Tucked into the back corner beside your monitor, or suspended under the lip of your desk, headphone stands help you manage space and create a comfortable work environment. Some headphone stands are freestanding objects that capitalize on aesthetics and serve one single purpose. Others offer your headphones a proverbial gilded throne while concurrently serving as a charging bank, offering wireless Qi, or multiple USB plugs.

With so many different models and options of headphone stands available, there really is no one standard; instead, these space-savers come in lots of different types and builds, with feature sets specific to each model. Get rid of loosely coiled wires and the jumbled earcups on your desk with the best headphone stands for a more productive workspace.

How We Picked the Best Headphone Stands

As a writer and tech reviewer, I spend lots of time at a desk. I understand the chess game that goes on between you and the forces of clutter. Without constant vigilance, the coffee cups creep toward your keyboard, the charging Xbox controller and cell phone tangle into a bunch, and your headphones become a splayed mass of wire and ear cups by your elbow. The good news is that there’s an easy solution to at least one of those problems — a good headphone stand. When conducting research for this article, I combed through headphone stands from numerous manufacturers, diving into the specs, and personally testing for quality and useful features. Along the way, I looked for a few specific criteria.

Aesthetics: Looks matter when you’re buying a piece for your desk. As such, I evaluated each headphone stand I encountered based on how good it looks in an office or home setting.

Charging: This is a feature that many people look for in a headphone stand. Whether you use headphones with a chargeable battery, or you want to charge your phone from the same stand that holds your headphones, chargers improve a stand’s value.

Wire Management and Sturdiness: These specs greatly affect a stand’s value, as the best stands should keep your headphones firmly in place, while also keeping your wires from coiling all over your desk’s surface.

Best Headphone Stands: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Avantree Universal Headphone Stand

Cup and Wire. Avantree

Why It Made The Cut: With a cup for your headphone cord that will double as a space to keep your coiled earbuds or your car keys, this is an attractive and utilitarian stand that will work well on all sorts of desks.

Specs:

— Type: On-desk

— Materials: Bamboo, aluminum

— Charger: No

Pros:

— Attractive design

— Great materials

Cons:

— No charger or tech features

Made of bamboo and aluminum, the Avantree Universal Headphone Stand is a beautiful addition to any desk. Freestanding, this tall on-desk style headphone holder is built for over-ear or on-ear headphones, giving them a simple stand to hang on, with a bamboo cup built to house the headphone’s cord.

In my opinion, the bamboo cord holder is the star here. Even when it’s not used for your headphone’s cord, it does a great job with earbuds, car keys, or ornamental marbles — whatever you keep laying around. Really, it’s a nice addition to any space, giving you a little place to collect the doodads that accumulate on your desk.

Best Budget: 6amLifestyle Headphone Hanger

Space-Saving Hanger. 6amLifestyle

Why It Made The Cut: Screwing or taping onto the underside of your desk, this double-hooked headphone hanger is a convenient option for those who want to tuck their headphones out of sight.

Specs:

— Type: Under-desk

— Materials: Aluminum

— Charger: No

Pros:

— Saves space

— Holds two earphones

— Easy installation

Cons:

— Tape-on installation may not last

One of the simplest solutions out there for desk organization, the 6amLifestyle Headphone Hanger is budget-priced and highly effective at its job, installing on the underside of your desk with sticky tape or screws. With two hooks, this stand is built to house multiple sets of headphones, or the second hook can double as an easy cable management solution for those who like to keep their headphone’s cable coiled and out of the way.

With its innovative design and simple under-desk installation, we think this headphone hanger is one of the best space-savers out there on a budget. The fact that it can be installed with the included sticky tape or screws also makes it versatile enough for lots of types of desks.

Best for Thick Headphones: Grovemade Wooden Headphone Stand

Why It Made The Cut: With a supple leather outer, beautiful wood middle, and durable metal construction, this headphone stand is an elegant premium pick that will make any desk feel luxe.

