If you’re slumping over a computer all day, an ergonomic mouse can be an integral part of managing carpal tunnel and other overuse injuries. An ergonomic take on the standard mouse design puts your hand, wrist, and elbow in a position that supports long-term health. These mice vary from basic and simple to advanced gaming mice with buttons, scrolling wheels, and rollerballs that let you do more while moving your hand and fingers less.

We assessed ergonomic design, gaming needs, and other factors that influence usability to put together this guide for the best ergonomic mouse and included tips to help you find the best option for you.

— Best Overall: Logitech MX Master 3S

— Best Budget: Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse

— Best for Gaming: Razer Basilisk Ultimate

— Best Vertical: Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

— Best Mouse and Keyboard Combo: Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop

How We Chose the Best Ergonomic Mouse

I’ve used a mouse for wrist pain for years, thanks to a full writing schedule and genetics that include a weakness for carpal tunnel syndrome. Consequently, I’m familiar with ergonomic mouse design by necessity. To assess the latest designs and using hand-on testing, we compiled a list of the top picks. Here are the factors we took into consideration.

Type: At their most basic, ergonomic mice are either standard (horizontal) or vertical. I’ve included both on this list because, as I’ve found out, neither type works for everyone. Your biomechanics, computer style, and personal preference factor into the right type, too.

Connectivity: If you’ve got a crowded desktop, a wireless or Bluetooth ergonomic mouse is probably a sure bet. However, if you don’t want to mess with connections or batteries, a wired connection keeps things up and running without interruption. I’ve included both on the list to fit different circumstances and needs.

Functionality: Gamers may want an ergo mouse with buttons, wheels, and roller balls to optimize their play options. Others may only need the usual right and left buttons, so there are some of both on this list.

Size and Weight: Hands aren’t all the same size so the best ergonomic mice can’t be either.

Best Ergonomic Mouse: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Logitech MX Master 3S

Precise Comfort. Logitech

Why It Made The Cut: Incredible customization options, two precise scroll wheels, and impressive battery life make this the best ergonomic mouse overall.

Specs:

— Type: Standard

— Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth

— Sensor Maximum Resolution: 8,000 dpi

— Weight: Five ounces

Pros:

— Excellent app customization

— Precise electromagnetic scroll wheel

— Pairs with multiple devices and works with multiple systems

— Quiet clicks

Cons:

— No onboard dongle storage

— No left-handed version

The Logitech MX Master 3S came out in 2019 and still tops many “best of” lists, including this one. Technically, it’s not an ergonomic mouse like Logitech’s vertical mouse, which is also on this list. However, the curvy design naturally fits into the palm of your hand and supports the fingers and wrist to create that coveted 90-degree elbow angle.

This model is on the pricey side, but for the comfort, customization, and added features that it brings, it’s worth it if you spend a good amount of time using a mouse. The Master 3S connects with Bluetooth or a wireless dongle, and it works with Logitech’s MX keyboards.

Where this mouse really stands out are the customizations. You can fully remap buttons and set your own personalized presets for different games or apps. It also has nearly silent button clicks that work well in office settings. This model includes an electromagnetic scroll wheel with pronounced precision for more accurate work.

On the downside, there’s only a right-handed version at this point. And, considering all of the convenience features this model has, it’s a bit surprising that there’s no onboard dongle storage.

Best Budget: Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse

Simple Comfort. Microsoft

Why It Made The Cut: Microsoft’s Sculpt has a simple, rounded shape that supports the palm to keep the wrist in a natural position.

Specs:

— Type: Standard

— Connectivity: Wireless

— Sensor Maximum Resolution: N/A

— Weight: 12 ounces

Pros:

— Fits smaller hands

— Simple, easy-to-use design

— Excellent palm support

Cons:

— May be too small for some

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse is the mouse that’s been on my desk for over a year. This mouse has a simple rounded shape that supports the palm to prevent that droopy, carpal-tunnel-syndrome-inducing wrist, putting less stress on the joint. It has a thumb slot and roller wheel for better comfort and easy scrolling. There’s also a Windows button on the left side for Windows users.

