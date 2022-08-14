Gaming headsets under $50 are a great choice for gamers on a budget. There are a few compromises one must make when buying a headset for gaming at this price point, but you can expect at least a few surprises too. It doesn’t matter where you get your game on, from PS5 to Nintendo Switch or even your Android phone. There’s an inexpensive gaming headset for you, in case you want to save a little scratch or just want to dip your toes into the wide world of headsets. Here’s a selection of the best gaming headsets under $50 right now.

— Best Overall: Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

— Best Wireless: KLIM Panther Wireless Gaming Headset

— Best Wired: Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

— Best for PC: HyperX Cloud Stinger

— Best Budget: IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming Headset

How We Picked the Best Gaming Headsets Under $50

Is a gaming headset under $50 as good as one that costs twice, or three times as much? No, and frankly, the difference between an affordable model and an inexpensive one can be very stark. Still, many inexpensive headsets pack sound that is good enough for gaming on consoles, portables, and even PC. Here’s a peak at the rubric we considered when picking out the best gaming headsets under $50.

Audio Quality: This is perhaps the most important thing to consider when buying an inexpensive gaming headset. Does the sound coming out of a headset sound good? The fidelity doesn’t have to be Bose quality, but it should at the very least not sound fuzzy or tinny. If an inexpensive headset can provide features like stereo sound, all the better.

Comfort: Even if an inexpensive headset provides quality sound, there’s a good chance you won’t use it if it’s not comfortable. Headsets should be cozy, without weighing your head down, and should have adjustable straps for all head shapes. Ear cushions should be comfortable while being breathable, so heated gaming sessions don’t become full-blown sweat fests.

Connectivity: You can expect at least a baseline of comfort and audio quality across even the most budget-priced gaming headsets. For some reason — and this goes for pricey headsets as we l l—keeping a gaming headset connected to a PC or console is easier said than done. A wired headset usually takes care of this problem, but in general, a headset that disconnects on a whim is not a headset worth owning, no matter what its price point is.

Usability: Aside from staying connected, connecting one of the best gaming headsets under $50 should be done simply. Better yet, buttons on the device to adjust settings on the fly are also welcome additions, especially if they let you adjust things aside from volume. If using your gaming headset isn’t easy, there’s a good chance you won’t use it, making the modest investment a poor choice in the long run.

Best Gaming Headsets Under $50: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Great for Work and Play. Jaime Carrillo/Futurism

Why It Made The Cut: This gaming headset under $50 is attractive, dependable, comfortable, and even eco-friendly.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 3.58 inches L x 9.09 inches W x 8.23 inches D

— Weight: 8.5 ounces

— Connectivity: 3.5 mm audio jack

— Compatible Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Pros:

— Gorgeous and original aesthetics

— Handy flip-to-mute mic

— Comfortable for hours on end

Cons:

— Less-than-perfect noise cancelling

Now that enough time has passed, can we admit that gaming headset design sort of runs together? An original design is one of the many reasons the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset is our best overall pick.

Its attractive headband suspension strap doesn’t simply supply gorgeous form, but valuable functionality. It’s made of soft elastic material that provides the best fit for any headset out there. The strap is reversible and replaceable, which offers a little in the way of customization as well, and there are even handy volume controls on the headset to adjust settings on the fly. There’s something delightfully retro about these headphones, sort of harkening back to ‘90s arcades, that’s just too charming to bear. Aside from an attractive design, the sound quality is good enough for gaming and professional settings. The handy flip-to-mute mic is equally great for chatting on Discord or Zoom, but we wouldn’t recommend recording a podcast on it. As far as downsides go, the only obvious one is that the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset isn’t the best at cancelling out noise. There are even handy volume controls on the headset to adjust settings on the fly. As far as build quality goes, it’s going to be a Herculean task to find a pair of headphones made as well as these in the under $50 category. They’re even Climate Pledge-friendly.

