat’s batteries.

If you’re just starting with solar, consider buying a kit that includes a charge controller as well.

Panel, Kit, or Generator

When you’re purchasing solar for your boat, you need to understand whether you’re purchasing just a solar panel, a kit that includes a controller, or a solar generator. If you’re adding to an existing solar system or replacing panels, you may only need more panels. If you’re installing your first solar system on a boat, a kit may be better because it can tie into your existing battery.

A solar generator, however, is a solar kit that includes a lithium battery, built-in controllers, and usually an inverter. These portable systems also often have outlets that allow you to plug in your devices via USB, a DC connector or even an AC cord, and are popular for camping, RV-ing, and recreational boating.

Connections

If replacing or adding to a solar array or battery bank on a boat, make sure the solar panels are compatible. This is especially important when using multiple types of panels, particularly if you want to daisy chain them together before connecting them to a charge controller. Unless an advanced charge controller can handle panels of multiple voltages and wattages, the panels might not be able to provide as much charging power as they could with properly matched panels.

The connections between panels must also be able to work with each other, and the wires and connectors need to have a high degree of resilience and waterproofness (look for IP67-rated connectors) to last in the maritime environment. Many panels use MC4-style connections because they remain tightly attached and can withstand outdoor conditions.

Marine Ready

Normal solar panels are designed to last in harsh conditions for 20 years. Maritime conditions are even harsher, exposing solar panels, wires and electric equipment to corrosive water spray — or even worse — saltwater spray. As such, it’s important that rigid solar panels are contained with corrosion-resistant aluminum frames and flexible panels are designed to resist corrosion as well. Similarly, all wires, electric boxes, and harnesses must be well-sealed with an inert material like silicone and waterproof. In addition, marine solar panels should have bypass diodes built into the solar cells to protect them from damage, or from cannibalizing the power produced by other solar cells in a system.

Sustainability

There’s an argument to be made that switching to solar to power a boat’s electronics is the most sustainable thing to do on the water. However, when it comes to the product’s end-of-life, there are few options for recycling solar panels entirely. In fact, to the best of our knowledge and research, SunPower and Solitek are the only solar panel manufacturers that have achieved any Cradle to Cradle certifications. (SunPower is included in our selections, but Solitek specializes in commercial solar and home applications and does not produce marine panels.)

The most sustainable options are rigid glass silicone panels, which have the longest warrantied lifespan and are made from some of the more easily recyclable materials (primarily silicone, glass, and aluminum). Plastic and flexible solar panels are more difficult to break down and recycle and some thin-film solar panels are also challenging to recycle because some components in the cells are hazardous when not fixed in a solar panel.

If you’d like to know more, the EPA has more information about solar panel recycling and reuse available. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) also provides information about companies and resources for recycling solar panels.

FAQs

Q: How much do marine solar panels cost?

The price of marine solar panels varies greatly by their size and wattage. The least expensive solar kit we recommend in this piece costs about $60, but that’s for a 25-watt solar panel capable of slowly trickle charging smaller boat batteries. The most expensive marine solar kit we reviewed here is a 400-watt solar bundle that’s capable of charging multiple batteries and power personal devices. That kit starts at a little over $500.

Q: How many solar panels are needed to power a boat?

The number of solar panels required depends greatly on a boat’s energy needs and size. A small sailboat with minimal on-board energy demands may only require one small solar panel. For the electric needs of equipment on most smaller boats, a 100-watt panel is enough. For the electric needs of a boat with more advanced equipment or home appliances, more panels are necessary.

Q: Can you overcharge a battery with a solar panel?

Yes. If connected improperly or without a charge controller, a solar panel could overcharge a battery. Hence we recommend using a charge controller, which will also keep a solar panel from draining the battery when the sun isn’t shining.

Q: How can I recycle an old solar panel?

Unfortunately, there aren’t very many options for recycling solar panels across the country at this point and recycling solar panels isn’t free for you either. To learn more about recycling options, check out the EPA’s guidance on solar panel recycling and reuse. Another good source of information about recycling solar panels is available through the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), or Solar Recycle has a searchable database.

Q: Can a boat run on solar power alone?

A sailboat’s electronics can be run on solar power alone when the panel is used to charge a battery. There are instances of boats with electric motors powered by solar, like the Solarwave 62, but they still remain few and far between.

FINAL THOUGHTS ON MARINE SOLAR PANELS

No matter what your charging or power needs on a boat are, solar power is a great option that can help you save money fairly quickly. The marine solar panels and devices selected here are among the best options for almost all boaters, but if you want an efficient panel at a reasonable price, the Renogy 100-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a solid overall choice. If you’re looking for something with more power, we’d suggest the Newpowa 210-Watt Solar Panel.