Specs:

— Type: On desk

— Materials: Leather, hardwood, stainless steel

— Charger: None

Pros:

— Luxe aesthetic design

— Stabile hefty build that won’t tumble over

Cons:

— No cable management

Executives and mastering engineer’s take note, the Grovemade Wooden Headphone Stand is the best premium stand for thick reference headphones, and that’s for a few reasons. First, this stand is as solid as you could want. When I pull my thick set of Sony MDR7506’s off the stand it hardly wobbles. That’s because of Grovemade’s premium materials. Made of an oval hardwood core (the model I reviewed used walnut), cased by two shaped stainless steel pieces, with a warm leather exterior, and supported with a cork bottom, this headphone stand is indisputably high quality. And that quality is readily apparent, looking as stately as any desk piece I’ve seen.

The matte finish to the vegetable-tanned leather makes for a patina that feels luxe without yanking at your attention, and is offset by the thin lip of steel that reflects light from along the edge of the leather. The wood looks beautiful, with the grain still apparent beneath an understated finish, and a notched top that helps to keep headbands in place. This is a headphone stand that will look right at home next to an executive Eames. Best of all, with the soft leather exterior and marked stability, it makes for a true pedestal for upscale headphones that will offer support for years. We also love that this stand ships in recyclable cardboard and paper packaging that uses zero plastic … so it generates hardly any trash.

Best RGB: Razer Base Station V2

Lights and Sound. Razer

Why It Made The Cut: An RGB (Red Green Blue) headphone stand with two USB ports and a digital-to-analog sound converter ((DAC), the Razer Base Station adds flair and function to any desk.

Specs:

— Type: On-desk

— Materials: Aluminum

— Charger: Two USB 3.1

Pros:

— DAC sound converter for analog 7.1 surround sound

— 16.8 million colors of customizable RGB that even sync with some games

— Two extra USB 3.1 ports

Cons:

— Base could be more solid and heavy

— DAC surround sound is likely already included in high end systems

Ready for action? The Razer Base Station V2 certainly is. This RGB headphone stand is full of gamer-focused goodies. It rocks programmable RGB lights that deliver 16.8 million colors and can sync with other Razer gadgets and some games. Its base also features two USB 3.1 ports. Its DAC is another nice feature, translating digital audio to surround sound analog audio.

In practice, some of the features on this headphone stand are more useful than others; the DAC in particular may not be as useful as one hopes, as many high end systems and headphones already include such a function. The RGB synchronization also requires more RAZER gear and software for the best results. Still, if RAZER is your thing and you appreciate these gamer bells and whistles, the Base Station V2 has it all, while still including enough room for you to hang your headphones.

Best Minimalist: Master and Dynamic

Stately Black. MASTER & DYNAMIC

Why It Made The Cut: If minimalist aesthetics are your thing, the Master and Dynamic headphone stand offers a great solution for desktop management.

Specs:

— Type: On-desk

— Materials: Machined steel

— Charger: None

Pros:

— Minimalist aesthetics done right

— High-quality, heavy steel

Cons:

— No cable management

— No extra features

With an aesthetic made to match high-end audio-mastering studios and boutique design firms, the Master and Dynamic is a minimalist headphone stand with simple, yet striking aesthetics. This headphone stand is made out of high-grade machined steel, and it comes in black or silver.

Weighty and simple, the Master and Dynamic stand consists of a steady weighted bottom plate with a tall vertical column that resolves in a perpendicular textured steel cross-piece, enforcing a sturdy and simplistic design. With no cable management tray, this headphone stand leaves wire management up to you, but if positioned near a desk’s edge, this should be no problem.

Best Alternative: Cast Iron Crescent Moon

Whimsy Please. Etsy

Why It Made The Cut: This affordable and whimsical cast iron crescent moon might be designed as a coat hook, but the hook will work just as well for many earphones with thinner bands.

Specs:

— Type: Wall hook

— Materials: Cast iron

— Charger: None

Pros:

— Cast iron will last forever

— Rustic and whimsical aesthetics

Cons:

— Hook may not be long enough for headphones with wider headbands

Whimsical and rustic, this Cast Iron Crescent Moon will lend your office a farmhouse or sorcerer’s den aesthetic. Designed as a coat hook, this cast iron wall hook works just as well for earphones with slim bands or for looping your airpods on. The hook features two screw holes for mounting.