Best Wireless: KLIM Panther Wireless Gaming Headset

Wonderful Wireless. KLIM

Why It Made The Cut: KLIM Panther wireless connects and stays connected, with quick response times and impressive sound quality.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 3.66 inches L x 7.48 inches W x 7.87 inches D

— Weight: 12 ounces

— Connectivity: 3.5 mm audio jack

— Compatible Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Mobile wireless, Xbox One and Xbox Series wired

Pros:

— Ultra-low audio latency, even in wireless

— Customizable RGB accent lights

— Up to 35 hours of play on a single charge

Cons:

— Runs quietly in wireless modes

Although it’s difficult to find a good wireless gaming headset under $50, it’s not impossible. The KLIM Panther wireless gaming headset is a surprisingly good offering.

For one, there’s little to no latency here, which is something many gaming headsets still struggle with when they go wireless. A lag in audio can practically slaughter any chance of immersion, which is why many decide to go wired, even in the era of Bluetooth-everything. It’s no slouch when it comes to battery life either, and once charged to full it can run up to 35 hours. There are even customizable RGB lights on the earphones, which is another premium feature in this budget device. It’s got wide compatibility in wireless via Bluetooth or an easy-to-use dongle, and it packs a pretty stellar noise-cancelling microphone (that is, if you’re using it in wired mode). The sound isn’t terrible in wireless mode, but it does run a little quieter than usual. If you simply must have a wireless headset, this one isn’t too bad, especially at its price point. Aside from the volume issue, this model’s got all the features you’d want in a gaming headset under $50, like soft and comfortable earmuffs and a removable headband.

Best Wired: Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

Lightweight and Powerful. Razer

Why It Made The Cut: Razer Kraken X provides a seriously stellar sound that makes it a great value at its price point.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 3.51 inches L x 6.23 inches W x 7.84 inches D

— Weight: 8.8 ounces

— Connectivity: 3.5 mm audio jack

— Compatible Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Pros:

— Immersive 7.1 surround sound ready

— Durable build

— Lightweight and comfortable

Cons:

— Static-y mids

The Razer Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset is just barely under $50, but it’s more than worth it, especially when it comes to the audio pumped out of these headphones.

For one, not only can it provide great audio out of the box, but its audio drivers support 7.1 surround sound (only on PC, of course). Its custom 40 mm drivers can provide some of the most immersive sounds at this price point. Bass levels come in punchy and trebles come in crystal clear, but sadly, it does struggle with mids, which occasionally come in a little staticy. Aside from this minor hiccup, the Razer Kraken X still stands as a fantastic gaming headset. Its ear cushions are comfortable even after wearing them for hours on end, even if you wear glasses. Hidden channels on these cushions accommodate eyewear, so you don’t have to choose between a clear image or clear sound. An adjustable headband slider makes it a great fit for plenty of head sizes and won’t twist or bend under pressure. One of its best features is that it’s also one of the most lightweight headphones out there, so you may even forget you’re wearing them after a point.

Best for PC: HyperX Cloud Stinger

Almost Perfect. HyperX

Why it Made The Cut: HyperX Cloud Stinger is durable, dependable, and very user-friendly.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 3 inches L x 9.5 inches W x 10.75 inches D

— Weight: 9.76 ounces

— Connectivity: 3.5 mm audio jack

— Compatible Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Pros:

— Excellent noise cancellation

— Rotating ear cups for optimal comfort

— Easy access controls

Cons:

— Less-than-perfect mic

Sometimes — in fact, most of the time — the simple approach is best. HyperX Cloud Stinger has a muted design but has all the makings of a great gaming headset.

If noise cancellation is your aim, HyperX Cloud Stinger is probably the best in its class. Its earphones are made of memory foam for optimal comfort, and ear cups rotate up to 90 degrees. This means that they fit better around your neck as well as your head, making them cozy even if you decide to game all weekend. Its 50mm drivers are perfectly positioned to get sound where it needs to go, with a surprising level of clarity. It’s everything you want a gaming headset under $50 to be. It’s lightweight, it has on-ear volume controls, an easy-to-use slider to adjust the strap on your head, and it’s compatible with just about every platform under the sun. The one thing it lacks is a great microphone. Despite the mic quality, this headset is easy to use and may be more than enough for most. And, considering every other aspect of this headset is near perfect, it’s an easy compromise to make.