I have small hands, so this model is actually a little bit big for me, but unfortunately those with larger hands may not find it very comfortable. However, it’s much better than a standard mouse or even most vertical mice, which I’ve also tried. The palm support is where I feel the most difference, but I also appreciate the sensor sensitivity. It sits right in the sweet spot. Plus, this mouse doesn’t cost a fortune and is small enough to slip inside a backpack or briefcase for travel.

Best for Gaming: Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Custom Gaming. Razer

Why It Made The Cut: The Basilisk’s incredibly high DPI, thumb support, and wheel-tilt input make it an excellent choice for gamers.

Specs:

— Type: Standard

— Connectivity: Wireless

— Sensor Maximum Resolution: 20,000 dpi

— Weight: 14.5 ounces

Pros:

— Strong sensor and 20,000 dpi

— Comfortable feel and excellent thumb support

— Nine customizable buttons

— Onboard profile button

Cons:

— Expensive

— Could be too much customization for casual gamers

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate looks exactly like you’d expect a serious gamer’s mouse to look with 11 buttons, nine of which are customizable. That includes a button on the bottom that can scroll through five onboard profiles so you don’t have to open the accompanying software to change things up.

The Basilisk is curvy and comfortable with an intuitive feel and excellent thumb support. If it didn’t have any of the extra features, it would still be an excellent ergonomic mouse. But when you add in nine customizable buttons that you can change according to the game, it brings this mouse to a whole new level. By default, it starts on the lowest dpiI, but you can adjust it up to 20,000 dpi to get the precision and speed you need.

One of my favorite features is the wheel-tilt inputs. The scrolling wheel can tilt right or left as you’re going through your game for an intuitive response and feel. Keep in mind that this mouse is expensive and if you’re a casual gamer, you might not need all the customization that this ergonomic gaming mouse offers.

Best Vertical: Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

Solid and Smooth. Logitech

Why It Made The Cut: The MX Vertical Mouse feels solid in your hand and has a textured grip for smooth navigation.

Specs:

— Type: Vertical

— Connectivity: Wired, Wireless, and Bluetooth

— Sensor Maximum Resolution: 4,000 dpi

— Weight: Eight ounces

Pros:

— Pairs with up to three devices

— Three connectivity options

— Customizable macros

— Compatible with MX keyboards

Cons:

— May not fit smaller hands

— Bulky

The Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is actually both a wired and wireless mouse, giving you three ways to connect. You can connect it with a USB dongle, Bluetooth, or an included USB see charging cable. This vertical mouse has a 57-degree angle that’s designed for a handshake hold that places pressure on the palm to move the mouse, leaving the wrist still. There are two customizable macro buttons, so you can adjust the settings based on the programs, games, or projects that you work on the most.

The MX Vertical also wins the award for the best vertical mouse for the textured surface that offers a better, more comfortable grip. A 4,000-dpi sensor offers accurate movement and precision for better productivity. This model is also compatible with Logitech’s MX keyboards.

The MX Vertical is meant to fit medium to large hands, so folks with small hands might find it cumbersome. Also, if you do a lot of traveling, you might find this model a bit too bulky for your carry-on.

Best Mouse and Keyboard Combo: Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop

Minimal and Sleek. Microsoft

Why It Made The Cut: The Sculpt keyboard and mouse save desk space and put your wrists in a healthy position for long-term use, making them the best Ergonomic mouse and keyboard combo.

Specs:

— Type: Standard

— Connectivity: Wireless

— Sensor Maximum Resolution: not available

— Weight: 12 ounces

Pros:

— Split keyboard and domed shape put the arms in a more natural positio

— Both the keyboard and mouse conserve space

— Includes a standalone number pad

— Rounded mouse supports the palm

Cons:

— Mouse may be too small for big hands

— No customization options

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop includes a mouse that’s already appeared on our list, but the combination of the mouse with the ergo keyboard feels so wonderfully good on the wrists and hands that it needed to be here. If you’ve already decided you’re not a fan of the Sculpt’s domed shape, you might want to check out the Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse and keyboard. This mouse is similar to the Sculpt, except it’s slightly less domed with an elongated shape. Otherwise, it has similar simplicity and features.