Each crescent moon hook is somewhat roughly made, and inconsistencies are part of the deal. The hook runs only 6.25 inches tall by 3.5 inches wide, with 1.5 inches extension from the wall. Because of this small size, the hook is only suitable for thin band headphones, earbuds, and the like. While this cast iron hook might not be right for everyone, it’s a great option for those who are looking for a quainter aesthetic for their headphone stand.

Best for Wireless Charging: Asus ROG Throne

Gamer-Powered Gear. ASUS

Why It Made The Cut: Built for gaming, this wireless charging headphone stand comes with high-end features like customizable RGB, 10-watt Qi charging, two USB 3.1 connections that charge, and a built-in DAC.

Specs:

— Type: On-desk

— Materials: Plastic

— Charger: 10-watt Qi charger, two USB 3.1 chargers

Pros:

— Lots of charging potential

— Audio converter sounds great

— Customizable RGB with multiple zones

Cons:

— Plastic construction

If you’re looking for a premium, gamer-focused headphone stand with wireless charging, then the Asus ROG Throne is the answer to your needs. This multifaceted headphone stand has dual functionality, as a stand and an entertainment accessory. It features 10-watt Qi wireless charging, as well as two USB 3.1 ports that charge and connect. Its RGB potential is vast, with customizable multi-zone lighting and presets. Finally, as a sonic enhancer, its DAC does a good job, converting digital audio to analog and blasting it into surround sound.

I think this stand is mostly a hit, but its build quality does suffer a smidge. The stand is predominately made of plastic: from its base, to headphone holder, to clear inset, which makes it feel a little cheap for the somewhat steep overall price. Secondly, the DAC is a great feature for some, but for those who have already invested in high-end systems, this feature may be redundant, as DACs are sometimes already included. Still, if gamer aesthetic tech is your thing and you want a wireless charger in your headphone stand, then the ROG Throne will most likely have everything you could want.

Best for Airpods Max: KAFRI RGB Headphone Stand

Versatile USB. KAFRI

Why It Made The Cut: With multiple USBs and outlets, this stand will have you charging your Airpods Max at the same time you power up other accessories, all while your desk is bathed in customizable RGB.

Specs:

— Type: On-desk

— Materials: Plastic

— Charger: One USB-C, two USB-A chargers, two 1250 Watt outlets

Pros:

— Doubles as an on-desk power strip

— RGB effects can be controlled and turned on or off via button on front

Cons:

— Plastic construction doesn’t feel high-end

If you’re an Airpods Max user and you want a headphone stand that also fulfills your charging needs, then there’s little out there better than the KAFRI RGB Headphone Stand. This is a stand that doubles as a power strip, with a USB-C plug, two USB-A plugs, and two outlets. It also features an easily adjustable RGB base that can be controlled or switched on or off with a simple button on the front.

This is a headphone stand that focuses on charging. With its USB-C plug it will take care of your Airpods Max’s energy needs while keeping an iPad and iPhone topped off as well. Aesthetically, we think this stand does a middling job. Folks that like RGB effects will dig the strobing colors, but to Apple devotees it might look a little garish. Still, it has the functionality you need to keep all of your Apple devices charged up and operational, and we think that’s pretty cool.

Best Space-Saving: APPHOME Foldable Headphone Stand

Easy Solution. APPHOME

Why It Made The Cut: Compatible with effectively all desks, this simple clamp-on, fold-down hook, is the simplest space-saving headphone stand we’ve found — it’s also cheap.

Specs:

— Type: Clamp-on side stand

— Materials: Aluminum

— Charger: None

Pros

— Attaches and detaches to most desks

— Easy fold gets it out of way

Cons

— No special features

About as simple as it gets, the APPHOME Foldable Headphone Stand is an ideal space saver that’s compatible with almost any desk. Screwing onto your desk’s side, this fold-down hook easily accommodates most headphone types, and fits the majority of tables and desks, as it’s compatible with tables between 5mm and 45mm thick.

With its wide compatibility, we think the APPHOME stand is about the most versatile space-saver out there. It doesn’t have any frills, but with its aluminum build quality and simple design, it’s sure to last. All in all, it’s a great option at an affordable price.