Best Budget: IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming Headset

Good Value. Jaime Carrillo/Futurism

Why It Made The Cut: If you want frills, you won’t find them here; but at its price point, it may be more than enough for gamers looking to save some scratch.

Specs:

— Dimensions: 8.2 inches W x 7.75 inches H x 3.63 inches D

— Weight: 12.3 ounces

— Connectivity: 3.5 mm audio jack

— Compatible Platforms: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

Pros:

— Removable mic

— Comfortable on ears

— Incredible value

Cons:

— Audio quality is good, not great

If you look at the IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming Headset’s price, it may sound like a prank. It’s not, and while there are a few catches, this budget offering may be enough to suit your needs for a gaming headset.

It’s as simple as it gets as far as gaming headsets go. Don’t look for RGB lighting, fancy head straps, or even surround sound capabilities. You won’t find them here. What you will find, surprisingly, is comfort. Rarely are gaming headsets under $50 built with comfort in mind. IOGEAR Kaliber is an outlier in this case, especially around the ears. It’s got an okay mic that doesn’t flip to mute, but it is removable if you’re not using it. Of course, don’t expect any magic as far as audio quality is concerned. It will get the job done when it comes to gaming, but don’t expect the same immersion that a gaming headset twice its price will provide. The price point really can’t be undersold here, and it may be more than worth keeping one around in case your pricier headset decides to crap out.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Headset Under $50

Adjust Expectations

Next-gen gaming has come a long way when it comes to audio quality. Gaming on PC, Xbox Series, and PS5 with the right hardware can provide some of the same immersive experiences you get out of a theme park ride or an IMAX movie. If the headset and audio drivers are powerful enough, you can practically feel the action, whether it’s a bullet whizzing past your head to an explosion in the distance. It has to be heard to be believed. Can you tap into this magic using one of the best gaming headsets under $50? Maybe. But we wouldn’t bet any V Bucks on it. Immersive audio isn’t for everyone, so an inexpensive headset may be more than enough.

FAQs

Q: Are wireless headsets good for gaming?

Yes, wireless headsets are great for gaming. You always want to ensure you get a gaming headset with low latency like the KLIM Panther Wireless Gaming Headset.

Q: Can a broken gaming headset be recycled?

Yes. To recycle an old or broken gaming headset, you can reach out to your local recycling plant. Best Buy also offers gift cash for certain models, or check out our guide on how to recycle electronics.

Q: How often should you get a new gaming headset?

Depending on the build quality of the gaming headset you buy, you can get anywhere from two to five years out of your headset before replacing it.

Q: Can you use a gaming headset for listening to music?

While you can use a gaming headset to listen to music, the experience may not be ideal, especially when it comes to highs and lows. Gaming headsets are for immersive and intense sounds, which differ greatly from something like the Steely Dan album “Aja.”

Q: Can I use a gaming headset for Skype or Zoom calls?

Yes, a gaming headset should be fantastic for Skype and Zoom calls, especially models with built-in microphones like the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset.

Q: Are gaming headsets bad for ears?

Gaming headsets are no safer or worse for your ears than any other type of headset. Prolonged use, however, can potentially lead to what audiologists refer to as “noise-induced hearing loss.”

Final Thoughts on Gaming Headsets Under $50

You can expect at least a few surprises when buying one of the best headsets under $50. The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is our overall best pick because it's comfortable, dependable, and packs some of the most original aesthetics in the group. KLIM Panther Wireless Gaming Headset is a fairly good wireless offering, even if it does run a little quieter than most. For those on a serious budget, IOGEAR Kaliber Gaming Headset is a fairly good offering at an unbeatable price.