The Sculpt mouse and keyboard fall on the minimal side, saving space on a crowded desk. The keyboard’s split, domed design puts the arms and elbows in a more natural position. It also includes a separate number keypad that you can place according to your preferences. When you add the Sculpt mouse to the setup, you’ve got a wrist-friendly configuration that doesn’t feel like a monster taking over your limited square footage. The main downside to this combo is that it lacks customization options.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Ergonomic Mouse

Mouse Size and Weight

The mouse size and weight should factor into your decision in a couple of ways. First, the mouse needs to fit your hand. Some mice, like the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse, better fit smaller hands, while others have more volume to fit larger hands. Someone with large hands who uses an ergonomic mouse that’s too small can put just as much strain on their hand and wrist than if they’d used a standard mouse. Some manufacturers offer a chart with hand measurements to help you get a good fit. With others, you may have to read through reviews to check hand size.

Weight comes into play during regular use and travel. A heavier mouse will put more strain on your wrist during general use. If you need a mouse when traveling, look for a low-profile model that’s lightweight.

Standard vs. Vertical

Standard ergonomic mice have a horizontal orientation, with the palm facing down. A vertical mouse puts the hand in a handshake position, with the thumb on top.

The type that’s most comfortable for you will depend on personal preference. Some people like the ergonomics of a vertical mouse because they keep the hand and wrist in a more natural position. However, they don’t work for everyone. I, for example, used a vertical mouse for about six months, and it didn’t help my carpal tunnel at all. I do better with a horizontal orientation with palm support, so it’s all about finding what works for you.

A standard horizontal ergonomic mouse will have contours and grooves that fit the natural shape of the hand. They may have grooves for the thumb and fingers or place buttons directly beneath the fingers to reduce strain.

Connectivity

Bluetooth, wired, and wireless are the main forms of mouse connectivity. A wired mouse never needs replacement batteries or recharging. However, you’re limited in where and how you can use them, and the wires can add clutter to your desk.

Both a Bluetooth and an ergonomic wireless mouse give you more freedom in how the mouse is used and reduce clutter, however, they can have connectivity issues. I’ve had more issues with Bluetooth mice than with those that use a USB dongle for the wireless connection. Some mice have both, so you can find what works best with your setup.

FAQs

Q. How much does an ergonomic mouse cost?

Ergonomic mice can cost anywhere from $25 to $150. Simple, standard ergonomic mice that do not have a rollerball or scrolling wheel make up the lower end of the price range. Gaming mice with eight to 11 buttons, rollerball, and scrolling wheels top out the price range.

Q. Is there a left-handed ergonomic mouse?

There are left-handed ergonomic mice. Some mice come in a right or left-handed version, while others only come in one or the other.

Q. Can ergonomic mice help with carpal tunnel?

An ergonomic mouse can help with carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as many other benefits. I’ve used an ergonomic mouse for 15 years to help with carpal tunnel issues. For some people, using an ergonomic mouse alone may significantly reduce their symptoms. I have to use an ergonomic mouse, an ergonomic keyboard, and a carpal tunnel wrist brace to keep my symptoms under control. It completely depends on the person.

Q. Are trackball mice considered ergonomic?

Trackball mice are considered ergonomic because the trackball is designed to fit the natural shape and curve of the hand, but some are more ergonomic than others.

Q. What’s the difference between an ergonomic mouse and a standard computer mouse?

A standard computer mouse has a horizontal design with no design features intended to form to the shape of the hand. An ergonomic mouse may have indentations, curves, and finger holds that better fit the hand. Their orientation may be vertical or horizontal.

Final Thoughts on Ergonomic Mice

The Logitech MX Master 3S gives you customization along with a design that fills the curves of the hand. It’s pricey but it’s the full package when it comes to work efficiency and comfort. The budget-friendly Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse provides palm support while keeping things simple for effective but easy control. With the right mouse, mouse pad, keyboard, and chair, you can game and work better, thanks to an ergonomic setup that supports your health.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.