Best Wall Hanger: ZEYU Folding Hooks

Hang A Few. ZEYU

Why It Made The Cut: Affordable and functional, this three-pack of foldable wall hangers easily screw into your wall, post, or metal desk leg and makes for a great option for those looking for a headphone hanger solution for multiple headphones.

Specs:

— Type: Wall hanger

— Materials: Aluminum

— Charger: None

Pros

— Easy to install

— Multi-pack for multiple headphones

Cons

— Will need good surface stability for optimal installation

A simple solution for dealing with multiple sets of headphones, the ZEYU Folding Hooks are a cheap option for hanging your headphones above your desk, in your closet, or anywhere you like. Screwing into a wood wall, stud, desk leg, or post, these foldable hooks offer a sturdy support for your headphones.

With three inches of hanging space, the ZEYU Folding Hooks are generously sized enough for most headphones. The 2.75-inch vertical support screws in far enough for sufficient stability you can trust. We think this three-pack is a good pick for anyone who wants a wall support for their headphones, but they’re also especially useful for anyone with multiple sets or other items that need organizing.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Headphone Stand

There are lots of varieties of headphone stands, and because of this, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the options before you buy.

Your Headphones

Headphone stands come in all shapes and sizes, and part of the reason for this is that headphones do too. While headphones are all sized to fit the human head, the specifics of sizing vary considerably. Consider the size and build of your headphones before you buy a headphone stand.

Charging Capabilities

Some headphone stands are dedicated to just that, while others are fully equipped to liaise with your electronic devices. If you’re fighting for desk space, then consider whether it may be worth it to invest in a headphone stand that doubles as a charger.

Special Features

Many gamer-focused headphone stands include special features like RGB lighting or DACs. These features can be neat, but they’re only worth it if they are features that you want and need.

FAQs

Q: Do headphone stands damage headphones?

Most headphone stands are specifically built not to damage your headphones, however in some rare cases the wrong stand could damage your headphone. Consider how the features of your headphone stand support your headphones.

Q: Which headphone stands can be recycled?

Most headphone stands that use recyclable materials will note how to recycle them. Metal headphone stands that use steel, aluminum, or cast iron are theoretically continuously recyclable, as the metal is able to be melted and recast. Confer with the recycling rules in your community to find out how to recycle these items, or check out our guide on how to properly dispose of e-waste.

Q: Are headphone stands necessary?

While headphone stands aren’t technically necessary, if you’ve invested in a high-quality set of headphones, then you’ll most likely want to ensure that they’re well taken care of with a headphone stand. Headphone stands keep you from leaving your headphones somewhere they can be damaged, or bunched up on your desk with loose wires unspooled and spilling everywhere. Since there are many cheap options for headphone stands, a stand is a worthwhile investment.

Q: How much weight can the headphone stand support?

Some headphone stands support considerable weight, and will hold fifty pounds or more, however the exact amount of weight varies considerably and may also depend on whether it’s a free-standing headphone stand or a mounted stand.

Q: How much do headphone stands cost?

There are many great headphone stands that are available for less than $20, however some designer stands or more high-tech options may cost you hundreds of dollars.

Q: Can I make my own headphone stand?

You can absolutely make your own headphone stand, provided you have the skills. Use shaped wood screwed into the wall, forged iron, or 3D-printed resin or thermoplastics and you’ll get an excellent headphone stand. Just make sure that rough wood, metal spurs, or plastic shards are shaved down enough that they won’t tear the plush coating on your ear caps, or that your stand won’t topple and band your headphones on the floor.

Final Thoughts on Headphone Stands

Whether you pick a free-standing headphone stand with multiple charger ports and RGB lighting, a designer stand that looks great next to your succulent plant, or an under-desk mount that keeps your headphones surreptitious when out of use, a great headphone stand can be the final piece that completes your desk setup. Consider the Avantree Universal Headphone Stand, for a headphone stand that collects your cord and trinkets underneath your ear-cups. If you’re looking for budget prices, the aluminum 6amLifestyle Headphone Hanger is highly affordable and does a good job, mounting underneath the lip of your desk with included sticky tape or screws. Our personal favorite however has to be the Grovemade Wooden Headphone Stand, with its premium build, and reliable support.

